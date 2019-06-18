Have You Played... Gorogoa?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Truth be told, this is probably best played on a touch screen, because it feels like it’s meant to be interactive in that slightly more intimate way. But whatever you play it on, you should have a go at Gorogoa.

It’s very short, but it’s very layered and curls back around on itself. It’s like taking a clock apart and putting it back together again. Or peeling an apple and finding out that the apple is a clicky wooden jigsaw but with weird shaped pieces.

I dunno mate. It’s hard to describe without spoiling, not because it has a plot, exactly, but because every bit of it is a lovely little puzzle to figure out. So just play Gorogoa, yeah?