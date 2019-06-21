Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in Ireland’ (‘things’ and ‘Ireland’ are used in their broadest possible senses). Entries have been stripped of vowels and any inter-word spaces have been repositioned. For example, if ‘Blarney Stone’ was present it might appear as BLR NYSTN. Guinness would be GNNSS.

1. CRNNG

2. THBR NB RH RP

3. CLRCHN

4. LG HNGH

5. GDFR DYGR MNT

6. PTSTL L

7. SLN

8. PHYTP HTHRNFSTNS

9. B KFK LLS

10. RL NG SRBS

11. RN DTWR

12. TSCH

13. FRGRCH

14. SLTR

15. GLLWGLSS

16. BXTY

17. CRG NG

18. GHM

19. FN GTHD LPHN

20. NLS NSPLLR

21. FMRNS

22. SHRGR

23. NRBR NCL

24. LPCR D

25. BLN KTBG

26. WL LMBTL RYTS

27. NWM D LRMY

28. BRG DFK LDR

29. FTH RDG LMCGR

30. LLN NPPS

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Oscar-winning actresses (defoxed by ylla and Dr. Breen)

A) Julie Christie (Gusdownnup)

B) Bette Davis (Dr. Breen)

C) Glenda Jackson (Stugle)

D) Vivien Leigh (Gusdownnup)

E) Joan Fontaine (Stugle)

F) Elizabeth Taylor (Lazzars)

G) Olivia Colman (Stugle)

H) Olivia de Havilland (unacom)

I) Sophia Loren (Dr. Breen)

J) Helen Mirren (ylla)

K) Ginger Rogers (Gusdownnup)

L) Audrey or Katharine Hepburn (Stugle)