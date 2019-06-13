Mordhau weapons guide [Patch #7] - full weapon stats, best weapons in Mordhau

Oh dear god, I’ve got so much work to do updating this Mordhau weapons guide. For those unaware, Patch #7 of Mordhau has released, bringing with it not only two entirely new weapons (the Javelin and the Heavy Handaxe) but also a huge amount of minor stat changes and balance tweaks to Mordhau’s expansive weapons arsenal. Some damage values have literally been increased or decreased by 1. I swear, they’re doing this just to screw with me.

Below I’ve done my very, very best to condense the massive amounts of information on every single weapon in Mordhau so that it’s easy to understand and identify the strengths and weaknesses of each one. I’ll walk you through each weapon in order of its point cost, with my own personal opinions on how to succeed with them. So if you want to know your Arming Swords from your Heavy Handaxes, your Short Spears from your Javelins, your Zweihanders from your Greatswords – well, you’re in the right place.

Oh, and while you’re here, why not check out our main Mordhau guide page? It’s packed with some really good practical tips on how to improve faster than anyone else around you, and you can also find links to all the other areas of our ever-expanding Mordhau guides series from there. In particular, if you want to read about all the changes that Patch #7 has brought to all the weapons, then read the full patch notes in our Mordhau patch notes/future content guide.

Mordhau weapons guide [Patch #7] – stats & tips on the best weapons in Mordhau

Right, I’ll waste no time because we’ve lots to cover; but I will say that if you’re looking for tips on the ins and outs of combat itself, then you’d be better off checking out our Mordhau melee combat guide (or indeed our Mordhau archery or Mordhau horseback combat guides depending on your preference). Once you’ve done that, come on back here, because below you can find stats on every weapon currently in Mordhau, along with a few sentences from me on each one, comparing them to one another and showing you how to succeed with that specific weapon.

Because it doesn’t really make that much sense to categorise these weapons any other way, I’ve split all the Mordhau weapons based on their point cost, with a separate table for the archery and throwing weapons. Click on any of the links just below to skip to a particular section.

A couple more things before we begin. First: I’ve tried to condense the below stats so as not to overwhelm you with data, but if you’re after the full list of stats as they appear in-game, simply click on each weapon’s name to open up a screenshot of that weapon’s full stats. Second: just to avoid any confusion, the weapon speed stats appear in the form of “X+Y” where X is the wind-up and Y is the release of the weapon’s attack.

Mordhau weapon stats (1-3 cost)

These weapons are the cheapest that money (or points) can buy, so of course you can’t expect them to be as lethal as a Zweihander or a Halberd. But they certainly have their place, either as a backup weapon or as a main if you’re putting all your points into armour and/or perks. Plus – some of these are actually rather formidable weapons. Shout out to the Falchion, Arming Sword, Heavy Handaxe, and Quarterstaff in particular. See for yourself below.

