Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor
Getting in sync
Ever since Nvidia introduced G-Sync in 2013, the only way to take advantage of their super smooth, variable refresh rate tech was to buy a dedicated (and rather expensive) Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitor. Now, however, Nvidia have introduced their G-Sync Compatible standard so that Nvidia graphics card owners with cheaper AMD FreeSync monitors can still get a cut-down version of G-Sync without having to upgrade their gaming screen and fork out for the dreaded G-Sync tax.
While all FreeSync screens are technically G-Sync compatible (with a small ‘c’), Nvidia also have their own list of official G-Sync Compatible monitors (with a big ‘C’). These provide the very best G-Sync Compatible monitor experience, and have all been tested and verified by Nvidia themselves. So here’s a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible screen they’ve confirmed so far, as well as how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.
G-Sync Compatible monitors:
When Nvidia first announced their G-Sync Compatible standard, only 12 monitors out of the 400-odd FreeSync screens they tested actually passed their rigorous certification process.
Thankfully, that number continues to grow with every passing month, but it’s still a relatively small pool to choose from if you’re thinking about buying a G-Sync Compatible monitor for yourself. I’ll keep this list up to date with more monitors as and when they’re announced, but for now, here’s a list of every confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitor available today:
|Monitor
|Size
|Resolution
|Panel Type
|Variable Refresh Rate Range
|Acer ED273A
|27in
|1920x1080
|VA
|48-144Hz
|Acer KG271
|27in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|Acer XF240H
|24in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-144Hz
|Acer XF250QC
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|Acer XF270H
|27in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-144Hz
|Acer XFA240
|24in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-144Hz
|Acer XG270HU
|27in
|2560x1440
|TN
|40-144Hz
|Acer XV273K
|27in
|3840x2160
|IPS
|48-120Hz
|Acer XZ321Q
|32in
|1920x1080
|VA
|48-144Hz
|AOC Agon AG241QG4
|24in
|2560x1440
|TN
|30-144Hz
|AOC G2590FX
|24in
|1920x1080
|TN
|30-144Hz
|Aopen 27HC1R
|27in
|1920x1080
|VA
|48-144Hz
|Asus MG278Q
|27in
|2560x1440
|TN
|40-144Hz
|Asus VG248QG
|24in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-144Hz
|Asus VG258Q
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|40-144Hz
|Asus VG258QR
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|40-165Hz
|Asus VG278Q
|27in
|1920x1080
|TN
|40-144Hz
|Asus VG278QR
|27in
|1920x1080
|TN
|40-165Hz
|Asus XG248Q
|24in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|Asus XG258Q
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|BenQ XL2540
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|BenQ XL2740
|27in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|Dell S2419HGF
|24in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|Gigabyte AD27QD
|27ni
|2560x1440
|IPS
|48-144Hz
|HP 25X
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-144Hz
|HP 25MX
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-144Hz
|HP Omen X 25F
|25in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|LG 27GK750FB
|27in
|1920x1080
|TN
|48-240Hz
|LG 27GL850
|27in
|2560x1440
|IPS
|48-144Hz
|Samsung CRG5
|27in
|1920x1080
|VA
|48-240Hz
Other G-Sync compatible monitors
As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official G-Sync Compatible badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still give a decent G-Sync experience (or at least one that doesn’t involve any blanking, pulsing, flickering or other visual defects that can sometimes be present on some FreeSync screens), even if they’re not quite worthy of a big ‘C’ Compatible sticker – such as the monitors listed below that I’ve tested myself right here at the RPS Treehouse. Again, it’s not a very big list right now (Nvidia only introduced their G-Sync Compatible driver in January 2019), but I’ll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.
How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor
If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it’s surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.
First of all, you’ll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you’ll probably have to root around in your monitor’s menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it’s switched on.
Next, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia’s wesbite here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.
Once your display driver’s up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a ‘Set up G-Sync’ option. Click that and Nvidia’s G-Sync menu will appear on the right.
Tick the ‘Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible’ box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you’ve picked one of those two settings, then you’ll need to tick the ‘Enable settings for the selected display model’ box below.
And that’s it! Don’t worry too much about the little message that says ‘Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible’. That’s just alerting you that the monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.
Of course, if you don’t end up liking your monitor’s G-Sync experience (if you find there’s flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn’t up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I’ve just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor’s FreeSync option.