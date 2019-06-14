Best PC gaming deals of the week - 14th June 2019

If the deluge of new games announced this week hasn’t already given you game fatigue, then you’ll be pleased to hear there are still deals a’plenty going on all the other games in our fair existence. A special mention goes to the Xbox Game Pass for PC, which you can sign up for now for just £1 / $1 to try for the first month. There’s an incredible selection of games in there (Ollie’s Xbox Game Pass for PC guide has loads more details on it, too), and well worth dipping your toes in for a bit. I’ve done it myself and will be sampling as many games as I can physically cram into the next four weekends to make the most of it. But worry not if you’d rather buy games to keep forever – your deals herald still has plenty of those up her sleeve as well. To the deals!

Game deals

Chances are you’re already one of the millions of people that own GTA V, but if for some reason you haven’t yet jumped on Rockstar’s ginormous cash cow, then GamesPlanet have sliced 75% off the cost of its Premium Online Edition. This includes the base game and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which is apparently the “fastest way for new GTA Online players to jumpstart their criminal empires,” sez the blurb. That’s probably because you get 10 million GTA dollars with it as well.

Elsewhere, there’s also 90% off Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and between 28-34% off Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 depending on your region. Plus, there are loads of big deals on the Assassin’s Creed series, as well as every Far Cry and Tom Clancy game known to man and more in their big Ubisoft E3 deal-athon. Or, if you’re more of a Bethesda persuasion, there are loads of deals going on with their back catalogue as well.

If Bethesda’s Wolfestein: YoungBlood trailer got your blood pumping enough for an immediate pre-order, then have Fanatical got the deal for you. If you’re a new Fanatical customer, then make sure you enter the code WOLFYOSAVE23 at checkout to get 23% off. Returning customers can still get 17% off, though, which knocks around a fiver off its original price.

They’re also doing a whopping 90% off the deluxe edition of Sim City 4, an equally big 90% off South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and 85% off the first and second packs of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Plus, you can still grab 18% off Total War: Three Kingdoms, too.

The deal of the day over on Humble, meanwhile, is Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which has 70% burnt off its price for the next two days. It’s the expanded PC remake of Capcom’s PS3 and Xbox 360 medieval action RPG that sees you slice up dragons aplenty (as well as punch a few on the nose, naturally) and includes all the previously released DLC, as well as proper 4K support.

Alternatively, there are deals as tall as skyscrapers over in Humble’s City Builder Weekend sale, with big savings on Two Point Hospital, Age of Empires II: HD Edition, Planet Coaster, Frostpunk, Northgard and Surviving Mars to name just a few.

Or, if you fancy a bit more of a retro binge this weekend, then Hamble’s Retro Paradise sale has loads of discounts on 8-bit classics right through to the Dreamcast era – and if you don’t at least get Katamari Damacy Reroll for 40% off, then you risk being rolled up in a giant ball of junk by the Prince himself.

UK deals:

It’s slightly slim pickings over in hardware land this week outside of big graphics card deals, but if you’re looking for the cheapest dual-fan Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 card, then this MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus OC is the best you’re going to get at £320. It also comes with a free copy of Wolfenstein: YoungBlood, too, which you can redeem when the game comes out on July 26. Or, if you don’t mind one with a slightly lower boost clock speed, there’s Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan going for just £300.

Alternatively, you can still pick up Sapphire’s Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse for a mildly ludicrous £270, along with two free games (The Division 2 and World War Z) thanks to AMD extending its 50th Anniversary promotion until June 29. There’s also PowerColor’s Radeon RX Vega 64 for just a bit more at £300, which comes with the same free games. Both graphics cards are still pretty nippy, and you can find out more in our AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 review and our AMD Radeon RX 64 review.

There’s also good news for anyone looking to pick up an 8GB RX 580, as PowerColor’s Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon V2 is down to just £170 over on Overclockers, and comes with a free TeamGroup 240GB L5 Lite SSD. Alternatively, you can get PowerColor’s Radeon RX 590 Red Dragon card for just a bit extra at £185, which comes with the free games mentioned above instead of an SSD. You can read more about each card in our AMD Radeon RX 580 review and AMD Radeon RX 590 review, or check out our best graphics card for more details.

US deals:

Speaking of RX 590 deals, this Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 590 Gaming card has a bundle of deals going on at the moment. Not only can you slice $30 off its usual price of $310 with a rebate card, but you can also get another $35 off by using the promo code 6DPC47 at checkout, taking its total price down to $245. Plus, you also get free copies of The Division 2 and World War Z, and Resident Evil 2, which are worth $160 altogether if you were to buy them at full price. Add those in to the card’s total value, and you’re technically paying less than $100 for it, which ain’t half bad if you ask me (provided you actually want said games, of course).

There are also big combo savings to be had on EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming card, too. Currently priced at $900, you can save $100 by using the promo code VGASAV27D at checkout, plus another $30 after rebate, taking its new price down to a very enticing $770. Plus you get a copy of Wolfenstein: YoungBlood for your trouble, too. Or, if you’re perfectly happy with a dual-fan RTX 2080 instead of a triple-fan job like the FTW3, EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming card can be picked up for $720 after a $30 rebate. For more details, see our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review.

Away from graphics cards, there’s also $30 off the 500GB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD, taking its price down to just $60, and a very agreeable $75 off the AOC G2460VQ6 gaming monitor, which has a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. I called this a great budget alternative to our best gaming monitor champion, the AOC G2460PF back in my AOC G2460VQ6 review, and at just $105 is really quite the steal for a high refresh rate 1920×1080 gaming monitor.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!