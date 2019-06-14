The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s hive theme: trucks and trucking (defoxed by Gothnak)
CB (AFKAMC, Stugle, phlebas)
CONVOY (AFKAMC)
DAF (Stugle, AbyssUK)
FIFTH WHEEL (Gothnak)
JACKKNIFE (AFKAMC, chuckieegg)
JAKE BRAKE (Gothnak)
KENWORTH (Gothnak)
LIFT AXLE (AbyssUK)
MAN (Gothnak, Stugle)
PETERBILT (Stugle, Gothnak, phlebas)
RED BALL EXPRESS (AFKAMC)
RIG (Gothnak, AFKAMC)
SEMI (AbyssUK)
SLEEPER CAB (Gothnak, phlebas)
STOBART (Gothnak, unacom)
TATRA (Gothnak)
WEIGHBRIDGE (chuckieegg)
YORKIE (chuckieegg)