Cleaver (One Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 100/70/50/40 14/11/9/7 140/85/45/30 Body DMG 60/55/38/34 12/9/7/5 40/35/25/15 Leg DMG 55/50/34/30 8/5/4/2 30/25/15/5 Speed 450+450ms 500+350ms N/A Length 45cm 45cm N/A Details: Actually a very decent weapon, but only on strikes - the thrusts do next to nothing. Low reach and not as fast as you think, but decent stamina drain and strike damage. Dagger (One Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 40/30/25/22 65/60/43/39 140/85/45/30 Body DMG 25/15/10/7 55/50/38/34 40/35/25/15 Leg DMG 15/7/5/4 45/35/23/19 30/25/15/5 Speed 400+400ms 425+350ms N/A Length 45cm 45cm N/A Details: Better thrusts than strikes, but with both you can enjoy some extremely fast attacks, particularly during combos. Short Sword (One Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 60/49/42/33 70/66/50/40 140/85/45/30 Body DMG 45/34/27/18 55/51/35/25 40/35/25/15 Leg DMG 40/24/12/8 50/41/20/10 30/25/15/5 Speed 475+425ms 475+350ms N/A Length 60cm 60cm N/A Details: Fairly consistent damage values between strikes and thrusts, and a better reach than either the Dagger or Cleaver, but slower attacks to compensate. Wooden Mallet (One Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 28/27/26/25 26/24/22/20 50/45/27/25 Body DMG 18/17/16/15 16/14/12/10 30/25/22/20 Leg DMG 13/7/6/5 11/9/7/5 20/15/12/10 Speed 475+450ms 550+350ms N/A Length 30cm 30cm N/A Details: Clearly not meant for fighting, but can build at a rate of 10 HP per hit. If you win a fight with this, give yourself a pat on the back. Quarterstaff (Two Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 29/18/26/25 29/18/26/25 24/23/21/20 29/28/26/25 Body DMG 24/23/21/20 24/23/21/20 19/18/16/15 24/23/21/20 Leg DMG 14/13/11/10 14/13/11/10 9/8/6/5 14/13/11/10 Speed 525+425ms 550+350ms 500+400ms 525+350ms Length 120cm 120cm 90cm 90cm Details: Low damage but very fast and versatile, and a genuinely decent 1v1 weapon. Deceptive reach and quick attacks, made even quicker in alt-attack mode (albeit with reduced range and lower strike damage). Training Sword (Two Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Head DMG 11/10/9/8 11/10/9/8 Body DMG 6/5/4/3 6/5/4/3 Leg DMG 3/3/2/2 3/3/2/2 Speed 550+525ms 600+350ms Length 105cm 105cm Details: The lowest of the low, deliberately so. Useful for training and meme-ing. Will take 10-50 consecutive hits to kill a player. Arming Sword (One Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 75/65/43/34 85/72/55/39 150/145/50/40 Body DMG 60/50/28/25 70/57/40/34 50/45/30/25 Leg DMG 50/40/23/20 60/50/34/29 40/35/20/15 Speed 475+475ms 500+350ms N/A Length 75cm 75cm N/A Details: An upgrade on the Short Sword, and a very nice backup weapon to run. Decent strike damage, and even better thrust damage. Nimble, forgiving, and decent reach for a low-cost weapon. Can tear apart unarmoured opponents. Axe (One Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 100/67/55/46 21/19/17/15 140/137/65/50 Body DMG 57/52/45/36 16/14/12/10 40/37/35/30 Leg DMG 54/50/35/26 6/4/2/5 30/27/25/20 Speed 500+500ms 450+350ms N/A Length 60cm 60cm N/A Details: Much like its big brother axes, the one-handed Axe deals tonnes of strike damage but very low thrust damage. Still a powerful weapon for its price, but I'd pick the Arming Sword over the Axe for its versatility. Blacksmith Hammer (One Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 48/47/46/45 38/37/36/35 50/45/27/25 Body DMG 33/32/31/30 23/22/21/20 30/25/22/20 Leg DMG 28/22/21/20 18/12/11/10 20/15/12/10 Speed 475+450ms 550+350ms N/A Length 34cm 34cm N/A Details: Another weapon meant for building rather than fighting. Builds at a rate of 20-30 HP per hit. Damage is actually not too bad so you can fight with it, but you'll be out-ranged very easily. Warhammer (One Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 53/52/51/50 34/33/31/30 100/77/76/70 34/33/31/30 Body DMG 38/37/36/35 24/23/21/20 38/37/36/35 24/23/21/20 Leg DMG 35/34/31/30 19/13/11/10 35/34/31/30 19/13/11/10 Speed 475+475ms 500+350ms 475+475ms 500+350ms Length 60cm 60cm 60cm 60cm Details: A mediocre weapon that will most likely take 3 hits to kill someone. One thing I do like is you can use the alt-mode, which does nothing for thrusts, but which gives you increased damage vs unarmoured and headshots, and (crucially) allows you to pass through opponents so you can perform better in a 1vX situation. Falchion (One Handed) Cost: 3 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 100/72/56/49 70/60/49/35 150/145/50/40 Body DMG 70/52/41/38 55/45/34/25 50/45/30/25 Leg DMG 60/50/36/28 45/35/19/10 40/35/20/15 Speed 500+500ms 550+350ms N/A Length 75cm 75cm N/A Details: The Falchion is more than good enough to be a main weapon, not just a backup weapon. Versatile, decent range, and great damage that can kill even a heavily armoured foe in 3 hits. Heavy Handaxe (One Handed) Cost: 3 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/100/68/60 100/80/60/45 100/100/77/76 100/80/60/45 Body DMG 75/62/53/45 75/65/50/35 49/48/47/46 75/65/50/35 Leg DMG 65/52/43/35 65/55/40/25 39/38/37/36 65/55/40/25 Speed 700+475ms 675+350ms 700+475ms 675+350ms Length 70cm 70cm 70cm 70cm Details: Added in Patch #7, the Heavy Handaxe is very slow but extremely damaging for its price range. A skilled player will know to exploit its slowness as you would a Maul, with heavy drags and accels. The best 3-cost weapon out there if you know how to use it.

