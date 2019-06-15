The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Spiritfarer looks like utterly magical heartbreak

Jay Castello

Contributor

15th June 2019 / 6:00PM

I wouldn’t blame you for having missed Spiritfarer’s trailer at E3 this week, which came right after Keanu Reeves’ surprise appearance at the Microsoft press conference. But still, now that it’s the weekend and things are calming down a bit, it’s the perfect time to take a look at its pleasant management-y-ness and beautiful skybox. According to its trailer, which you can see below, its key verbs are “build, care, explore,” which are all lovely. And you can hug a deer, a long term ambition of mine.

Look at it all! It’s gorgeous, and you can build up your boat village, make friends with all kinds of talking animals, bake cakes, pull weeds, find strange monuments, get caught up in some kind of lightning storm, and—

Excuse me? “Learn how to say goodbye?”

Yes, death is an ever-present spectre in Spiritfarer. But it’s still a “cozy” game, developers Thunder Lotus Games insist. Though you’ll be carrying your spirit friends towards the afterlife, it’ll be nice to spend time with them while you do so, before kindly letting them go onto whatever comes next. As a premise, it still seems nicer than the unceremonious way Animal Crossing villagers abandon you for greener pastures, so I think I’ll be able to get over the losses. I love how cheery our protagonist is throughout, too, giving me hope that they can balance the sweetness and the sadness in the game.

Oh, and you can play as the cat, Daffodil, in co-op, so all is forgiven.

Spiritfarer is scheduled to release in 2020, but you can find out more by whisking yourself away to its Steam page.

See our E3 2019 tag for more news, previews, opinions, and increasingly surreal liveblogs.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

3

Nuclear Winter is the logical thematic conclusion to Bethesda’s Fallouts

Fun with no substance

16

Amazon Game Studios lay off developers, reportedly cancel unannounced projects

17

What are we all playing this post-E3 weekend?

WELL?

65

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Nuclear Winter is the logical thematic conclusion to Bethesda’s Fallouts

Fun with no substance

16

Amazon Game Studios lay off developers, reportedly cancel unannounced projects

17

What are we all playing this post-E3 weekend?

WELL?

65

Touhou Luna Nights freezes time, cuts prices and picks a new fight

2