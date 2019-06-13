Mordhau patch notes & future content - Patch 7 analysis, new weapons, new map

Sharpen your Billhooks everybody, because the largest content update for Mordhau since the game’s release is now out, bringing with it two entirely new weapons and one entirely new map alongside a huge variety of balance tweaks and fixes. We’ll walk through it all in our Mordhau patch notes and future content guide – and we’ll also give you a glimpse of everything that’s coming soon to this marvellous medieval brawler.

Mordhau patch notes & future content guide

Mordhau patch notes & future content guide

Whether you’re interested in what’s next for Mordhau in terms of future content, or if you’re just looking to check up on the recent Mordhau patch notes, everything you’re after is a simple mouse-click away. Click any of the links just below to skip ahead to a specific section.

Mordhau Patch #7 – full patch notes

Mordhau Patch #7 Patch Notes (June 8 2019) - new Crossroads map, two new weapons, shields and archery buffed, many weapon balance changes Gameplay Added new map: Crossroads

Added new siege engine: Mortar – can be found in the fort on Crossroads

Added new weapon: Heavy Handaxe – a slow, versatile and powerful 3 point one handed axe that can be flipped around to a hammer side, which can be used to repair structures

Added new weapon: Javelin – a 3 point dedicated throwable spear with 2 ammo

Added various painted plate chest variants

Taiga balance – various changes have been made in order to balance the map more

Toolboxes can no longer place structures in spawn areas (either friendly or enemy)

Traps can no longer be planted in spawn areas (either friendly or enemy)

Players that leave the game during votekick now cause the vote to pass and get the 5 min ban

Capturing & neutralizing points now gives more points

Toolbox structures no longer bump the player between building stages

Funland

Added carrot Combat Holding block with shield will now automatically bring the block back up upon getting hit instead of having to re-press the button

Shield backpedal speed buffed slightly

Shield held block volume now slightly easier again

Kick range vs shield reduced slightly

Glancing blow damage reduced even further – now does 10% instead of 33% of the initial attack

Glancing blow now easier to trigger by 5 degrees

Naked & Light armor movement speed is now faster

Fixed slight Horse movement desync

Horse bumps now slow down the horse slightly more

Horse now takes slightly less fire damage

Easy parry stamina gain increased by 5 Weapons & Equipment Longbow arrow projectile speed buffed (5300 -> 5600)

Longbow draw slightly faster (100ms), reload slightly slower (100ms)

Crossbow damage against armored torsos buffed

Recurve bow draw slightly faster (50ms)

Recurve bow arrow speed increased very slightly (4900 -> 5000)

Recurve bow can now partial sprint during draw, reload and release – this will buff mobility greatly

Improved jump sway on all ranged weapons

Huntsman perk point cost reduced to 1

Ranger perk point cost reduced to 1

Leg damage increased across the board – this is slight for armored legs and significant for tier 1 legs, which are now like the torso counterpart in HTK

Active stab releases reduced slightly on the following weapons: Halberd, Spear, Billhook, Bardiche alt mode, Poleaxe, Eveningstar, Zweihander main mode

Halberd alt mode stab windup increased 25ms

Halberd stab damage vs plate helmet reduced to 45

Bardiche alt mode now one shots naked legs

Spear main mode stab now deals 3 more damage to plate torso, but 3 less to plate head

Spear alt mode stab damage vs plate helmet reduced to 45, reduced vs medium helmet to 65

Spear alt mode stamina negation increased to 13

Longsword main mode strike release reduced 25ms

1H Axe combo speed buffed

1H Axe strike release increased 25ms

Poleaxe point cost reduced to 6

Rock point cost reduced to 1

Pavise point cost reduced to 1

Executioner sword strike damage vs armored helmets reduced by 5

Executioner sword stab damage reduced across the board

Zweihander halfswording buffed

Zweihander stab damage vs plate helmet reduced to 45

Zweihander stab stamina drain reduced by 1

Zweihander strike miss stamina cost increased by 1

Greatsword halfswording buffed

Billhook strike releases reduced 25ms

Eveningstar strike buffed damage against armored heads slightly

Eveningstar strike released increased 25ms

Eveningstar main mode stab damage vs plate helmet reduced to 45

Messer strike now 25ms faster windup but more restricted turncap

Estoc strike release reduced 25ms

Estoc stab has slightly more damage vs plate torso

Bastard sword 2H strike release reduced 25ms

Bastard sword strike combos 25ms faster

Bastard sword stab slightly more damage vs plate torso

Warhammer strikes now 25ms faster

Warhammer strike stamina drain +1

Warhammer alt mode reworked – now the same as the main mode but greatly increased headshot damage and cannot combo. Straight damage upgrade but more risky to use

Arming sword stab now has 1 more damage vs plate torso

Arming sword strike now deals 34 vs plate head

Dagger stab damage buffed, strike damage nerfed

Cleaver strike damage buffed, stab damage nerfed

Mace stab windup speed up 25ms

Falchion strike windup speed up 25ms

Shortspear throw damage buffed to 50 vs plate torso

Fire damage against structures reduced slightly Maps & Gamemodes Fixed Cave entrance being blocked on MountainPeak

