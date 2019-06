Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories shakes things up on PC next year

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is a game I never thought I’d see released, let alone localised and headed to PC. The latest in Irem’s quirky series of disaster survival adventures, Disaster Report 4 was originally canned late in production after the 2011 earthquakes in Japan, due to its subject matter. Revived by ex-Irem team Granzella and now to be localised by NIS America, they confirmed today that there’s a PC version on the way too, due in “early 2020”. Below, an English debut trailer featuring ordinary people coping with nature’s catastrophic indifference.

Weirdly enough, the closest point of reference I have for the Disaster Report games is the Yakuza series – they’ve got an oddly similar feel. Mostly set in modern-day Japan (unless they’ve been awfully localised as Raw Danger), they’re high-drama adventure-RPGs. While in Yakuza the action took the form of punching people, in this one it’s identifying dangers, avoiding injury, providing aid to people and picking responsible, grown-up dialogue options. This one casts the player as a job-seeking newcomer, caught in the middle of a destructive earthquake and its ongoing aftershocks.

I’m especially excited for the PC version of Disaster Report 4 because the original Japanese version ran terribly on PS4. Whether due to optimisation issues or the game just being too ambitious for the console hardware, it would often turn into a stuttering mess. I’m confident that a modern PC should be able to brute force its way through whatever hardware bottlenecks the original console had, and give us the best version of the game possible.┬áThe PS4 version of the game supported PSVR, so here’s hoping for VR support on PC.

Here’s hoping that Granzella’s series spin-off – City Shrouded In Shadow – makes it to PC as well, although licensing issues (it’s an Ultraman/Godzilla/Evangelion crossover) may prevent that.

There’s no release date for Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories beyond “early 2020”, but you can read a bit more on its original page here and NIS America’s new site here.