Mordhau weapon stats (4-6 cost)

Now we’re getting into the mid-range tier of weapons – not the most damaging and not the fastest, but possibly the most versatile, and certainly where some of my absolute favourite weapons reside – namely, the Billhook, Messer, Longsword, and Poleaxe. Many of these are truly excellent for their price, and allow you to spread your points equally between weapons, armour, and perks.

Mace (One Handed) Cost: 4 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 63/62/61/60 35/33/32/30 75/72/60/55 Body DMG 53/52/51/50 25/23/22/20 50/47/45/40 Leg DMG 52/50/48/46 20/13/12/10 40/37/35/30 Speed 625+475ms 475+350ms N/A Length 60cm 60cm N/A Details: Extremely consistent damage regardless of armour type. Strikes are twice as strong as thrusts. Rather slow, so drags work well with this weapon. Amazingly cheap counter to heavy armour. Rapier (One Handed) Cost: 4 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 64/50/35/30 100/67/49/45 150/145/50/40 Body DMG 49/35/20/15 60/52/34/30 50/45/30/25 Leg DMG 44/25/10/5 55/50/29/25 40/35/20/15 Speed 450+475ms 475+350ms N/A Length 89cm 89cm N/A Details: Stab, stab, stab. Extremely fast with high thrust damage. Just don't get caught up doing nothing but thrusts, you'll get punished via chambers and morphs. Short Spear (One Handed) Cost: 4 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 75/45/30/25 100/75/55/45 110/100/100/65 Body DMG 40/30/20/15 65/60/45/35 100/70/55/50 Leg DMG 35/20/10/5 55/50/35/25 80/50/40/35 Speed 550+500ms 575+350ms N/A Length 120cm 120cm N/A Details: A cheap way to get some phenomenal range on your weapon. Very damaging thrusts, and particularly good vs light/no armour. Throws are encouraged, but be bloody sure you hit with it. Bastard Sword (One/Two Handed) Cost: 4 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 90/70/42/37 85/75/60/45 90/70/42/37 85/75/60/45 Body DMG 75/55/32/27 70/60/45/38 75/55/32/27 70/60/45/38 Leg DMG 60/50/27/22 60/50/35/28 60/50/27/22 60/50/35/28 Speed 525+475ms 550+325ms 525+500ms 550+350ms Length 90cm 90cm 90cm 90cm Details: A strong, reliable one-handed sword, will kill weakly armoured foes in 2 hits and heavily armoured foes in 3-4. Alt-attack is pretty useless, so stick with one-handed. Messer (One/Two Handed) Cost: 5 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/75/60/52 60/45/35/30 100/75/60/52 60/45/35/30 Body DMG 70/60/50/40 50/35/25/20 70/60/50/40 50/35/25/20 Leg DMG 60/50/40/34 45/30/20/15 60/50/40/34 45/30/20/15 Speed 525+525ms 575+350ms 5250+500ms 575+325ms Length 98cm 98cm 98cm 98cm Details: Again, negligible difference between one- and two-handed, but still a strong weapon. Very similar to the Bastard Sword, but slightly slower and longer with slightly better strikes and worse thrusts. Billhook (Two Handed) Cost: 5 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/65/40/35 100/75/58/43 100/65/40/35 100/75/58/43 Body DMG 65/50/30/25 75/60/50/35 65/50/30/25 75/60/50/35 Leg DMG 65/50/30/25 60/50/35/25 65/50/30/25 60/50/35/25 Speed 