The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Gears 5 beta, release date, trailer, Escape mode

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

21st June 2019 / 3:20PM

Featured post

While Microsoft’s other flagship series has taken its sweet time coming to PC, Gears 5 marks the second time we visit the infested world of Locusts and chainsaws. There will be a beta happening relatively soon and we have details on how to get in on the beta, as well as release date information, trailers, and details on the new Escape Mode and the Terminator: Dark Fate collaboration.

Gears 5 beta

There will also be a Gears 5 beta happening on 17th July 2019 and will be available to anyone who has an active Xbox Game Pass subscription or has preordered the game. Modes included in the beta are Versus mode, Arcade, and “Escalation 2.0” – which Microsoft describe as the “next evolution of our esports mode”.

Gears 5 release date

Gears 5 will be released on 10th September 2019. It will be made available for the Windows Store on Windows 10, as well as on Steam.

 

Gears 5 trailers

In the promotional footage that we’ve seen so far in Gears 5, we’ve seen the focus of the story shift from the son of Marcus Fenix to Kaid Diaz. After the death of someone very close to her, she decides to stay behind to resolve some personal demons. This is a cooperative shooter with some brand new enemies for the Gears series, including what look like cybernetic zombies. Expect a lot of cover to hide behind, things to shoot, and Returning in the multiplayer offerings are PVP Versus mode, a map builder, and the marquee cooperative multiplayer mode – Horde.

Gears 5 Escape Mode

Microsoft announced that there will be a new multiplayer mode called “Escape”. It’s basically a PVE mode where you and three other players team up to infiltrate the Locust Hive to plant a device. Brendan recently got to check out the new Escape Mode, so you should definitely give that a read to learn a lot more about the new mode and how it plays.

Gears 5 Terminator: Dark Fate collaboration

Towards the end of the segment, there was a small reveal that Gears 5 will be getting a collaboration with the upcoming film – Terminator: Dark Fate. The only condition is that you play any edition of Gears 5, either via Xbox Game Pass or retail, by 16th September 2019. You’ll then receive the “Terminator Dark Fate Character Pack”, which includes the T-800 Endoskeleton costume for use in multiplayer.

Human and Locust dueling against each other with Chainsaws on their guns.

Gears 5 collector’s edition

Finally, before we go, there are special editions for Gears 5. There’s an Ultimate Edition that includes some extra digital goodies. There’s no word if the collector’s edition will be made available for PC players, or if it’s coming to the UK, but the package is set to be around $270. It contains the following items:

Gears 5 Ultimate edition

  • Gears 5 Standard Edition
  • Ultimate Edition Character Pack
  • 30 days of Boost
  • Early Access – Play 4 days early!
  • Terminator Dark Fate Character Pack when you play by September 16
  • Be first to play with the Tech Test in July

Gears 5 Collector’s edition

  • A flying replica of Jack (Drone)
  • Remote controller for Jack (Drone)
  • Premium collector’s box
  • Custom display stand
  • Exclusive in-game Jack skin
  • Embroidered DBi patch
  • DBi collector’s booklet
  • DBi ID badge with Gears 5 lanyard
  • Jack schematic art print
  • Alex Ross steelbook case.
  • Ultimate edition of Gears 5.

That’s we know about Gears 5 so far. It’s not long until the game’s release, but do check back as Microsoft announces more things for Gears 5 in the short months until its release date.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

3

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

21

Gears of War 5 isn't the only new Gears game

Gear... gear never changes

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mordhau game modes - explanations and tips for Frontline, Skirmish, Horde, and Duel Servers

FOR THE HORDE

Halo Infinite release date, beta, trailer, everything we know

Doom Eternal release date, trailers, Battlemode

Hell on earth

Dauntless weapons guide - combos, damage types, best weapon in Dauntless

With a poke poke here and a break break there