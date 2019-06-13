The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

I'm a big fan of these goblin lads from upcoming JRPG Oninaki

Nic Reuben

Contributor

13th June 2019 / 2:10PM

Do you ever get sold on a game purely on the strength of how its enemies look? I’m sure this happens to me a lot, but just off the top of my head, Killzone, XCOM, and Dark Souls all first got my attention this way. The trailer for Oninaki – an upcoming, classic-style JRPG from the I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear gang at Square Enix’s Tokyo RPG Factory – features these awesome looking goblin lads on a mural. I’m not sure if they’re for certain in the game yet, but I’m already quite into the idea of getting a chance to meet some. Have a trailer:

As I garbled on about yesterday over the Final Fantasy 8 remaster, JRPGs hold a special place in my heart, to the point where I’ve spent most of my adult life trying to find games than can successfully whisk me away in a whirlwind of whimsical adventure. The type that make you jump out of bed early in the morning because you need to find out what happens to the characters next, rather than lurch out of bed at midday because you got brainwashed into shooting the men until shiny things popped out of them. Oninaki developers Tokyo RPG Factory are no strangers to whimsical whiskers, either – I Am Setsuna was a solid, if safe throwback to yonder classics.

Oninaki looks to deal with souls, reincarnation, and various other 3am Berlin Nightclub sofa conversation topics. It also features some nifty looking gun-slinging. It’s out on the 22nd of August, and you can wishlist it on Steam here.

See our E3 2019 tag for more news, previews, opinions, and increasingly surreal liveblogs.

Nic Reuben

Contributor

