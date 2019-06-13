Lost source code is holding up Square Enix's preservation plans

Square Enix have been digging deep into their vaults the past few years, including several more restored gems announced at E3. They aim to make their whole back catalogue available digitally, but there’s one big obstacle. As CEO Yosuke Matsuda admitted when talking to Game Informer, in some cases, there’s just no source code to work with, and they don’t know where to find it. It’s a common story in the games industry, and one of the biggest obstacles to properly preserving games. When recovery efforts fail, some studios have had to cleverly work around their missing code.

While sad, it’s honestly not that surprising that many games have gone missing, one way or another. The concept of games preservation is a relatively recent one, and as Matsuda admits, “back in the day you just made them and put them out there and you were done”. There are plenty of tales of lost source code or beta builds turning up in strange places. Matsuda mentions they found the code for one game on the computer of a developer who had left the company. Perhaps this partially explains why it took so long for them to announce a Final Fantasy 8 remaster? Even Blizzard managed to lose their original StarCraft source code, only for it to be discovered by a fan, as reported by Gamasutra.

Sometimes, workarounds need to be done. The recent Blood: Fresh Supply re-release is reportedly based on reverse-engineering, as the final source code was unavailable. Square Enix’s own Collection Of Mana on Switch (a bundle of Secret Of Mana games) includes the never-before-translated Seiken Densetsu 3, now known as Trials Of Mana. The surprising part is that people have found that the new SD3 translation is a fully functional SNES ROM, capable of running on original hardware. While just speculation, I wouldn’t be surprised if Square edited the ROM directly, similar to an unofficial translation patch, in lieu of porting the game from its original code.

The only fly in the restoration ointment, at least as far as Square Enix goes, is Matsuda’s hinting at a possible subscription service in the company’s future. Citing Bethesda’s recent announcement of a streaming service, they’re not decided yet on whether it’ll be a download subscription service or streaming, but both options are on the cards. While I’m hoping to see Square’s pre-merger back catalogue revived, I’d rather it not be via DRM-shackled launchers or broadcast with input lag.

Also, it bears repeating: Front Mission: Gun Hazard and Bahamut Lagoon next, please.