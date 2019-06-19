Dragons arrive in Apex Legends and you can swing from 'em

Imagine, dragons. Big scaly beasts, flopping about in the clouds like the majestic lizard pals they are. Now imagine everyone wants to shoot them. You’re picturing the dragons that started appearing yesterday in Apex Legends, and the heartless players who are in it for the loot. The beasts are lugging around boxes of goodies, see, and nobody knows why.

Well, developers Respawn Entertainment presumably do, but for now they’ve stayed shtum. Here’s a dragon.

And here’s a dragon being grapple hooked.

Note that the dragons aren’t the thieves that first video makes them out to be. For one, that description reeks of entitlement, and for two it’s inaccurate. Here’s Tuber “Lord Spink” with the skinny on the scalies.

“They will essentially just fly round in circles. That’s pretty much it. They don’t do anything. They don’t attack players, they don’t grab deathboxes from the ground, they already have a deathbox spawned in their hands”.

“Spink” also has good tip in there about how you only need to shoot each lizard twice for them drop their deathbox, so long as the first shot comes before they’ve been startled and the second comes after a pause. You’re still shooting at a lovely innocent dragon, though.

Go on then. Go kill some more of the bastards, you bastards.