Bloodlines 2 release date, trailers, everything we know about the new Vampire: The Masquerade

Those who are familiar with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s history will already know just how much of a big deal it is that a sequel is being made at all. The original is beloved by many, but also a tale of how fans picked up where the publisher dropped the ball. But what is known about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2? We will be going over all of that, including the release date, and trailers for the game.

Bloodlines 2 release date

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in March 2020. The game is available to preorder on Steam and will come in standard, “Unsanctioned” and “Blood Moon” editions.

Bloodlines 2 trailers

Brendan recently got to play the game at E3 2019, awful dancing and all. Set in Seattle, you have recently been gone through the process known as “the embrace”, where they are drained of blood to the point of death, before consuming some of the vampire’s blood.

Apparently, just like the first game, you’re on trial because this was done without permission of the other vampires, only this time around, it was a mass embrace by a group of different masked vampires. You start out as a Thinblood – which I’ve been reliably informed is basically a decaf version of a vampire that is about as effective against powerful beings as a wet noodle, and you’ll need to grow in strength to realise your potential, until you eventually join a full-blood clan.

Our own Alice Bell heralded its existence, like a thrall announcing their vampire lord, by speaking to several members of the team creating the brand new Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines adventure. It’s quite the long read and is full of juicy details.

Not least of which is the fact that the “masquerade” is in effect at all times in public. If you give a person a nasty nip in a crowded street, or use your Vampiric powers down at the pub to impress your mates, you may get a knock on the door from some surly henchmen who take you in for “punishment”. There is also a humanity system where the cleaner your blood source, and by cleaner I mean more innocent, the more of a monster you’ll become.

From what we know so far, there are various different clans of vampire, including the insane Malkavians, just like in the original. It’ll also feature branching narratives and side quests, and you’re able to choose which of the vampire factions you align yourself with and which ones to annoy.

Here are the confirmed vampire clans in the game:

Brujah – Once philosopher-kings of ancient civilisations, but are now unstable rogues with a penchant for violence.

– Once philosopher-kings of ancient civilisations, but are now unstable rogues with a penchant for violence. Tremere – Sorcerers that wield supernatural powers from their old history.

– Sorcerers that wield supernatural powers from their old history. Toreador – Vampires that are attracted to beautiful things, like art, and thralls they own.

– Vampires that are attracted to beautiful things, like art, and thralls they own. Ventrue – The vampire clan most likely found in aristocratic society or as CEOs, as they’re proud nobles.

– The vampire clan most likely found in aristocratic society or as CEOs, as they’re proud nobles. Malkavian – They’re more than just a bit mad and it’s all their progenitor’s fault.

Post-launch support

It’s odd that this needs to be said in this day and age, but for Vampire, there is history behind it. Unlike the original that was left to languish in the broken state that it was until fans nursed it back to health with patches, the sequel will have a more dedicated approach to updating and fixing the game.

This includes ongoing support in the form of a Season Pass. The “Season of the Wolf” is included for those who buy the “Blood Moon” edition, but will be available elsewhere. It’ll include two story packs and an expansion to the game. Aside from that, two additional clans will be added post-launch for free. Given the Season Pass name, I’d say it’s highly likely we’d see the savage Gangrel turn up, but fans would also probably like the rather restrictive challenge of playing as a hideous Nosferatu.

And that’s everything we know about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Do check back soon as we will have more information soon.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison – a former RPS writer – is the senior narrative designer on Bloodlines 2. I’ve not personally met her, but she seems nice from what others here have said.