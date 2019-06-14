Every Google Stadia game confirmed at E3 2019

It’s been just over a week since Google announced their big launch line-up of Stadia games, but with E3 2019 now drawing to a close that list has now become ever so slightly longer, with new tiles such as Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion, Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers and more joining the ranks. To help keep track of them all, here’s a list of every Google Stadia game confirmed so far, as well as which games are coming at launch, which ones will be arriving a little bit later, and which games you’ll only be able to play by subscribing to one of the special Stadia publisher subscriptions.

As mentioned in my All your Stadia questions answered piece, almost every game on Stadia will be available to buy individually, regardless of whether you have a Stadia Pro subscription or you’re just a regular Stadia Base user. There will be a small handful of free games that come with Pro – the first of which is Destiny 2 – but otherwise even Pro subscribers will still need to buy everything else they want to play on Stadia just like Base peeps.

However, there will also be games you can only play by paying for specific publisher subscriptions. So far, only Ubisoft have announced such a service in the form of UPlay+, but it’s likely we’ll see more of them cropping up over the coming months. Of course, I’ll update this article with all the latest information as soon as they’re announced, but in the mean time, here are all the games coming to Stadia on launch day, as well as all the other games currently slated to arrive next year in 2020.

Google Stadia games

At time of writing, there are currently 30 games confirmed for Stadia’s launch in November 2019. That list may well grow a bit longer over the coming months, though, as Google have also said that Capcom, EA and Rockstar are all due to be making additional announcements very soon. Could we possibly see Monster Hunter: World’s new Iceborne expansion arrive on the service? I sure hope so, but I’ll update this list with more details as soon as we hear more.

Stadia launch games:

Destiny 2 (only with a Stadia Pro subscription)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Doom Eternal

Doom (2016)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Gylt

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Rage 2

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

The Elder Scrolls Online

Metro Exodus

Final Fantasy XV

Mortal Kombat 11

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Get Packed

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Crew 2

Just Dance 2020

Trials Rising

Thumper

NBA 2K

Football Manager 2019

Grid

Farming Simulator 19

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Samurai Shodown

Stadia post-launch games:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Gods & Monsters

Watch Dogs Legion

Marvel’s Avengers

Google Stadia publisher subscription games

We’ve also had confirmation that Ubisoft will be launching their UPlay+ subscription service on Google Stadia in 2020, which will give subscribers access to over 100 games from Ubisoft’s back catalogue. Right now, we only know about the following, as the rest have yet to be confirmed:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Far Cry 5

Anno 1800

For Honor

Child of Light

Prince of Persia Classic

Beyond Good & Evil

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

Rayman Legends

A UPlay+ subscription will also include a number of newer Ubisoft games already available on Stadia, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Crew 2, The Division 2, Trials Rising and Watch Dog Legions, so you won’t necessarily have to buy these separately if you prefer.

There have also been rumblings that Square Enix are currently thinking about their own subscription service, as hinted at in this interview with Game Informer. It will probably be some time before we see it come to fruition, however, as president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda has only said the following:

“The more classic titles that you might have played on NES, we are still working hard to make it so you can play those. We actually have launched a dedicated project internally to port those, so we are working to make them available on a variety of platforms. Certainly down the road, we would like to see that on a subscription or streaming service, so we’re exploring the possibility of creating a dedicated channel for ourselves.”

He continued: “I think everyone is going in that direction [streaming], so we do want to be proactive in considering those options. We still don’t know if it would be a subscription service or an exclusive downloading service or what form it might take, but we do want to leverage our catalogue.”

Right now, though, that’s your lot for confirmed Stadia games. When more games are announced for Stadia, I’ll add ’em to the list.