Apex Legends Season 2 - new Battle Pass, Wattson, Ranked Mode, Hop Ups, weapon adjustments

After drip-feeding us details on the upcoming second season of Apex Legends over the past two months, Respawn have finally revealed more or less everything to expect with Season 2’s release in the not-at-all-too-distant future. And now we’ve received further details regarding upcoming weapons changes to throw into the mix as well! It’s a good day to be a guides writer. In this here Apex Legends Season 2 guide we’ll walk you through all the changes to be expected with the new Battle Pass, as well as news of new characters, weapons, attachments, game modes, and much more.

This Season 2 guide is just one small part of our massive Apex Legends guides series, all of which you can peruse by heading to our Apex Legends tips/guide page. There you’ll find tonnes of tips and strategies for all skill levels, as well as links to other pages on everything from the various Apex Legends characters to all of the stats and spray patterns for different Apex Legends guns/weapons, and much more.

Apex Legends Season 2 guide – release date, Battle Pass, new features

There was a time when we had little to go on but rumours, leaks, and common sense to speculate on what’s to come with Apex Legends Season 2; but at this point Respawn have released some very in-depth details on everything to expect, both during their portion of the EA Play conference this E3 and in a recent Reddit post regarding various upcoming loot additions and weapon balance changes. Click any of the below links to skip ahead to a particular section.

Apex Legends Season 2 release date

The roadmap above, released back before the launch of Season 1, has so far led us to expect a June release date for Season 2 of Apex Legends – and it seems things are more or less on track. We’ll actually be receiving the new update a couple days into the next month, on 2nd July 2019.



So not long at all before we can get to grips with the brand new Battle Pass, character, weapon, and other new features! We’ve also been given a name: as we exit the Wild Frontier of Season 1, we will enter Season 2: “Battle Charge“. Much excite.

Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Pass details

Thanks both to Respawn’s recent announcement and to the EA Play livestream, we now know quite a lot of details on the coming Apex Legends Battle Pass for Season 2. The team’s first venture into the world of Battle Passes was met with an underwhelming response, thanks to the Battle Pass’s stinginess regarding level rewards, and also to the level of grind required to level up the Battle Pass in the first place.

Battle Pass 2.0 seeks to solve these issues in multiple ways, which I’ll just go ahead and quote directly from the announcement above:

Level up via Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Time to Battle Pass level 100 should be significantly reduced.

Three additional Legendary skins added to the rewards track.

Three entirely new content categories replace badge and stat tracker rewards.

You’ll earn enough Crafting Metal rewards from the full reward track to craft a Legendary item, or whatever your heart desires.

All steps in the right direction, for sure; though I think it all depends on these new types of rewards that replace the badges and stat trackers upon which the first BP leaned on so heavily.

Besides this, we can expect the Battle Pass to function in much the same way as before. You’ll be able to purchase the new Apex Legends Battle Pass for Season 2 from the main menu in-game, via the Battle Pass tab at the top of the screen. Like the first BP, you’ll probably have the ability to choose to buy either the Battle Pass on its own for 950 Apex Coins (requiring a purchase of 1000 Apex Coins from the store for £7.99/$10.57), or you can buy the Battle Pass bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins (requiring a purchase of £23.98/$31.73 worth of Coins), which unlocks the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass with the purchase, giving you all those cosmetic rewards immediately.

Wattson and L-Star EMG – new character and weapon revealed

The details aren’t all Battle Pass-related though, as we’ve finally been shown clips and details on the tenth Legend to enter King’s Canyon: the electricity- and support-focused character Wattson.

This high-tech electri-prodigy has the ability to place down freeform Tesla Trap fences to fortify a chokepoint or protect her team; and her Ultimate allows her to place down an Interception Pylon which regenerates allies’ shields nearby and can shoot down incoming grenades, Arc Stars, and even Gibraltar and Bangalore bombardments. For full details, check out our in-depth Wattson guide.

As for the new weapon, well, we’re just as excited about the newly revealed L-Star EMG as we are for Wattson. This powerhouse LMG, familiar to Titanfall 2 veterans, is available only through airdrops in Apex Legends, and – as with the Mastiff and Kraber – it has unique ammo which cannot be refilled.

But the flipside is that this thing shreds. It’s the most powerful automatic weapon we’ve seen so far in Apex, and we can’t wait to try it out. For full details, check out our Apex Legends L-Star EMG guide.

Apex Legends Ranked Mode & Elite Queue

We heard from Respawn’s announcement on Reddit about the Elite Queue – a proof-of-concept ranked mode which is happening ahead of Season 2, lasting from June 4th to July 2nd. In Elite Queue, if you reach the top 5 in a match, then next match you’ll be entered into a lobby filled exclusively with other top 5s – and so on and so forth.

At the time we said it sounds like a proper Ranked Mode will be added to Apex with Season 2, and the EA Play livestream confirmed our expectations. Ranked Mode will be released with the Season 2 update, and will allow us to enter into rank-based matchmaking queues as we work our way up (or down) through 6 Tiers, from Bronze all the way up to “Apex Predator”.

I mean, what can I say apart from “HELL YES”? This is one thing that Apex has definitely needed for a while, and this news is going to make a lot of players very happy.

New attachments & weapon adjustments

Finally, we heard during the stream that there are balance changes to the weapons arsenal incoming with Season 2 of Apex Legends, along with two new Hop-Ups. We now know thanks to an update from Apex’s Weapons Designer, Sean Slayback (hell of a name), that the following attachments will be added to Apex Legends Season 2:

Disruptor Rounds (Hop Up) – increases damage vs shields for Alternator and RE-45

(Hop Up) – increases damage vs shields for and Hammerpoint Rounds (Hop Up) – increases damage vs health for P2020 and Mozambique

(Hop Up) – increases damage vs health for and Energy Mag (Mag) – increases mag size and decreases reload time for all Energy weapons

For full details on these and all other attachments currently in the game, check out our Apex Legends attachments guide – but that’s not all. We’ve also received details on some weapons that will receive balance adjustments with the Season 2 update, along with some other pretty significant changes. I’ve marked them below – the number of asterisks next to each one are a carefully calculated indicator of how game-changing and significant that change will be:

Arc Star has a longer ignition delay and has greater damage when stuck to an enemy, but decreased AoE damage. (**)

Flatline buffed (***)

P2020 buffed (*)

Alternator buffed (**)

Triple Take buffed (***)

New Gold weapon sets (**)

Energy ammo max stack size increased from 60 to 80 (**)

Shotgun ammo max stack size decreased from 64 to 16 (****************************)

I mean, that last one… That takes away one of the really great benefits of using a Shotgun over another close-range weapon like an R-99 – ammo efficiency. We’ll have to see how everyone reacts to this when July 2nd comes about. I’m looking forward to those buffs to the weapons currently on the lower end of the weapons curve, and seeing if any of them become more viable – though the Triple Take has always been a great weapon in my opinion.

That’s just about all the information we have so far on the upcoming release of Apex Legends Season 2; but do yourself a favour and bookmark this page, so you can check back in a week or two and stay up to date with all the latest information on where Respawn are taking their innovative high-octane FPS next.