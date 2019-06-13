The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

12 minutes is Groundhog Day with more murder but less Bill Murray

Nic Reuben

Contributor

13th June 2019 / 12:44PM

The trailer for 12 Minutes opens on a tangibly moody, dimly lit scene of a woman and her husband, who then proceeds to use his knowledge of the future to correctly guess the contents of the elegantly-wrapped gift she’s just plopped on the table. I have to say, this is generally one of the more dickheadish things you could use your powers of foresight for. Your loved one comes home, evidently excited for you to find out what they’ve got in that gift wrapped box, and you’re just like “Gooigi body pillow, innit? Already know love,” completely killing the mood. Nice use of powers, mate. “I swear to only use this power to suck all joy from the gift of giving.” said the dickhead.

In his defence, we do see both him and his wife get murdered, beaten and arrested by a home-invading police detective a few moments later. I suppose if you do find yourself in a situation where you need to reveal that you’re basically a less-useless Bran Stark, it’s probably best to do it with something a bit easier to swallow than murder, first. Anyway, don’t take my bloated words for it, feast your peepers on the excellent trailer below.

 

According to the Official Website, 12 Minutes places the player in the role of the husband, who’s doomed to relive the events of his wife’s murder at the hands of a police detective. The police detective, for his part, is convinced your wife has also been up to a spot of murder. So, murder all round then.

Both the story consultant and sound designer for What Remains of Edith Finch are on board, as well as James Stout, who worked on environmental art in The Witness. The game is published by Annapurna, who unleashed Donut County, Gorgoa, and recently Outer Wilds.  We’re basically very excited about what looks like an excellent puzzle thriller thing, and hopefully we’ll get a chance to tell you more about it before it releases sometime in 2020.

Nic Reuben

Contributor

