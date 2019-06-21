The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

The Foxer

21st June 2019 / 1:00PM

Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in Ireland’ (‘things’ and ‘Ireland’ are used in their broadest possible senses). Entries have been stripped of vowels and any inter-word spaces have been repositioned. For example, if ‘Blarney Stone’ was present it might appear as BLR NYSTN. Guinness would be GNNSS. 

1. CRNNG
2. THBR NB RH RP
3. CLRCHN
4. LG HNGH
5. GDFR DYGR MNT
6. PTSTL L
7.  SLN
8. PHYTP HTHRNFSTNS
9.  B KFK LLS
10. RL NG SRBS

11. RN DTWR
12. TSCH
13. FRGRCH
14. SLTR
15. GLLWGLSS
16. BXTY
17. CRG NG
18. GHM
19. FN GTHD LPHN
20. NLS NSPLLR

21. FMRNS
22. SHRGR
23. NRBR NCL
24. LPCR D
25. BLN KTBG
26. WL LMBTL RYTS
27. NWM D LRMY
28. BRG DFK LDR
29. FTH RDG LMCGR
30. LLN NPPS

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Oscar-winning actresses (defoxed by ylla and Dr. Breen)

A) Julie Christie (Gusdownnup)
B) Bette Davis (Dr. Breen)
C) Glenda Jackson (Stugle)
D) Vivien Leigh (Gusdownnup)
E) Joan Fontaine (Stugle)
F) Elizabeth Taylor (Lazzars)
G) Olivia Colman (Stugle)
H) Olivia de Havilland (unacom)
I) Sophia Loren (Dr. Breen)
J) Helen Mirren (ylla)
K) Ginger Rogers (Gusdownnup)
L) Audrey or Katharine Hepburn (Stugle)

 

Tagged with .

Who am I?

