The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
16

What are we all playing this post-E3 weekend?

WELL?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th June 2019 / 9:00AM

Featured post

Games, as the saying goes, happened. The Electronic Entertainment Expo has closed for another year, the convention hall left in ruins with mounds of charred promotional t-shirts still smoking. Come home, Brendan. Come home, Matt. You done good. We turn our gaze from the smouldering future back to the present.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

I don’t know if I’ll be playing anything this weekend, to be honest, I’m just going to lie on the floor, face down and exhausted. I suppose I’ll probably chip away at Outer Wilds while I’m doing that, but it will be hard because I won’t be able to see the screen on account of my nose being on the fake wood floor tiles.

Alice L

This weekend I’ll be playing Rime. I finished playing Hellblade last weekend and oh boy what a ride that was. I loved it though, sure I was absolutely terrified and anxious and on edge and tense for pretty much the entire game, but WHAT A GAME. Rime is a cute little puzzle solver and much better for my Sunday evening chills.

Alice O

I moved flat in the middle of E3 week (have I mentioned I moved flat in the middle of E3 week? seems likely I’d mention moving during E3) so I’m currently surrounded by bags and boxes barely containing everything I own. As well as unpacking eating my time, I don’t have Internet hooked up yet so anything I play needs to be offline or accepting of an awful tethered phone connection. Yeah, it’ll end up being games like “Where’s That Cable?” and “Phone Queue Singalong.”

Brendan

Brendan’s sterling E3 efforts have earned him the right to curl up and die.

Dave

I will not be gaming this weekend because:
1. My PC is once again broken – getting the same bios based issue. I reckon my motherboard’s had it…
2. I’ll be doing boring house-based things as we foolishly try to sell it

Graham

I started playing Katana Zero this week, a side-scrolling platformer about swiftly chopping up enemies as a ninja in a story that’s taking a lot of cues from Hotline Miami. It’s good! I am very close to its ending, I think, and so will finish it this weekend. Maybe I’ll write a proper review of it next week.

Katharine

I paid a pound to get a month of Xbox Game Pass for PC this week, and man alive there’s so much great stuff on there! I could be playing anything from Slay the Spire, Surviving Mars, The Messenger, Shenmue I and II, West of Loathing, Valkyria Chronicles, Wandersong, Ruiner, The Stillness of the Wind, Battle Chasers: Nightwar AND The Turing Test. For a pound! Now where’s that box of Xbox swag I was promised…?

Matt

Matt too has permission to sleep on planes, trains, buses, and frankly the middle of the high street if the mood strikes him.

Matthew

I’m playing the free Borderlands 2 DLC that bridges this game to the upcoming sequel. Handily, it lets you jump in with a character boosted to level 30 – my Xbox 360 save file is long since lost to the mists of time. As Matt said in his recent Borderlands 3 preview, it sure is a Borderlands game. But I’ve no problem with that – I like the world and I like pain numbers popping out of bandits.

Nate

Nathaniel has been fired for his inability to distinguish between Alices.

Ollie

Well, after being sucked through the giant green portal that is the Xbox Game Pass for PC, my list of playable games has suddenly increased by a good 100 or so entries. Top of the list at the moment is Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun, which I’ve heard good things about for years but never actually tried. I’ve now completed the first mission, and oh man, this takes me right back to my Commandos 2 days. I’m loving every second.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (16)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Touhou Luna Nights freezes time, cuts prices and picks a new fight

2

Insurgency: Sandstorm adding more maps, snow and mod support this year

1

The best games of E3 2019

The games that excited us

24

Hunt: Showdown moseys on down for a spooky free weekend

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Touhou Luna Nights freezes time, cuts prices and picks a new fight

2

Insurgency: Sandstorm adding more maps, snow and mod support this year

1

The best games of E3 2019

The games that excited us

24

Hunt: Showdown moseys on down for a spooky free weekend

3