The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Enter The Gungeon is this week's Epic Games Store freebie

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

13th June 2019 / 5:30PM

The silly, maddeningly tough and compelling Enter The Gungeon by Dodge Roll Games is the new giveaway on the Epic Games Store, and an easy pick for fans of terrible puns. Take the Binding Of Isaac (or any roguelike-like action dungeon crawler), clean up the blood, and stuff it with bullets to dodge and videogame firearm goofs. Descend into the six chambers of the Gungeon to battle the Beholster, the Dragun, the Mine Flayer and an army of Gundead, who are bullets, with guns, that shoot bullets. Grab the gun pun fun here before June 20th and keep it forever.

While Epic’s big sale — an odd affair slashing a flat £10/$10 off most games — ends today, Epic have announced that their weekly giveaway schedule will continue until the end of the year. That’s another twenty-nine freebies (including Enter The Gungeon) to snap up, if you remember to log in weekly. The giveaways have generally been excellent, too, and Enter The Gungeon is no different. Well reviewed at launch, it recently got one final expand-o-patch, cutely named A Farewell To Arms, which added one last round of characters, bosses, guns and floors to explore.

If there’s anything wrong with Enter The Gungeon, it’s that, similar to Isaac in its later years, it’s overloaded. While developers Dodge Roll have made some effort to smooth out difficulty spikes by making ammo drops more common, you can still end up with a set of guns that puts the ‘arse’ in ‘arsenal’. And yet, it still remains exciting to roll the dice and see what weird weaponry you end up with. As well as famous (and renamed) guns like Destiny’s Gjallarhorn, or Gears Of War’s Hammer Of Dawn, there’s tons from other indie games, like the Polar Star from Cave Story.

Enter The Gungeon is free here on the Epic Games Store until June 20th, at which point it’ll be replaced by the Firefly-inspired Rebel Galaxy.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Devolver Bootleg

Pull the other one

11

Wot I Think: Enter The Gungeon

Bullet Heaven

44

The "Can You Pet the Dog?" Twitter account is reshaping the games industry

22

Enter The Gungeon rolls out its final update today

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Lost source code is holding up Square Enix's preservation plans

1

Romero Games and Paradox recruit Dotty Bacon and Two-Ton Clyde Malone for Empire Of Sin

1

Forza Horizon 4 PC graphics performance: How to get the best settings

Greasing the wheels

7

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips