They just keep coming don’t they? A lot of games were announced at E3 2019, things that we didn’t know about, as well as stuff that’s previously announced, or expansions to already released games. Now, to the casual outsider, what we’re doing might seem absolutely nuts, but we thought we’d put together an alphabetical list of all the PC games that have been confirmed to appear at this year’s E3 show. With well over a hundred of them now in the books, the next year or so looks packed.

Not going to lie, I’m beginning to regret doing this. If you would like to know when the conferences are, you can check out our E3 2019 streams guide – which will eventually have details on how you can watch each of the publisher’s conferences live.

E3 2019 games – every game confirmed

This guide to the games of E3 2019 will go over every game that should be appearing at the show this year. We’ve put as many of the release dates for the games as were available and we’ll be adding more games as they’re confirmed to be at E3 in the coming days. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here’s what we know is coming to E3 2019. The latest updates will appear underneath so you can see what’s been included and it is now spread across multiple pages. Please use the contents below to navigate the list.

12 Minutes

An awkward looking game where you get accused of being an arsehole while trying to save your wife from a killer.

Afterparty

This is a game about two people who get sent to hell, only to find that they can escape if they manage to out-drink Satan.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

It’s not Age of Empires IV, but it’s the second update to Age of Empires II this decade. The remake of the first one was pretty good, so here’s hoping this one is as better as the original was.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

4X strategy that’s going away from Age of Wonder’s normal fantasy setting, heading for a more typical interplanetary theme. Allegedly has dinosaurs with lasers. It’s out on the 6th August.

Aground

A pixel-style RPG survival game about building up a town from nothing. Eventually you’ll be able to build things like cars, spaceships, and fly around on dragons. It’s out now on Steam Early Access.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Become a great ape and do things like run away from predators, swing trough trees, and press a button prompt to give birth…wait what? It’s out 27th August 2019.

Anthem

Anthem may not be the masterpiece that BioWare were hoping for, but that won’t stop EA from telling us about what’s to come in their looter shooter with jetpacks.

Apex Legends

It’s all hands on deck for the latest updates to the game that once rivalled Fortnite. You can jump in right now and we’ve got a rather extensive set of tips in our Apex Legends tips/guide to help you get started.

Ary And The Secret of Seasons

This is a 3D action platformer where you can change seasons, pull objects on a tether of sorts, and make an entire clan of hyenas lose it by simply knocking on a door.

Baldur’s Gate III

Well, that is a massive surprise! Larian Studios had one of the biggest reveals in recent years, and vid-bud Matthew Castle wrote an accompanying article about the game that you simply must check out.

Battalion 1944: Eastern Front

If you’ve been missing the classic Call of Duty setting and weapons, then this may be the one you’re looking for.

Battlefield V

New maps and stuff are coming to Battlefield V, rather than a full on new game from EA Dice.

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots

A noir adventure game where a bear is the disgruntled sleuth in a city full of corruption. This is a complete collection that includes a brand new prequel story – The Lost Robots. Solve the case on 9th July 2019.

Bee Simulator

Bee-come part of a wider network as you work to gather nectar for the good of the hive. It’s gotten a bit of a buzz and includes coop and PVP modes to get into sticky situations with your friends. It’ll swarm its way onto Steam at some point in 2019.

Black Desert Online

With Black Desert Online making a showing at E3, it’s likely that a new expansion to this surprisingly popular MMO will be announced. You can of course jump on board your ship now.

Blair Witch

A horror game that’s coming out on 30th August. No idea what it is because it was a CG trailer, but it’s from the Layers of Fear devs – Bloober Team.

Blazing Chrome

It’s basically Contra in all but name, and yet it does look like arcade fun.

Bleeding Edge

Leaked a few days before the show, this 4v4 fighting game from Ninja Theory has an interesting punk vibe to it. The technical alpha begins 27th June 2019.

Borderlands 3

The long-awaited sequel to Borderlands 2 will be going in all guns blazing. Taking place in multiple worlds, there’s all sorts of weird freaks to shoot with your near endless supply of guns – including some with legs. It’s out on 13th September 2019.

Boyfriend Dungeon

A dungeon crawler where during your downtime, your weapons manifest into people that you can date? Not the most ridiculous idea for a dating sim, but then again nothing will ever top Hatoful Boyfriend for surrealism.

Brawlhalla

Some Adventure Time characters are coming to Brawlhalla – namely Finn, Jake, and Princess Bubblegum.

Carrion

A pixellated 2D horror game, where you are the monster stalking the air ducts and sapping the blood of the humans inhabiting the ship.

Chivalry 2

Because Mordhau can’t have too much publicity, the OG medieval combat deathmatch and yelling simulator looks like more of the same. It’s coming in 2020.

Circuit Superstars

They’ve made a game that’s a bit like Micro Machines, only with real cars and the like. It’s pushing the right buttons for me.

Code Vein

The anime vampire Souls-like finally has a confirmed release date which is 27th September.

Commandos 2 HD Remaster

The other remaster of a strategy game from Kalypso, this time it’s that one with Romans. Ghoastus was not all that impressed when I told him about it.

Conan Chop Chop

Mighty Kingdom’s and FunCom’s next game. It’s a Zelda style of game, but in the Conan universe, if drawn by the Cyanide and Happiness crew. It’s out 3rd September 2019.

Contra Anniversary Collection

This one is out now and includes “10 games”. What they actually mean is that it includes two arcade games, five console/handheld games, and three different localisations of three separate console games.

Contra: Rogue Corps

The first new Contra game in quite a while and it’s apparently set after the Super Nintendo game – Contra 3: The Alien Wars. It’s coming to PC on the 24th September 2019.

Creature in the Well

An action game where you can swing a sword to send bullets back. Slight pinball vibe to it.

Cris Tales

Inspired by JRPGs, the idea is to look at three timelines simultaneously. There’s a demo out now on Steam.

CrossCode

This one came out last year and seems to be doing alright for itself.

Cyberpunk 2077

The biggest game of the show so far. Mostly because Keanu Reeves is now in it. It made a massive impact when it was shown off to a small audience at E3 2018 and you can find out everything you need to know about in our Cyberpunk 2077 roundup guide. It’ll be out 16th April 2020.