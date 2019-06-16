The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Etherborn twists and turns its way into stores in July

Jay Castello

Contributor

16th June 2019 / 12:00PM

The space-bending puzzle game Etherborn will be winding its way onto PC next month. You’ll need to puzzle your way through its lack of “up” as a concept in order to progress through the levels, which is bad news for me as my brain utterly does not work that way, but I like the idea regardless. Take a peek at its latest trailer below, which manages to be both very lovely and to hurt my brain to look at.

I’m a big fan of the smooth way that everything from protagonist to camera to giant geometrical architecture moves. It helps to feel that you’re not about to get flung into whatever void surround you when trusting that gravity is whatever you want it to be.

The whole game does seem very Monument Valley, as Dominic correctly pointed out a few months ago when the game was part-funded by 20th Century Fox’s indie development program.

This nerve-sack ghost protagonist is also intriguing. “You are a voiceless being that has just been born into a world where a bodiless voice awaits your arrival,” reads the game’s description. “Go forth and seek your purpose.” I wonder whether acquiring their voice will also lend them some skin.

Etherborn is scheduled to release on Steam on the 18th of July.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

3

20th Century Fox debut indie development fund with Etherborn

3

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Fox friends, festive flight, and fragment fishing

Fresh Overcooked 2 DLC brings a Hangry Horde to the gates

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Fox friends, festive flight, and fragment fishing

Fresh Overcooked 2 DLC brings a Hangry Horde to the gates

1

Spiritfarer looks like utterly magical heartbreak

13

Nuclear Winter is the logical thematic conclusion to Bethesda’s Fallouts

Fun with no substance

50