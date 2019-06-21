Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date, trailer, everything we know

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order didn’t make much of a first impression when it was shown off at E3 this year, but we at least now know a bit more about what kind of game it is, as well as the release date. Granted they’re important things to know, and we now have a better idea of what to expect in November.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date

This guide will be going over everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, such as the trailers and the release date. However, the latest trailer that dropped also confirmed the release date. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on 15th November 2019 and it’s pretty much a given that since it’s an EA game, it’ll be available on Origin exclusively.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailers

We’ve now had a few trailers for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest of which were a couple of trailers shown during E3. The first was an extended in-game demo that featured some Tomb Raider/Uncharted style platforming, as well as combat. As a Jedi, you’ll be wielding a lightsaber to fight enemies, as well as see through dark places. The main character also has force powers which he uses liberally throughout the demonstration, including flinging a droid bot at a Stormtrooper, as well as a droid bot of his own to operate certain electrical devices.

As for the game itself, it was later confirmed in an interview with Gamespot, that the game wasn’t originally a Star Wars project. The game’s director – Stig Asmussen, stated that “Before working on Star Wars we were working on a different game and it had basically the same pillars that we have in this game, which is thoughtful combat, agile exploration–you know, beyond human–and Metroidvania level design.”

The trailer shows story elements that were detailed previously on the game’s official website. It is set “after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”, focusing on one of the “younglings” that Anakin missed when he went on his killing spree. Cal Kestis will, according to the video description, need to “develop [his] Force abilities, hone [his] lightsaber techniques, and explore the ancient mysteries of a long-lost civilization – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reddit rumour

A few months ago, a Reddit user by the name of “Xyzsvtabc” posted some more potential details about the game. So far, the leak is checking out as the main character’s name matched with the official reveal trailer. According to the leak:

They said this is coming out in November. It takes place about 5 years after Revenge of the Sith and follows the main character whose name is Cal (I forget his last name). He’s was a [padawan] that survived the efforts to kill all of the remaining jedi. Not a ton of gameplay info but some of the other story lines are that he has a mentor figure who is a woman named Ceres. The only other thing I remember is them talking about other characters they would come across from some of the comics. The mentioned the 9th sister and 2nd sister? Something about Inquisitors? I wish I could remember more about this. They showed a ton of artwork.

And seriously, that’s all we know so far. More details will be coming over the next few months, so we will be back with more information, trailers, screenshots, and whatever else is released by EA between now and the November release.