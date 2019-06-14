Borderlands 2 gets one last round of looty shooty DLC, free until July 8th

Borderlands 3 is on the way, and developers Gearbox really want everyone to know, so they’ve launched one final piece of epilogue story DLC for enduringly popular looter-shooter Borderlands 2. Commander Lilith And The Fight For Sanctuary is free until June 8th brings the cast back together (including folks from Tales From The Borderlands) for one last fight. They’ve also slashed the price on Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (Containing Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and all their DLC) to under a fiver. Below, a trailer for the new stuff, featuring a gun that shoots exploding unicorns.

The new DLC is surprisingly big for a freebie, comparable to one of the main campaign DLCs from the season pass. The level cap has been raised to a grind-tacular eighty, there’s a new and garish “effervescent” loot tier, and a bunch of new environments packed with mutant plant-monster enemies. Set after both Borderlands 2 and Telltale’s excellent Tales From The Borderlands, most of the regular cast return, plus Vaughn from the Telltale game. It’s good to see that Gearbox haven’t forgotten he exists, even if his game is currently unavailable on Steam due to Telltale’s implosion.

The new enemies are mostly plant-themed, and add an interesting new twist to the combat. Exposure is a new status effect you pick up by standing in the big green clouds of plant stank. At low levels, it gives you a nice little damage boost, but as the gauge fills up it becomes a poison-like ailment. The plant-mutant enemies get more powerful when they’re standing in the cloud too, so best prune them before they grow out of control. For those wanting to skip straight to the fun stuff, this DLC also lets players roll a new character at Level 30 and jump straight to post-main-story stuff, aka: The Good Shit.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is on sale until June 17th on Steam. You can grab the whole lot for £4.82/€6/$6.02. The Commander Lilith DLC is free until July 8th, and the Ultra HD Texture Pack (which is more of a general graphical touch-up) is free forever.