Fixed Icicles

Fixed an out of bounds exploit in Grad dungeon

Fixed an out of bounds exploit on Contraband Visuals & Misc. Held shield block lowering animations are now more snappy & responsive

Added 11 new emblems (Kickstarter backer-submitted)

Fixed a bug with spectating players in 3p which booted the camera to a random spot on death

Reduced size of emblem on crude plate skirt

Estoc proportions readjusted – now thicker

Fog fix on Grad for 21:9 and other aspect ratios

Adjusted collision on the buildable spike wall so that stair is easier to get up in weird angles Audio Improved longsword & bastard sword hitsounds

Footstep sounds of enemies/allies increased slightly more UI 75 damage dealt will now be assist count as kill

Added client side chat mutes to context menu (normal mute – completely silences player, motivational mute – replaces user’s next messages with motivational quotes) – muting is done by clicking on a user’s message in the chat and selecting the options from the context menu, votekicking is also possible from here.

Crosshair dot color turns red when looking at an enemy and slightly transparent when looking at an ally

Home screen news panel improvements

Moved tutorial access to a new Training tab under Fight

Scoreboard autoscroll now only scrolls as much as needed, should see the top scorer in more cases [collapse]

Crossroads – new Mordhau map

The new Crossroads map is…. not my favourite. It focuses heavily on the things that I consider to make the game a little less fun – namely, unblockable one-shots.

It’s a fairly small map built for Frontline as well as the smaller modes, and it’s comprised of a central fort area and then just tonnes of surrounding plains through which you can gallop. Yes, gallop. Have you see how many horses spawn on this goddamn map?

I’m fairly good on horseback, but that doesn’t stop a cold shiver running down my spine whenever I load into Crossroads. Like I said, I hate unblockable one-shots in Mordhau, and that means horses as well as siege weapons – two things which are very much present in Crossroads. You see that little raised platform at the very top of the central fort area? Yeah, that black rectangle is a Mortar – a new siege weapon unique to Crossroads, which can one-shot anything with a massive slow arcing shot. Thankfully it reloads extremely slowly, but still. There are so many horses speeding around anywhere at any given time, I’ve pretty much been able to close my eyes and fire this Mortar, and it’ll kill someone.

If you like that kind of stuff, you’ll love Crossroads. Personally, it’s not my kind of thing.

Javelin & Heavy Handaxe – new weapons added

Two new weapons! Huzzah! Patch #7 has brought the first additions to Mordhau’s weapons roster since the game first released. The Javelin is a 3-cost throwable that does some stonking damage to anyone it hits, while the Heavy Handaxe is a 3-cost upgraded Axe with an alt-attack that can be used to build and repair structures.

Need more information? Fine. The Javelin is definitely the strongest throwable in the game so far: able to one-shot unarmoured torsos and up to Level 2 helmets. And anything else will die in two bodyshots. The kicker is that you only get the one Javelin, and personally I really value having multiple throwables over the individual power of each one. So it’s a hard sell for me – but you’d better prepare yourself all the same, because everyone’s using Javelins right now.

The Heavy Handaxe is… probably a little too powerful to be a 3-cost weapon. The alt-attack building/repairing is nice to have for Frontline matches, but with that out of the way, it’s a very decent, hard-hitting weapon on strikes as well as thrusts. It’s very slow – only slightly quicker than the Maul – but all this means is a decent fighter can make use of drags and accels to really punish unprepared players with the Heavy Handaxe. And all for just 3 points, allowing you to spend more on Perks or Armour or throwables… It’s a very good weapon for what it costs, and I think it may need a small nerf with the next patch.

Shields & Archery buffed

For shield-users and archers, two minorities when it comes to the battlefields of Mordhau, this patch is a happy patch. Archers not only enjoy their two main Perks (Huntsman and Ranger) now costing just 1 point each instead of 2, but also a buff to crossbow damage against armoured torsos, a faster draw and projectile speed on the Longbow (though a slightly slower reload), and – perhaps most interestingly – much greater manoeuvrability with the Recurve Bow. As well as having a faster draw and projectile speed, your can now partial-sprint while drawing, releasing, and reloading the Recurve. Like I said, happy days for archers, who already were considered by many to be the bane of your existence in Mordhau.

Plus, leg damage has been increased across the board. Now that’s a biggie, and one that obviously affects everyone, but aiming at legs was something of a speciality for archers, and now they’re going to be rewarded all the more for it.

As for shields, there are no changes specific to individual shields – simply gameplay-wide alterations to how blocking and shielding works. Not only are the animations for holding and lowering block more responsive now, but you can backpedal quicker than before, and you no longer need to release and re-press the block button after you’re hit – as long as the button is held down, your character will raise their block back as soon as they’re able. Oh, and that extended kick range against blocking shield-users that Patch #6 gave us has been nerfed a bit as well, so you need to be closer for the kick to connect.

