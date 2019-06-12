The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Rainbow Six: Quarantine release date, trailer, everything we know

Biohazardous to your health

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

12th June 2019 / 3:31PM

Featured post

Rainbow Six: Quarantine is Ubisoft’s three-player cooperative game based on Rainbow Six Siege’s engine. While you were fighting against opposing teams in the asymmetrical multiplayer shooter of Siege, here the operators will be fighting off against some kind of alien/mutant virus, staving off infection, and getting out alive. We’ll be going over everything we know about Rainbow Six: Quarantine, from the release date to the trailer.

Rainbow Six: Quarantine release date

Rainbow Six: Quarantine will be released early 2020. We currently don’t know what Ubisoft’s strategy is for the PC version, but we will update you as soon as we know.

Rainbow Six: Quarantine trailer

Rainbow Six: Quarantine is a three-player coop PVE shooter. It’ll be made by a different development team to that of Siege, though it shares a lot of the same DNA as it’s built on the same engine. Quarantine will have operators with different abilities, confirmed by the appearance of both Ela and Vigil in the trailer.

It also looks to have a focus on destroying mutants, similar to the Outbreak event in Rainbow Six: Siege. It’s unclear if those levels are part of the new game, and had a structure similar to Left 4 Dead. Ela and Vigil were not part of this original event, so would be “new” additions in this game mode.

And that’s everything we currently know about Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Do check back soon as we’ll be bringing you more about it soon. In the meantime, if you want to hop into Ubisoft’s current game, considering that it’s still actively being updated, you can head over to our Rainbow Six: Siege guide hub.

See our E3 2019 tag for more news, previews, opinions, and increasingly surreal liveblogs.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

Rainbow Six Quarantine will fight more alien mutants in co-op

4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War pits four players against Cloud Hitler, the hitler made of clouds

Vermintide II's new versus mode lets you play as a bunch of absolute binlickers

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Zombie Army 4: Dead War pits four players against Cloud Hitler, the hitler made of clouds

Vermintide II's new versus mode lets you play as a bunch of absolute binlickers

Marvel's Avengers game release date, trailer, everything we know so far

Ignore the faces, ignore the faces, must ignore the faces

1

Star Control lawfight settled by bees

9