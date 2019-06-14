The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

The Foxer

Tim Stone

14th June 2019 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them. 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive theme: trucks and trucking (defoxed by Gothnak)

CB (AFKAMC, Stugle, phlebas)
CONVOY (AFKAMC)
DAF (Stugle, AbyssUK)
FIFTH WHEEL (Gothnak)
JACKKNIFE (AFKAMC, chuckieegg)
JAKE BRAKE (Gothnak)
KENWORTH (Gothnak)
LIFT AXLE (AbyssUK)
MAN (Gothnak, Stugle)
PETERBILT (Stugle, Gothnak, phlebas)
RED BALL EXPRESS (AFKAMC)
RIG (Gothnak, AFKAMC)
SEMI (AbyssUK)
SLEEPER CAB (Gothnak, phlebas)
STOBART (Gothnak, unacom)
TATRA (Gothnak)
WEIGHBRIDGE (chuckieegg)
YORKIE (chuckieegg)

 

Who am I?

Tim Stone