600+500ms 600+325ms 600+5005ms 600+325ms Length 130cm 130cm 130cm 130cm Details: In my humble opinion, the best weapon in the game. A bit slow, but with great range and strong at both thrusts and strikes. Has the unique ability to pull hit enemies closer and/or disarm them. With normal attack mode, only strikes can do this. In alt-attack mode, only thrusts can do this. Excellent vs horseback. Incredibly cheap for what it is. Longsword (Two Handed) Cost: 5 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/83/52/42 80/70/60/43 74/63/61/60 44/43/41/40 Body DMG 72/68/37/34 65/55/45/34 44/43/41/40 29/28/26/25 Leg DMG 67/58/27/19 60/50/30/24 39/38/36/35 24/18/16/15 Speed 550+500ms 600+350ms 575+525ms 550+350ms Length 105cm 105cm 60cm 60cm Details: For its price, an excellent and versatile weapon. Favours strikes, but strong thrusts also. Alt-attack gives you a mordhau grip so you can deal high damage to heavy armour with your strikes (but not your thrusts). Be aware that this dramatically decreases your range. War Axe (Two Handed) Cost: 5 Strike Thrust Head DMG 130/105/80/70 23/22/21/20 Body DMG 100/75/65/55 13/12/11/10 Leg DMG 80/65/55/45 13/7/6/5 Speed 625+500ms 575+350ms Length 65cm 65cm Details: A curious axe with the strikes of a Zweihander but the thrusts of a wet towel. Slow but hard-hitting and high stamina drain. Don't be tempted to only strike, because you'll become predictable and easy to counter. Battle Axe (Two Handed) Cost: 6 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/100/68/60 23/22/21/20 100/100/68/60 23/22/21/20 Body DMG 75/62/53/45 13/12/11/10 75/62/53/45 13/12/11/10 Leg DMG 65/52/43/35 13/7/6/5 65/52/43/35 13/7/6/5 Speed 625+500ms 550+350ms 525+500ms 550+350ms Length 90cm 90cm 70cm 70cm Details: Much like a War Axe, but trades a bit of strike damage for a greater range and an alt-attack that reduces range in order to land your strikes 0.1s quicker. Estoc (Two Handed) Cost: 6 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 60/55/38/30 100/70/66/53 74/63/61/60 44/43/41/40 Body DMG 45/40/28/20 70/55/51/38 44/43/41/40 29/28/26/25 Leg DMG 40/30/18/10 60/50/41/33 39/33/31/30 24/18/16/15 Speed 525+500ms 600+375ms 600+525ms 575+325ms Length 120cm 120cm 68cm 68cm Details: My favourite weapon for a time. Great range and decent damage. For lightly armoured foes, use thrusts. For heavily armoured foes, flip your sword around and use strikes. Very versatile, and great for both drags and accels. Pole Axe (Two Handed) Cost: 6 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/78/53/49 100/83/65/50 100/63/61/60 100/83/65/50 Body DMG 70/63/38/34 75/68/50/35 49/48/46/45 75/68/50/35 Leg DMG 65/53/28/24 65/53/35/20 44/38/36/35 65/53/35/20 Speed 600+500ms 625+325ms 625+525ms 600+325ms Length 105cm 105cm 90cm 90cm Details: It was good even as a 7-cost weapon, but now Patch #7 has brought the Poleaxe down to 6 points, which makes it one of the very best weapons in this table. Versatile, forgiving, good damage on strikes and thrusts, and decent reach to boot.

