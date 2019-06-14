Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - PC release date, trailers, Tigrex, Glavenus

At E3 2019, some more of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne was revealed to us in the form of several live streams, including our first look at Tigrex, a new version of Legiana, and a tease at another returning monster – the Glavenus. We’ll be going over all the details revealed at E3, as well as previously known information about the release date for PC and the trailers for the upcoming expansion.

In order to prepare for the new expansion that will be coming at some point, check out our extensive Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed with the basics, as well as all the more in-depth strategies for item crafting and individual monster fights. While the free updates are still happening for the base game, we should probably begin with the hottest news and show everything we know about .

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC release date

Capcom announced on 10th December 2018, Capcom have detailed the big expansion to Monster Hunter: World, which will be called “Iceborne”. During another update stream in May, they revealed that while the consoles get it from 6th September, the PC version is slated for a “winter” release. We’ll bring you a more specific date when Capcom confirms the PC release window and more information will be coming at E3.

Preordering it will give you the Yukumo layered armour, while purchasing the Digital Deluxe Kit will give you:

Silver Knight layered armour Three gestures



Two sticker sets

One face paint

One hairstyle

One decor set for Room Customisation

New region – Hoarfrost Reach

This frozen forest is gated off in places at first, but will eventually open up as you slay monsters in the brand new region of Hoarfrost Reach. As a frozen location, the cold will have a detrimental effect on your stamina, but you can combat this with the use of hot peppers to make hot drinks, or the new hot springs populated by monkeys. This is similar to how chill mushrooms work.

As for the other life in the region, there are Popos – weird mammoth-like creatures that are prey to the larger monsters, new birds called Stonebirds, and even the tiny Rime Beetles that roll up snowballs that contain Crystalbursts for your slinger. Finally, there are Wingdrakes known as “Cortos” that can be used to travel around the region.

New Hub – Seliana

With a new expansion comes a new home base – Seliana. It has all the facilities that you can expect from a hub base, including a brand new set of Canteen Palicoes preparing some hearty meats, fondue dishes, salty broth, and other delicious looking morsels. I won’t lie – I got very hungry writing that. You can also access the Safari Expedition from within the hub, rather than either going to the room or visiting the Research Base. There is also a photo mode so you can take pictures of yourself or the village itself, or even monsters while hunting.

You can also craft new gear for you and your Palico at the Smithy, which works in exactly the same way and will keep your progress on materials. This includes the rather awesome little snowboarding outfit for your Palico, complete with an absolutely rad snowboard.

Steamworks facility

The new hub comes with a new facility called the Steamworks. Here you can participate in a mini-game where you put in fuel to run their engine. You must press buttons on the facility and if you manage to get a sequence correct, you’ll get better items out of it. You can do this until the gauge at the top reaches maximum capacity. which does trigger a cutscene where the Palico overload the engine with fuel. Items that can be obtained from here include potions, eggs, armour spheres, and barrel bombs, among many others.

New Monsters

Of course, what would a Monster Hunter game be without the monsters themselves. Four have been officially revealed so far, but the details have been spotty between the different creatures. We’ll go over everything we know so far.

Banbaro

The Banbaro is the deer-like Brute Wyvern that uses its gigantic horns to pick up stuff as it charges. This means that while it may not get you in range of its rather nimble charge, the boulders and tree trunks that it can pick up will be hurled at you. It’s a bipedal herbivore that will also bathe in the sun and drink from the hot springs, which indicates that this monster won’t attack until you attack it. It also is hunted by the next monster.

Beotodus

A carnivorous “fish” that dives into the snow to ambush you. This doesn’t look all that different compared to Jyuratodus or the Lavasioth in how it moves, but this time it has a big horn. It’ll also go after any Popo or even the Banbaro if their paths should cross. You can also use what looks like Screamer Pods to flush it out of the snow while it’s burrowing.

Nargacuga

A returning monster, Nargacuga is a flying wyvern that is a cross between a giant bat and a panther. This was the only monster not seen in the new region, instead cropping up in the Ancient Forest. It also likes to pick fights with Rathalos and is highly aggressive. Previous incarnations of Nargacuga have been vulnerable to loud and sudden sounds, so it’ll be interesting to see how this is translated into Monster Hunter: World.

Velkhana

The brand new signature Elder Dragon – Velkhana – is an ice-breathing dragon that we’ve not seen a massive amount of. However, the one thing we do know is that it likes to hunt Legiana – the ice-breathing wyvern found in the Coral Highlands. More information will be coming soon about it, including whether Nergigante wants to chow down on it or not.

