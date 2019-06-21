E3 games you can play right now

E3 is over! Lots of games were announced for the near (and distant) future, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you had to wait months or years before you could play some of the most exciting announcements. Luckily we’ve got news for you. Over on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel we’ve compiled a list of eight PC games from E3 you can play immediately.

From SkateBIRD to Roller Champions and everything in between – literally, they’re the first and last entries on the list (spoilers) – we’ve hopefully covered something for everyone here. If you want to play an official bootleg of some of your favourite Devolver games, we’ve got you covered. If you want to play an absolutely adorable time-bending JRPG, we’ve also got you covered there. How about a heavy metal, heavy machinery, pixel art game with more skulls and gore than you could imagine? That’s in here too. If you’ve ever wanted to absolutely smash up some bad guys with a carrot, then maybe Bloodroots will take your fancy. If you’re still not interested in watching the video, then how about the sequel to Unexplored? It’s quite possibly the prettiest game on this list. Or if you can’t wait for everyone’s favourite outlined looter-shooter’s third instalment to come out, then what about Borderland 2’s new DLC: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary? It’s free if you own Borderland’s 2, and sets the scene for Borderlands 3. Juicy.

Gonna be honest with you, Roller Champions’ alpha has already ended as I write this, but everything else is still available to play. If you want to know a little bit more about each game, and where to find them, then make sure you watch the video below and click through to read the description. If you are on the platform they call “YouTube”, you can subscribe to the RPS channel. And if you like the video, please be so kind as to actually click the like button on it – it tells the YouTube overlords we’re doing good thing (and gives us a little confidence boost, too). Let us know in the comments if you’re thinking of giving any of them a go or if you already have – let us know what you think!