Mordhau weapon stats (7-11 cost)

Oh, you lot. All you care about is damage. Well, to be fair, damage is pretty dang important, particularly in large team fights. And the 7-11 price range is home to a very diverse array of deadly implements – but here more than anywhere else you need to learn the strengths and weaknesses of your weapon. Because if you’ve chosen one of these, chances are you’re relying on your weapon rather than armour or perks to get you out of trouble.

Favourites out of this category? Probably the Spear above all else, because that range is just stupidly good if you know how to use it properly. Shout out also to the Zweihander, Bardiche, Executioner’s Sword… You know what? You can take any of these and you’ll slaughter everyone if you practice enough. Just learn the weapon, and enjoy.

Executioner's Sword (Two Handed) Cost: 7 Strike Thrust Head DMG 120/110/70/65 35/30/25/20 Body DMG 100/90/55/50 30/25/20/15 Leg DMG 100/85/45/40 20/15/10/5 Speed 650+500ms 625+350ms Length 110cm 110cm Details: Very popular and powerful weapon with phenomenal striking damage. Really ought to cost more to use. Use its low speed to your advantage by dragging your attack. Greatsword (Two Handed) Cost: 7 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/80/60/50 100/75/65/48 75/65/49/45 100/75/66/49 Body DMG 75/65/43/38 70/60/50/35 60/50/34/30 75/60/51/40 Leg DMG 65/55/34/34 60/50/35/25 55/40/24/20 65/50/46/35 Speed 575+525ms 650+350ms 575+525ms 600+350ms Length 120cm 120cm 90cm 90cm Details: Another strong sword with very balanced strike and thrust damage, will often killl in two hits. Thanks to Patch #7 the alt-mode is now quicker and more viable against armoured foes. Maul (Two Handed) Cost: 7 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 100/100/100/100 49/48/46/45 115/110/105/65 Body DMG 85/83/77/75 40/38/36/35 65/60/55/50 Leg DMG 75/73/67/65 35/28/26/25 35/30/25/20 Speed 725+475ms 650+350ms N/A Length 60cm 60cm N/A Details: The quintessential head-crusher. While its throw is not great (too short and not enough damage), it deals tonnes of damage and drains tonnes of stamina - theirs and yours. Aim for the head, and drag your strikes. Bardiche (Two Handed) Cost: 8 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 115/100/71/60 55/48/40/35 140/115/81/70 55/48/40/35 Body DMG 100/75/51/40 40/33/25/20 100/75/51/40 40/33/25/20 Leg DMG 90/65/41/34 35/28/20/15 100/65/41/34 35/28/20/15 Speed 625+500ms 575+350ms 675+475ms 625+325ms Length 105cm 105cm 140cm 140cm Details: Much like a Pole Axe, but whereas Pole Axe has balanced damage between strikes and thrusts, with the Bardiche you do much more damage with strikes. Alt-attack gives you a far greater reach. Eveningstar (Two Handed) Cost: 8 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 102/100/77/75 60/55/51/45 100/73/67/66 75/70/65/60 Body DMG 62/59/57/55 45/40/36/35 60/58/52/51 65/60/55/50 Leg DMG 57/50/47/45 40/30/26/25 52/50/42/41 45/40/35/30 Speed 675+500ms 625+325ms 650+450ms 675+350ms Length 90cm 90cm 60cm 60cm Details: A more forgiving, less damaging Maul. Less likely to kill in one hit, but more likely to kill in two due to its very consistent body damage. But personally would pick the Maul over the Eveningstar every time. Spear (Two Handed) Cost: 10 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 45/40/32/27.5 100/77/67/45 75/64/48/35 100/75/65/45 Body DMG 30/25/17/12.5 75/62/52/38 60/49/33/20 70/60/50/35 Leg DMG 30/20/12/7.5 70/57/42/28 55/39/23/10 65/50/40/30 Speed 625+500ms 650+325ms 575+450ms 575+325ms Length 180cm 180cm 135cm 135cm Details: A phenomenal weapon. Tremendous reach, strong thrust damage, low strike damage. Peerless on horseback. Switch to alt-attack mid-fight to surprise your opponent with faster attacks. Zweihander (Two Handed) Cost: 10 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 115/100/70/55 100/75/70/45 100/70/52/48 100/78/70/48 Body DMG 100/75/55/40 75/60/55/40 60/55/37/33 75/63/55/40 Leg DMG 70/60/40/34 65/50/45/30 50/40/22/18 65/53/45/35 Speed 650+525ms 650+325ms 600+500ms 600+350ms Length 135cm 135cm 105cm 105cm Details: Probably the two-handed sword I see used most often. Like a Greatsword, but greater. Slow windup, enormous damage, excellent range even in alt-attack mode. Considerd by many to be the best weapon in Mordhau. I think it's ONE OF the best. Halberd (Two Handed) Cost: 11 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 115/100/65/55 100/85/65/45 160/120/80/70 100/85/65/45 Body DMG 100/60/50/40 70/65/50/40 100/60/50/40 70/65/50/40 Leg DMG 85/50/40/37 65/50/35/25 85/50/40/37 65/50/35/25 Speed 625+500ms 650+325ms 675+500ms 675+325ms Length 135cm 135cm 165cm 165cm Details: The Halberd is to the Pole Axe what the Zweihander is to the Greatsword. Very slow, but incredible damage and a very long reach, especially in alt-attack mode. One of the very best weapons you can get.

