The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Podcast: The post-E3 breakdown

Like war, there are no winners

RPS

Hivemind

27th June 2019 / 5:00PM

E3 2019 is finished! More importantly, we have almost recovered from E3 2019. To celebrate their convalescence, Alice B and Matt piled into the podcast studio for a 40-minute post-show chat about their favourite games from the show and thoughts on the many E3 press conferences.

Matt names his favourite games he played at the show, including talk of Ubisoft’s roller derby-derived future sport Roller Champions, Obsidian’s stop-getting-the-name-wrong open world RPG The Outer Worlds, and the cowboy turn-based tactics of Desperados 3. Plus we talk about Keanu Reeves, inevitably.

This is a short episode, but we’ll be back with the full crew and a regular schedule from next week. Forgive us, we are very tired.

We’ve also been playing a bit of the old videogames. Alice and Matt have been enjoying the spacey adventure of Outer Wilds. And Brendan has been doing some pre-E3 homework by playing Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by this year’s winner of E3, Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Roller Champions’ E3 trailer

Matt’s The Outer Worlds preview from E3

Matt’s Desperados 3 preview from E3

Brendan and Matt’s liveblogs of all the E3 press conferences

All our E3 2019 coverage

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

THQ Nordic's parent company apologises for disastrous 8chan AMA

81

THQ Nordic held a Q&A with 8chan, a website de-listed from Google for hosting suspected child porn

130

Desperados III coming from Shadow Tactics devs in 2019

28

Desperados III is Shadow Tactics wearing a lovely cowboy coat that lets you pause

Guns blazing

15

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

What Call Of Cthulhu and The Sinking City could learn from this interactive fiction classic

Tentacles at dawn

Best gaming monitor 2019: Top 1080p, 1440p and 4K HDR displays

Displays for today

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr v2.0 overhauls the wonky action RPG

Lovecraftian detective 'em up The Sinking City out now

2