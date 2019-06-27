The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Board game adaptation Gloomhaven enters early access on July 17th

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

27th June 2019 / 10:32PM

A skinny thief tries to intimidate a man made of rock in Gloomhaven.

Gloomhaven, the board game with the intimidatingly large box, is headed to PC in just a few weeks. Kinda. The PC adaptation by Flaming Fowl Studios sounds like it’s going to be a very different beast to the tabletop edition. If early developer comments are to be believed, the version entering early access on July 17th will be a purely single player experience – a tactical rogue-like dungeon crawl with randomly generated dungeons. Still, they plan on adding multiplayer later, and it’s nice-looking too, with some neat comic-styled shading on its 3D models. See them in motion below.

The initial PC release sounds like it’s going to be focused solely on fine-tuning the combat and dungeon crawling side of the game. The board game’s original designer Isaac Childres puts some of my fears to rest in this developer blog post, stating (in bold, no less) that it will be “a true port of the board game”. Bookkeeping and running monster behaviour scripts will be taken out of the hands of players and handled by the computer, but they do plan on implementing multiplayer and the full campaign of the board game. Just not at first, it would seem.

One of the big appeals of Gloomhaven on the tabletop is that it’s a legacy-type game. For those who haven’t managed to pin anyone down for a few hours of dice and miniatures fun, that means the game has initially-sealed components. Over the course of several sessions, you’ll add more elements to the game, more stories, more rules and twists. It’s like unlocking features in a roguelite, only you’ve got to break the seal on a cardboard box, or write a new place-name on a map, or even destroy something as dictated by the game. Mundane in a videogame, oddly thrilling at the table.

Now that multiplayer for the game is confirmed (however delayed), my only concern is whether they’ll be able to recapture that tabletop legacy thrill. The mystery of opening up a box of new goodies and finding out how your next session is going to change. It’s a format that even managed to make Risk into something good. Perhaps this is one of the few domains where the physical has a real advantage over videogames?

Gloomhaven enters early access on July 17th. Keep an eye on its Steam store page. It’s published by Asmodee Digital.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Intimidatingly enormous fantasy board game Gloomhaven coming to PC in 2019

21

Final Fantasy XIV is heading to TV from the crew behind The Expanse

Final Fantasy XIV servers go down as the Patch 5.0 notes roll out

3

Meet angsty Ellen Page and her spooky ghostpal in the Beyond: Two Souls demo

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Final Fantasy XIV is heading to TV from the crew behind The Expanse

Final Fantasy XIV servers go down as the Patch 5.0 notes roll out

3

Meet angsty Ellen Page and her spooky ghostpal in the Beyond: Two Souls demo

19

What Call Of Cthulhu and The Sinking City could learn from this interactive fiction classic

Tentacles at dawn

6