Mordhau ranged weapon stats (archery and throwables)

And now we get to the bows and throwing weapons (and by throwing weapons I mean the weapons where all you can do is throw, rather than the various melee weapons which can also be thrown, such as the Dagger or the Maul). The throwables are fairly easy to understand and not too much differentiates them, but the bows are far more intricate and, as with ranged combat in general, you’ll need to put some serious time and thought into how you approach your use of these destructive tools.

Crossbow Cost: 7 Shot Head DMG 110/100/62/60 Body DMG 60/50/42/40 Leg DMG 50/40/35/31 Speed

(Draw/Reload) 300/2300ms Max Ammo 12 Details: The fastest firing bow with the fastest-moving projectiles, and the only bow that allows you to aim indefinitely - but a long time between shots, and no "sweet spot" so you'll always have to contend with aim drift. Recurve Bow Cost: 7 Shot Head DMG 100/70/43/40 Body DMG 50/40/23/20 Leg DMG 40/34/20/15 Speed

(Draw/Reload) 700/800ms Max Ammo 24 Details: The most forgiving bow, with faster reloads and less pronounced sway than the others and less "bullet drop", but not as much damage. As of Patch #7 you can now run while drawing/releasing/reloading the Recurve Bow, which gives you tonnes more mobility than the other two bows. Longbow Cost: 11 Shot Head DMG 100/100/54/50 Body DMG 70/50/36/34 Leg DMG 50/40/27/25 Speed

(Draw/Reload) 1100/1100ms Max Ammo 16 Details: Extremely costly, slow-firing, and difficult to use properly. But the Longbow deals excellent damage over any range, and is therefore the most popular bow in Mordhau. Rock Cost: 1 Throw Head DMG 43/40/32/30 Body DMG 23/20/17/15 Leg DMG 13/10/7/5 Speed

(Draw/Reload) 600/400ms Max Ammo 5 Details: More for fun and games, because apart from the fact that you can carry 5 per slot, the damage is nothing like as good as the others. Throwing Knife Cost: 2 Throw Head DMG 95/65/35/30 Body DMG 55/50/20/15 Leg DMG 40/35/5/5 Speed

(Draw/Reload) 400/400ms Max Ammo 4 Details: Nearly as damaging as the Thowing Axe against lightly armoured opponents, but much worse against heavy armour. To compensate, they're faster to "draw", and you can hold twice as many. Throwing Axe Cost: 2 Throw Head DMG 100/100/60/43 Body DMG 60/55/50/35 Leg DMG 40/35/20/15 Speed

(Draw/Reload) 600/400ms Max Ammo 2 Details: Minus the Javelin, this is the best throwable impact weapon to use against highly armoured opponents. Great damage, but you can only hold 2 per slot. Javelin Cost: 3 Throw Head DMG 100/100/100/65 Body DMG 100/70/55/50 Leg DMG 80/50/40/35 Speed

(Draw/Reload) 1250+300ms Max Ammo 2 Details: 3 points is a lot to spend on a throwable weapon, but this gives you 2 Javelins which deal the highest damage of anything in this table. Capable of two-shotting heavy armour or one-shotting unarmoured.

Mordhau Peasant weapon stats (Peasant perk weapons)

You can find the list of remaining weapons below which you can only use by finding them on the map, or by picking up the 8-cost Peasant perk for your character. I haven’t included my personal opinions on each of these weapons, because honestly I don’t rate any of them highly – much like the Peasant perk itself, which you’d know if you’ve read my Mordhau perks guide. But the full stats are below, so enjoy!

