The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Wot I Think: 1 Screen Platformer

Tiny game, tiny price

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

26th June 2019 / 11:00AM

Featured post

1 Screen Platformer is a misnomer: the level might technically fit within 1920×1080 pixels, but the camera is zoomed in at all times. That means you never see the level as laid out above, with all the many deaths that await you on a single screen.

Still, the idea is sound: a single level of tricky platforming challenges to be completed with 4 characters, each of which brings its own specific twist.

Those characters’ requirements include one vanilla playthrough, during which you simply need to get to the end; one character who must collect orbs in order to unlock each checkpoint; another character who must clear the fog of war from the entire level (and thus begins in near-total darkness); and a bonus character who must collect as much gold as possible and drops some of it each time they die. The latter is unlocked if you signup to the developer’s newsletter.

Otherwise it’s as resolutely straightforward a platformer as I’ve played in years. You can double jump, but otherwise the physics are simple. There’s no feeling of momentum to your movement, no wall-jump and no air control. Instead, it’s all about that level, which packs a dozen or so tricky if familiar challenges into its small space. There is lava and there are spikes and there are lasers that fire on a timer.

You can decide for yourself whether that sounds interesting to you, but the game – which costs 79p, by the way – is pitched as a kind of palette cleanser, a short game you play in between other games. It worked that way for me. I completed it with the four characters in about 40 minutes altogether, and then started over on the hard mode which introduces more deadly obstacles to the same level and removes your double jump. I completed it this way with one character and got most of the way with the second, and then it was bedtime.

I likely won’t go back. 1 Screen Platformer’s other pitch is that it is “the hardest 2,073,600 pixels you will ever play”, and I only started to find it proper difficult near the point when I quit for the night, but I’m not actually interested in overcoming the challenge ahead. It is a fine game, but it has already served its purpose: it entertained me for roughly as many minutes as it cost in pennies, and it left me refreshed and ready to play some longer games.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation - Overcrowd: A Commute ‘Em Up

We're going underground

16

The Sinking City review

Eat yer heart out, Fran Healy

40

Katana Zero review

Katana Zero, My Friend Pedro nil

17

They Are Billions review

42

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

This man is mesmerisingly good at Mordhau

Maneater taps into our collective desire to be a super-powered shark

Shark and awe

13

Have you played… Geometry Dash?

Your Reactions Are Awful: The Game

Take a longer, more lasery look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in motion

8