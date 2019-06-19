The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Dragons arrive in Apex Legends and you can swing from 'em

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

19th June 2019 / 12:03PM

Imagine, dragons. Big scaly beasts, flopping about in the clouds like the majestic lizard pals they are. Now imagine everyone wants to shoot them. You’re picturing the dragons that started appearing yesterday in Apex Legends, and the heartless players who are in it for the loot. The beasts are lugging around boxes of goodies, see, and nobody knows why.

Well, developers Respawn Entertainment presumably do, but for now they’ve stayed shtum. Here’s a dragon.

And here’s a dragon being grapple hooked.

Note that the dragons aren’t the thieves that first video makes them out to be. For one, that description reeks of entitlement, and for two it’s inaccurate. Here’s Tuber “Lord Spink” with the skinny on the scalies.

“They will essentially just fly round in circles. That’s pretty much it. They don’t do anything. They don’t attack players, they don’t grab deathboxes from the ground, they already have a deathbox spawned in their hands”.

“Spink” also has good tip in there about how you only need to shoot each lizard twice for them drop their deathbox, so long as the first shot comes before they’ve been startled and the second comes after a pause. You’re still shooting at a lovely innocent dragon, though.

Go on then. Go kill some more of the bastards, you bastards.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

3

Apex Legends Wattson details - new character release date, Wattson abilities & analysis

Zip Zap, let's place a Trap

Apex Legends L-Star EMG stats: DPS, TTK, spray pattern, new LMG release date

L-Star EMG time-to-kill and other stats

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Twitch suing spammers who filled fake Artifact streams with porn and murder

19

Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt - Shang Tsung fatalities, heart chest locations, skeleton keys

Find them!

They Are Billions adds story campaign and leaves early access

11

Have You Played... Shadow Complex Remastered?

Metroid meets marathons

22