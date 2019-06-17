The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
25

Westwood's wonderful Blade Runner is becoming playable again

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th June 2019 / 12:26PM

One of the great lost adventure game treasures of the 90s, Westwood’s Blade Runner, is a little more found now that ScummVM is adding support to play it easily on modern systems. The 1997 adventure game from the Command & Conquer studio, which runs parallel to the movie Blade Runner, has been unplayable-ish for many years. It was the very last CD game I held onto, until I discovered even with fixes it’d crash at the end of the first act. Well! Here comes ScummVM support, almost ready to let us slam in the data files and go. Now all we need is a downloadable re-release, eh GOG? Steam? Eh?

ScummVM is now calling for people to test its Blade Runner support, developer Peter Kohaut posted on Sunday. Like other ScummVM games, you feed it the original data files and it’ll run them in a rebuilt environment that side-steps technical issues the game has on modern versions of Windows. ScummVM’s Blade Runner support is now “considered feature complete” and in need of testing, Kohaut says, while another version “with restored content” sounds a bit ropier. The team have been working on this for a fair while so I’m delighted to see the end in sight. That post has instructions for how to start testing, if you fancy it.

While ScummVM was originally built to run old LucasArts adventure games, these days it supports oh so many other adventure games that would otherwise be finicky to play. Like this, which crashed for me even when using a fix that worked for some. I have missed it.

Blade Runner the adventure game stars Ray McCoy, a rookie cop who’s meant to be hunting for rogue androids but gets stuck with crappy busywork until one such case stumbles into something larger. It’s set parallel to the movie and, while it does visit some of the same places and characters, we’re not in the shadow of Rick Deckard. He’s off doing his thing and we’re doing our own, similar thing. That dodges the pitfalls many movie games stumble into as they try to recreate the source material. Though it is faithful where appropriate, particularly with gadgets like the photo-analysing Esper machine and Voight-Kampff tester.

I’ve written more about the game before, including asking Have You Played it? and about the simple pleasure of standing on a balcony in the rain listening to the Blade Runner Blues:

ScummVM’s Blade Runner support also adds subtitles, if you want ’em. I might pass on the “restored content” version because cut content is often cut for good reasons, but I am curious.

I’m now wishing I had kept my Blade Runner CDs, though I suppose I don’t have anything with a CD drive anyway. I would very much appreciate a downloadable re-release, if someone can manage to untangle the rights.

Blade Runner was made by Westwood Studios, who Electronic Arts soon bought then closed down. It was published by Virgin Interactive, who closed over a decade ago and were sold off in parts to other companies which have also since closed. Then there’s the Blade Runner Partnership, whose movie rights the game is snared in. I know Nightdive Studios, the folks who managed to secure System Shock, have expressed interest in bringing it back before. Now would be a great time for that please, thank you.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (25)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

8 things we learned about Deckard by exploring his Blade Runner apartment

9

Explore Deckard's gaff in this Blade Runner fan game

25

The 11 bestest best apartments in gaming

Gorgeous gaffs and where to find them

66

Ama's Lullaby is a cyberpunk adventure influenced by Westwood's Blade Runner

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

I'm Not A Monster re-launching with a single player campaign

Mew-genics back in production after six years stuck up a tree

1

Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

Getting in sync

3

No Man's Sky fans buy billboard to thank devs

10