I feel like the shields in particular didn’t really need these changes, because if you were good enough with a shield you could already tangle with many of the best players out there. But if it gets more players using shields, then the meta will undoubtedly develop even quicker than before, which can only be a good thing.

For detailed guides on making the most out of both sets of tools, check out our Mordhau archery and Mordhau shields guides.

A tonne of minor weapon stat changes

Jeez, so many little stat tweaks and weapon changes. There’s no point in trying to talk in-depth about each one, but I can point out a couple of changes that caught my eye.

First: Zweihander and Greatsword halfswording (alt-mode) has been buffed. Now I always loved halfswording with the Zweihander anyway, because people don’t expect you to have that level of speed with a Zweihander. Same with the Greatsword. But now we’re probably going to see a lot of people coming round to this way of thinking, particularly in 1v1 situations.

Second: the Billhook and Messer, two of the most powerful weapons in the game in my opinion, now both have a 25ms faster strike. That’s pretty scary – but good news for I, who have used the Billhook as my main weapon for a good long while now.

Third: the Poleaxe, which was already an excellent weapon for 7 points, now only costs 6. I mean, wow. I can only imagine that this decision was made not because the weapon was underpowered for a 7-coster (it isn’t) but because not enough players were using it. I hope they’ll start now, because the Poleaxe is a truly excellent weapon. And now it costs only 1 point more than a Messer.

For full details and stats on every weapon post-Patch 7, check out our Mordhau weapons guide.

Future content for Mordhau – Duel Mode, Feitoria & Castello maps, modding tools

That’s all the important stuff from this most recent patch out of the way, but Triternion have promised us much more to come in the future of Mordhau. Perhaps most exciting for all those who frequent the various unofficial duelling servers in Mordhau’s server list: there’s an official 1v1 Duel Mode in the works, which will hopefully streamline the process considerably so there’s less downtime between chopping up your contenders like sashimi.

To sit comfortably alongside the new Crossroads map, we’ll be getting two more new maps, called Feitoria and Castello, at some point in the future. We’re not yet sure on a timescale for these maps, but for everything we know so far about the maps be sure to check out our Mordhau maps & locations guide.

As for other upcoming additions: it’s safe to expect a variety of new weapons and gear, and possibly perks, to bulk out the already sizeable arsenal of choices players have in the game – but that’s not all. Triternion have also confirmed the longer-term goal of releasing dedicated modding tools to the community so we can start busying ourselves with creating our own content. We’re not entirely sure yet how much freedom these tools will give, whether we can create entirely new weapons and perks and maps, or just reskins of existing creations. But I’m optimistic, and excited, and you should be too.

Mordhau Patch #6 Patch Notes (May 15 2019) - changes to kick, shields, chase mechanic, thrusts, toolbox, new weapon skins Gameplay Spectators can no longer initiate or participate in vote kicks

Starting votekicks and casting votes against enemies is no longer possible in team modes

Avoiding votekicks by leaving the server is no longer possible

Votekicks now need more vote majority to succeed

Fixed unlocking getting stuck

Fixed high level unlocks staying locked despite reaching the level

Added Gothic buckler skin

Added Kleines Messer (Cleaver skin)

Added Baron’s Cutter (Cleaver skin) Combat Kicks now have more range against active held blocks and recovery. This will significantly increase range of kicks against shields and fist block only (Doesn’t affect parries/timed blocks)

Increased kick tracer width slightly (making it more reliable in facehug range)

Nerfed chase mechanic slightly – now has a bit less activation range & movement speed bonus upon activation. This will make it weaker mostly against unarmored builds.

Increased stab early release by 25ms (this will make all stabs hit very slightly slower) Weapons & Equipment Heater and Kite shield block adjusted, it is now slightly easier to hit around these shields

Fixed parry backpedal speed being lower on targe/buckler than regular parry

Fixed eveningstar having 5 stamina on hit instead of 10 on stabs

Mallet and Blacksmith hammer now have more range

Mallet repair ability buffed

Deployable ballista can now turn more, has faster ammo replenish and has slightly more health

Deployable spikes now have slightly more width, covering more area

Toolbox now spawns with 5 out of 6 ammo and now resupplies 6 ammo at ammo boxes instead of 3

Smokes now disable chase mechanic Maps & Gamemodes Frontline capturing & neutralizing is now faster

Fixed straw shack roof having no collision on MountainPeak

Fixed some icicles

Fixed attempt for bug in BR where if you die at warmup 1 second you can get the defeat screen despite respawning Networking Potential fix for slots not being reserved for existing players on map change

Potential fix for server browser not working for some people / not seeing any servers

Server browser and matchmaking filters now save properly Visuals & Misc. Shortspear holster is only on the back

Fixed floating weapons in demos Audio Lowered volume of ballista hit sound AI Fixed bots being given too many turds up-front in certain cases, which would cause them to unload the volleys of turd reserves even long after the player leaves the stuck spot

Horde bots turds now have AOE damage, nerfing the ability to avoid the horde by camping towers and other places where the horde can’t reach the player UI Scoreboard now automatically scrolls to always show the player’s entry [collapse]