Carving Knife (One Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 22/18/12/10 25/22/15/13 140/85/45/30 Body DMG 17/13/7/5 20/17/10/8 40/35/25/15 Leg DMG 12/8/4.5/2.5 15/12/5/3 30/25/15/5 Speed 300+350ms 375+350ms N/A Length 22cm 22cm N/A Pitchfork (Two Handed) Cost: 1 Strike Thrust Head DMG 27/25/22/18 30/25/22/18 Body DMG 17/15/12/8 20/15/12/8 Leg DMG 12/10/7/3 15/10/7/3 Speed 575+500ms 600+350ms Length 131cm 131cm Frying Pan (One Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 48/47/46/45 38/37/36/35 50/45/27/25 Body DMG 33/32/31/30 23/22/21/20 30/25/22/20 Leg DMG 28/22/21/20 18/12/11/10 20/15/12/10 Speed 475+450ms 550+350ms N/A Length 51cm 51cm N/A Heavy Branch (One Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Throw Head DMG 47/45/40/35 47/43/35/30 75/72/60/55 Body DMG 42/40/35/30 37/33/25/20 50/47/45/40 Leg DMG 32/25/20/15 32/23/15/10 40/37/35/30 Speed 625+450ms 600+350ms N/A Length 60cm 60cm N/A Sickle (One Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Head DMG 100/55/40/25 25/20/15/13 Body DMG 55/40/25/20 20/15/10/8 Leg DMG 45/30/10/5 15/10/7/5 Speed 475+475ms 600+375ms Length 43cm 43cm Wooden Shovel (Two Handed) Cost: 2 Strike Thrust Head DMG 30/27/25/20 30/25/22/18 Body DMG 25/22/20/15 20/15/12/8 Leg DMG 20/17/15/10 15/10/7/3 Speed 575+500ms 600+350ms Length 100cm 100cm Rake (Two Handed) Cost: 3 Strike Thrust Head DMG 42/38/30/20 35/30/25/20 Body DMG 37/33/25/15 25/20/15/10 Leg DMG 32/23/15/5 20/15/10/5 Speed 625+500ms 600+350ms Length 60cm 60cm Hoe (Two Handed) Cost: 4 Strike Thrust Head DMG 50/45/39/35 35/30/25/20 Body DMG 45/40/34/30 25/20/15/10 Leg DMG 30/30/19/20 20/15/10/5 Speed 625+500ms 625+350ms Length 86cm 86cm Rusty Fork (Two Handed) Cost: 4 Strike Thrust Head DMG 35/30/25/20 70/65/45/40 Body DMG 25/20/15/10 55/50/35/30 Leg DMG 20/15/10/5 45/40/20/15 Speed 575+500ms 550+350ms Length 118cm 118cm Club (Two Handed) Cost: 5 Strike Thrust Head DMG 80/79/56/55 80/34/31/30 Body DMG 50/49/46/45 30/29/26/25 Leg DMG 45/34/31/30 25/19/16/15 Speed 675+475ms 625+350ms Length 85cm 85cm Rusty Shovel (Two Handed) Cost: 5 Strike Thrust Head DMG 57/54/39/33 40/39/25/20 Body DMG 52/40/34/28 35/34/20/15 Leg DMG 37/30/19/18 30/29/15/10 Speed 650+500ms 625+350ms Length 100cm 100cm Scythe (Two Handed) Cost: 5 Strike Thrust Head DMG 120/100/35/30 23/20/17/15 Body DMG 100/80/25/20 18/15/12/10 Leg DMG 90/70/15/10 13/10/7/5 Speed 625+500ms 650+350ms Length 105cm 105cm Pickaxe (Two Handed) Cost: 6 Strike Thrust Head DMG 100/100/47/44 35/32/28/20 Body DMG 47/45/37/34 30/27/23/15 Leg DMG 37/35/22/19 20/17/13/5 Speed 650+500ms 600+350ms Length 55cm 55cm Sledgehammer (Two Handed) Cost: 6 Strike Thrust Alt Strike Alt Thrust Head DMG 100/100/75/65 52/48/45/38 100/100/68/60 23/22/21/20 Body DMG 80/70/60/50 42/38/35/28 75/62/53/45 13/12/11/10 Leg DMG 70/55/45/35 37/33/30/23 65/47/38/30 13/7/6/5 Speed 800+475ms 600+350ms 525+500ms 550+350ms Length 50cm 50cm 0cm 0cm

Mordhau Fists/Brawler damage stats

Finally, for completion’s sake, below are the damage values for all the fist attacks both with and without the Brawler perk.

Fists Strike Thrust Brawler Strike Brawler Thrust Head DMG 45/40/30/25 30/25/17/15 55/55/35/35 40/40/25/25 Body DMG 30/25/20/15 20/15/12/10 40/40/25/25 30/30/20/20 Leg DMG 20/15/10/5 15/10/7/5 30/30/15/15 25/25/15/15

And that’s more or less everything, I think. Let me know if there’s anything I’ve missed or misread down in the comments, but hopefully this should have given you a decent grasp of every weapon in Mordhau and how to use them to the very best of their – and your – abilities. And do check out our other guides if you have the time!