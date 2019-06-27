Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr v2.0 overhauls the wonky action RPG

Technically launched a few days ago, Neocore only just now released their official video breakdown of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr‘s v2.0 overhaul patch. While Martyr (I will use its full title no more than twice) nailed that Warhammer 40k look and sound, it fell short as a hack n’ slash lootfest. This mega-patch rewires the game’s guts to something a little more Diablo-like, with faster, more responsive combat, mid-mission looting and equipment switching and 2-4 player co-op through the main story. See the video breakdown and the key changes below.

While you can see the full patch notes here, the short version is that the v2.0 patch brings Martyr’s more experimental bits closer in line with genre standards. The global cooldown on skills has been reduced to half a second, movement and turning speed is faster and many combat animations can be interrupted. The end result is much faster combat. I’ve yet to reinstall and try it, but it leaves me wondering where this leaves the cover system – just a vestigal piece of the old design?

Martyr 2.0 completely changes loot, too. Previously, you completed a mission with whatever you took into it, and sorted through loot afterwards. Now it’s more standard, with the ability to stop and change equipment mid-mission. The esoteric ‘power rating’ of gear is gone completely, replaced with regular item levels, and the level of gear drops are determined by your character level. There’s a new cap of 100, and gear tops out at 90, so for late endgame you’ll want to be min-maxing creatively. There’s more item tiers, overhauled crafting, and a socket mod system for gear, too.

This being a Neocore joint, they couldn’t resist the urge to shoehorn a few new esoteric systems into Martyr. Void Crusade mode is Martyr’s new endgame, available from level 50 upwards. Playing challenge missions drops maps shards, and assembling five unlocks the Void Crusade map, a branching chain of new missions which can spit out keys for endgame loot chests. Each mission played on the crusade map increases the crusade’s difficulty a bit, and when it hits max, the map breaks and you’ll need to collect shards to unlock it again.

The old Warzone endgame mode has been expanded with new maps, missions and more variety overall, but is now an optional mode that you can dip into at your leisure. Considering the several new enemy factions they’ve patched into the game since it left early access a year ago, there should be a decent bit to chew on here before you start re-treading old ground. There’s plenty beyond this, with reworks to the game’s Tarot system, various UI quality of life improvements and a better camera – they even reckon it should run smoother now. You can peruse the full patch notes here.

The Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr v2.0 patch is out now. The game is currently half price on Steam, reduced to £17/€25/$25.