The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Touhou Luna Nights freezes time, cuts prices and picks a new fight

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

14th June 2019 / 11:03PM

Reimu seals the deal in Touhou Luna Nights's final update.

The Touhou series is intimidating in so many ways (most of them bullet-based), so you might have skipped on brillo time-bending metroidvania Touhou Luna Nights. If you have, today is a great day to give it a stab as developers Team Ladybug just patched in one final round of goodies, as well as cutting the game’s price for a week. While previously complete, this new update bulks up the game with another level (featuring a boss fight against series mascot Reimu), a dash move for speedrunners, a new weapon, achievements and a boss rush mode. Below, a spoileriffic video showing off the new bits.

While there have been games mashing together Touhou, Metroid, Castlevania and even Mega Man in assorting quantities, Touhou Luna Nights is among the best made. Developed by the folks behind the excellent Pharaoh Rebirth+, that neat little Shin Megami Tensei promo platformer and a bunch more besides, it’s accessible but built to allow very high level play. It also helps that it features some gorgeously animated sprites, excessively detailed backdrops and has a catchy soundtrack to boot. No Touhou knowledge — bullet hell or otherwise — required to enjoy.

Touhou Luna Nights casts the player as Sakuya, lead housekeeper of the Scarlet Devil Mansion, home to a powerful vampire. Sakuya is probably the most dangerous person in the building, and while stripped of some of capacity for bullet spam in this game, she can throw an absurd number of knives, and some chainsaws. She can also slow or freeze time at will. It’s a simple power well used in both the levels and boss fights, with some attacks requiring thought over reflexes to avoid. There’s joy in weaving through the three safe inches of space between two huge lasers, and having enemy attacks ‘graze’ you rewards you with extra energy.

Luna Nights isn’t a very long game, and a mostly-linear trek through its six levels, but the new boss rush mode and some genuinely challenging achievements should help extend its life. I’ve really not a single complaint about the game, other than wishing that there was a bit more of it. It seems I’m not the only one that thinks so; while a vague metric at most times, a near-perfect Steam user-review score after 3,305 reviews is something most small developers dream of. Can’t wait to see what Team Ladybug (or Krobon Station) have lined up next.

Touhou Luna Nights is now done, dusted and as big as it’s ever going to be. It’s also 25% off on Steam, reducing it to £10.49/€11.24/£13.49. The English version is published by Playism.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Touhou Luna Nights slashes out of early access

16

Touhou Luna Nights puts a stylish Metroidvania twist on the shmup mega-series

8

Insurgency: Sandstorm adding more maps, snow and mod support this year

The best games of E3 2019

The games that excited us

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Insurgency: Sandstorm adding more maps, snow and mod support this year

The best games of E3 2019

The games that excited us

10

Hunt: Showdown moseys on down for a spooky free weekend

Blaster Master Zero chases a frog down a hole and onto PC today

4