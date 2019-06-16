Etherborn twists and turns its way into stores in July

The space-bending puzzle game Etherborn will be winding its way onto PC next month. You’ll need to puzzle your way through its lack of “up” as a concept in order to progress through the levels, which is bad news for me as my brain utterly does not work that way, but I like the idea regardless. Take a peek at its latest trailer below, which manages to be both very lovely and to hurt my brain to look at.

I’m a big fan of the smooth way that everything from protagonist to camera to giant geometrical architecture moves. It helps to feel that you’re not about to get flung into whatever void surround you when trusting that gravity is whatever you want it to be.

The whole game does seem very Monument Valley, as Dominic correctly pointed out a few months ago when the game was part-funded by 20th Century Fox’s indie development program.

This nerve-sack ghost protagonist is also intriguing. “You are a voiceless being that has just been born into a world where a bodiless voice awaits your arrival,” reads the game’s description. “Go forth and seek your purpose.” I wonder whether acquiring their voice will also lend them some skin.

Etherborn is scheduled to release on Steam on the 18th of July.