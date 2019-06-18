Pretend to be a ghost chicken pretending to be a pirate in Chook & Sosig: Walk The Plank

You would think that, when a noodle-armed cat and a ghostly chicken sit down with some furry demon friends, they wouldn’t need the convenient narrative framing of a D&D game to get themselves caught up in some pirate adventures. Still, that’s the set-up in Chook & Sosig: Walk The Plank, a hand-drawn adventure game from Tookipalooki. Steer your bilge-rat fancying eyes to the trailer below, me hearty bowl of stew:

I could use a bunch of words to explain how, in the header image I used, you can basically pick any object and spend a few minutes looking at all the care and imaginative details that have gone into it, but you could use your eyes for that. Look at that furry Jabberwocky-thing on the carpet! Look at the stunned expression on the dodo planter’s face! Look at the shiny sheeny reflection on the cabinet! Some fine penmanship, say I.

I don’t want to jinx it, but since the game that sold me on pointy clickies in the first place is also a 2D hand-drawn game about pirates, colour me the interested colour.

Chook & Sosig: Walk The Plank is available now on Steam, GOG, and Itch.io for £6.47/€7.37/$8.99, which includes a 10% launch week discount. It’s the latest in a series of games from Tookipalooki featuring the cat and chicken combo, the rest of which you can find pay-what-you-want on Itch.io.