Tales Of Arise looks gorgeous, has a big flaming stompy thing in it

Man is a complicated beast. I, for example, like to complain about not having any good JRPGs to play whilst shamefully ignoring the Tales Of series, which many anime-curve connoisseurs I know consistently tell me is excellent. That may all change with Tales Of Arise. The announcement at E3 only showed a smidgen of action, but what it did show was pretty enough to get me all hot and bothered, thinking about stats and builds and melodrama and stuff. Oh, and talking of hot and bothered, feast your eyes on the absolute unit in the announcement trailer below.

The unit is question seems to be responsible for unleashing a catastrophe upon our heroes’ home planet Dahna, like a big buff fortune 500 CEO dipped in molten lava. This was all done as part of an invasion by rival planet Rena. Dahna is resource-rich but tech-poor, and Rena looks like they decided those resources were ripe for the plucking. Scoundrels!

Aside from this, Gematsu have a tonne of details about the game, translated from a Famitsu interview with producer Yuusuke Tomizawa. Tales of Arise will be using Unreal Engine 4, for one, as the team have “cast away” the dedicated engine they’ve used up until this point. It’s been in development for some time now, before the announcement of Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. The phrases “Succession and Evolution” and “Immersive Experience” are also mentioned a few times. It’s a big, juicy list in all, and you should probably take a look. Thanks Gematsu and Famitsu!

You can find out more on Bandai Namco’s official website.