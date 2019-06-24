The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Totally Reliable Delivery Service wobbles awkwardly into open beta

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

24th June 2019 / 7:46PM

The humble fetch quest – mindless fodder for an MMORPG hero, but a terrifying ordeal for the wobbly balloon people of Totally Reliable Delivery Service. While playable solo or in split-screen for up to four, We’re Five Games want to test the networking for their flailing comedy deliver ’em up. That’s good for us, as it means we can all try it free. Starting today and for the next two weeks, you and pals can try to wrangle crates around a world that feels like it’s made entirely of polystyrene. It’s good, daft fun. Grab the beta version free, here on Steam, or check see the trailer below.

While there’s easy comparisons to be drawn between Totally Reliable Delivery Service and recent wobbly people games like Human Fall Flat or Gang Beasts, I’m most reminded of Amazing Frog. Yes, the enduring Ouya flagship, the world’s premiere Swindon simulator. There’s a bit of its style to this game’s open world map, letting players bumble around until they activate a mission, at which point everything turns into a comedy of errors. The controls are simple whether you use mouse and keyboard or gamepad, but not easy. They’re engineered for comedy failure, not precision.

Aside from a deliberate pratfall button, controls are limited to basic movement, camera control and ordering your stubby-yet-noodly arms to grab whatever’s in front of you. Once grappled, you can lift your arms, but that’s about it. Vehicles are controlled by hopping onto them, grabbing their control stick and wiggling it. Cars feel almost drivable until you attempt to go around a corner, and you learn that everything needs to be taken slowly if you don’t want to completely demolish what you’re trying to deliver.

While you can play solo, this is obviously a game meant to be played with friends, if only to have one person sit in the back of the lorry and hold the boxes down. You can cram up to four people onto one screen, or (as is the purpose of this beta) go online.

You can grab the Totally Reliable Delivery Service beta here on Steam, and play it free until July 8th. The full game launches later this summer, and can be found here on Steam. It’s published by Tinybuild.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

And All Would Cry Beware is a brilliant name for a metroid'y FPS

Hitman 2 sends Agent 47 to do his banking in tomorrow's DLC

HyperX Alloy Core RGB review: A great entry-level membrane gaming keyboard

Core strength

3

Blazing Chrome gets more Contra than Contra (with ninjas) on July 11th

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

And All Would Cry Beware is a brilliant name for a metroid'y FPS

Hitman 2 sends Agent 47 to do his banking in tomorrow's DLC

HyperX Alloy Core RGB review: A great entry-level membrane gaming keyboard

Core strength

3

Blazing Chrome gets more Contra than Contra (with ninjas) on July 11th

1