Tigrex

A fan favourite that was first hinted at by its roar, Tigrex is returning to Monster Hunter: World. It’s a flying wyvern that has been seen in snowy areas in the Monster Hunter games beforehand, so its appearance in Hoarfrost Reach isn’t out of the ordinary. However, much like other fan favourites, including Deviljho, expect that this updated version of Tigrex will get new tricks up its sleeve. It’ll even pick fights in the multiple regions that it inhabits, from Odogaron, to the new monsters in the Hoarfrost Reach.

Shrieking Legiana

This variant on the standard Legiana is capable of using more ice-based attacks to freeze you on the spot. They’re all extended effects from its physical attacks that the original could use, but it also has a slightly more aggressive demeanour. The narrative seems to be based around their migration as well, so the origin of the “Shrieking Legiana” may be revealed in the plot.

Glavenus

Towards the end of the trailer, we got this segment, followed by fire swiping across the screen and a tell-tale roar. It’s pretty much a confirmation that Glavenus is returning to Monster Hunter: World and this lizard has a bladed tail that’s on fire. A conflict between Glavenus and Deviljho would be a clash of titans, but we’ll see if they hint at anything in subsequent trailers.

Master Hunter Rank

A brand new campaign will be coming along with the game that takes place after the story of Monster Hunter: World. It’s therefore safe to assume that the expansion will only be unlocked when you reach Hunter Rank 16, which involves defeating the final boss of the game.

With the new expansion comes a new Hunter Rank – Master. This is said to act a lot like the G-Rank did in previous Monster Hunter titles, and it’s implied that since the new campaign has some new monsters appear in the older regions, it seems Master Rank isn’t limited to just the new world.

Two player difficulty mode

There is now the option to play the mode with two players and have the challenge balanced for the two players, rather than have it increased to the difficulty akin to four player mode. Difficulty is also adapted to the appropriate number of players depending on how many players are in a game, rather than stay at multiplayer when someone else joins you, even if they leave shortly thereafter.

Hunter Actions

Let’s face it, slingers were terrible in Monster Hunter: World. You had to put them away in order to use them, fumbling with the controls like a novice circus performer attempting to juggle. Slingers can now be used while your weapons are drawn for all weapon types, and this includes slotting in flash pods. But that’s not all.

Two new slinger actions can now be used. The Clutch Claw allows you to latch onto a creature and pull yourself in to grapple them. Since this was previously only able to be done by leaping from a height and hoping for the best, having another option is welcome. You can also unload all your current slinger ammunition while grappling to stagger it into a certain direction – which can be used to knock it into a trap.

New combos and features

Finally for the Iceborne updates, here there are new moves that have been confirmed, with more to be confirmed.

Great Sword – Can fire more powerful slinger shots mid-combo.

– Can fire more powerful slinger shots mid-combo. Dual Blades – Fire powerful shots while evading, or using clutch claw mid-combos.

– Fire powerful shots while evading, or using clutch claw mid-combos. Light Bowgun – Custom mods such as for evading, or reloading one round of ammo. Multiple mods can be equipped at one time.

You can also ride on creatures to allow for quicker traversal and no stamina loss. This includes mounting the Jagras and valiantly riding it into battle, and what self-respecting monster hunter doesn’t want to do that?

When is Kulve Taroth coming back to Monster Hunter: World PC?

This event is no longer live. We’ll update when Kulve Taroth is returning.

Kulve Taroth was a limited time seasonal event encounter rather than a permanent monster that will be added to the game. As announced in the Steam Community forums, it last ran from 30th November 2018 from 00:00am (UTC) until 17th November 2018 at 23:59 (UTC).

When it is available, you’ll also need to be of Hunter Rank 16 or above to even qualify to fight her when it is available, as well as complete an optional side quest. This means you’re likely to need to beat Xeno’jiiva first, so if you’re not at that level yet you need to be quick. As for how you fight Kulve Taroth, I’ve knocked up the Monster Hunter: World Kulve Taroth guide with more information.

Upcoming PC free updates

Finally, before we go, here are some other notable dates for Monster Hunter: World updates:

Arch-Tempered Nergigante – Friday 7th June 2019 (00:00 UTC) until Thursday 20th June 2019 (23:59 UTC) – Requires HR 50 or higher

– Friday 7th June 2019 (00:00 UTC) until Thursday 20th June 2019 (23:59 UTC) – Requires HR 50 or higher Witcher event part 2 – May 17th (00:00 UTC) until May 30th 2019 (23:59 UTC)

So those are all the events that are coming to the PC version, but what about those Elder Dragons that are? Quite a few have materials that are advantageous to farm before the new monsters appear in the PC version. You can check out our two complete lists of available weapons and armour that are available in the game in our Monster Hunter: World armour builds guide and Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide respectively.