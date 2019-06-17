The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Chicken Police is an animal detective game with suspicious roosters and rad raccoons

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

17th June 2019 / 11:29AM

Told ya

Good lord, I need an E3 antidote. Fortunately I’m batting my jet-lagged eyes at Chicken Police, an upcoming noir detective adventure with grizzled chickens and a very good raccoon. It’s a point and clicker, which means I’ll almost certainly never play it. But I’d still like you to revel in this trailer with me. It’s a cinematographic masterpiece.

Those eyes! Oh, how they blink and narrow. Then just as you’re over it, you’re hit with the parakeet playing acoustic. A good surprise, and (probably not so) coincidentally a cat’s dinner of choice. I smell fowl play.

The actual game has you interrogating suspects around Clawville, a decaying city where “primordial instincts slowly regain control over common sense”. Cut to noirrator, delivering a gravely monologue about the city of dreams being built on the bodies of bunnies, or something.

It’s an interesting premise that the quality of the blurb’s writing doesn’t sell me on. I am sold on these fellas, though.

That owl is exasperated and I am here for it. Almost as much as I am for chickens in leather jackets.

The developers are dev-blogging over on IndieDB, if you’re interested. Their first one is mainly about how they did the animals, which is pretty much exactly how you’d expect.

The Chicken Police start their beat early next year. Here’s the Steam page. Scroll down for the picture of a beaver playing the trumpet.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

I'm Not A Monster re-launching with a single player campaign

Mew-genics back in production after six years stuck up a tree

1

Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

Getting in sync

3

No Man's Sky fans buy billboard to thank devs

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

I'm Not A Monster re-launching with a single player campaign

Mew-genics back in production after six years stuck up a tree

1

Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

Getting in sync

3

No Man's Sky fans buy billboard to thank devs

10