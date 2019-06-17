The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

17th June 2019 / 6:00PM

Ever since Nvidia introduced G-Sync in 2013, the only way to take advantage of their super smooth, variable refresh rate tech was to buy a dedicated (and rather expensive) Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitor. Now, however, Nvidia have introduced their G-Sync Compatible standard so that Nvidia graphics card owners with cheaper AMD FreeSync monitors can still get a cut-down version of G-Sync without having to upgrade their gaming screen and fork out for the dreaded G-Sync tax.

While all FreeSync screens are technically G-Sync compatible (with a small ‘c’), Nvidia also have their own list of official G-Sync Compatible monitors (with a big ‘C’). These provide the very best G-Sync Compatible monitor experience, and have all been tested and verified by Nvidia themselves. So here’s a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible screen they’ve confirmed so far, as well as how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.

G-Sync Compatible monitors:

When Nvidia first announced their G-Sync Compatible standard, only 12 monitors out of the 400-odd FreeSync screens they tested actually passed their rigorous certification process.

Thankfully, that number continues to grow with every passing month, but it’s still a relatively small pool to choose from if you’re thinking about buying a G-Sync Compatible monitor for yourself. I’ll keep this list up to date with more monitors as and when they’re announced, but for now, here’s a list of every confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitor available today:

MonitorSizeResolutionPanel TypeVariable Refresh Rate Range
Acer ED273A27in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
Acer KG27127in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Acer XF240H24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XF250QC25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Acer XF270H27in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XFA24024in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XG270HU27in2560x1440TN40-144Hz
Acer XV273K27in3840x2160IPS48-120Hz
Acer XZ321Q32in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
AOC Agon AG241QG424in2560x1440TN30-144Hz
AOC G2590FX24in1920x1080TN30-144Hz
Aopen 27HC1R27in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
Asus MG278Q27in2560x1440TN40-144Hz
Asus VG248QG24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Asus VG258Q25in1920x1080TN40-144Hz
Asus VG258QR25in1920x1080TN40-165Hz
Asus VG278Q27in1920x1080TN40-144Hz
Asus VG278QR27in1920x1080TN40-165Hz
Asus XG248Q24in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Asus XG258Q25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
BenQ XL254025in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
BenQ XL274027in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Dell S2419HGF24in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Gigabyte AD27QD27ni2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
HP 25X25in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP 25MX25in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP Omen X 25F25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
LG 27GK750FB27in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
LG 27GL85027in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Samsung CRG527in1920x1080VA48-240Hz

Other G-Sync compatible monitors

As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official G-Sync Compatible badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still give a decent G-Sync experience (or at least one that doesn’t involve any blanking, pulsing, flickering or other visual defects that can sometimes be present on some FreeSync screens), even if they’re not quite worthy of a big ‘C’ Compatible sticker – such as the monitors listed below that I’ve tested myself right here at the RPS Treehouse. Again, it’s not a very big list right now (Nvidia only introduced their G-Sync Compatible driver in January 2019), but I’ll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.

How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it’s surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.

First of all, you’ll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you’ll probably have to root around in your monitor’s menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it’s switched on.

Next, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia’s wesbite here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.

Once your display driver’s up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a ‘Set up G-Sync’ option. Click that and Nvidia’s G-Sync menu will appear on the right.

Tick the ‘Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible’ box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you’ve picked one of those two settings, then you’ll need to tick the ‘Enable settings for the selected display model’ box below.

And that’s it! Don’t worry too much about the little message that says ‘Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible’. That’s just alerting you that the monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.

Of course, if you don’t end up liking your monitor’s G-Sync experience (if you find there’s flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn’t up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I’ve just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor’s FreeSync option.

