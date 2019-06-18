The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Have You Played... Gorogoa?

I don't have a clever strap, it's just very good

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

18th June 2019 / 7:30AM

Truth be told, this is probably best played on a touch screen, because it feels like it’s meant to be interactive in that slightly more intimate way. But whatever you play it on, you should have a go at Gorogoa.

It’s very short, but it’s very layered and curls back around on itself. It’s like taking a clock apart and putting it back together again. Or peeling an apple and finding out that the apple is a clicky wooden jigsaw but with weird shaped pieces.

I dunno mate. It’s hard to describe without spoiling, not because it has a plot, exactly, but because every bit of it is a lovely little puzzle to figure out. So just play Gorogoa, yeah?

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

