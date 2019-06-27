Podcast: The post-E3 breakdown

E3 2019 is finished! More importantly, we have almost recovered from E3 2019. To celebrate their convalescence, Alice B and Matt piled into the podcast studio for a 40-minute post-show chat about their favourite games from the show and thoughts on the many E3 press conferences.

Matt names his favourite games he played at the show, including talk of Ubisoft’s roller derby-derived future sport Roller Champions, Obsidian’s stop-getting-the-name-wrong open world RPG The Outer Worlds, and the cowboy turn-based tactics of Desperados 3. Plus we talk about Keanu Reeves, inevitably.

This is a short episode, but we’ll be back with the full crew and a regular schedule from next week. Forgive us, we are very tired.

We’ve also been playing a bit of the old videogames. Alice and Matt have been enjoying the spacey adventure of Outer Wilds. And Brendan has been doing some pre-E3 homework by playing Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines.

