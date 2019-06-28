Best PC gaming deals of the week - 28th June 2019

It’s deals deals deals everywhere you look right now. The big one is obviously Steam’s summer sale, which, despite a few hiccups with its convoluted Grand Prix gimmick this year, is currently in full swing. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any other great deals to speak of. Oh no. Your deals herald has been hard at work finding the very best PC gaming deals out there for your discount pleasure. Indeed, look just a little bit further afield and you’ll find some even bigger game deals than what you’ll find on Steam. To the deals!

Game deals

In case you missed the Metal Gear Solid V action last week, GamesPlanet have reprised their Definitive Experience deal for another week, slicing 66% off the entire bundle, which includes the main game, the Ground Zeroes prologue, all the accompanying DLC and Metal Gear Online. That’s 6% more than what Steam’s currently offering, too.

Anyone after some cheap Ni No Kuni II action will want to head to GamesPlanet, too, as here you’ll find the regular edition for 71% off and the season pass-including Prince’s Edition for 68% off. On Steam, both versions are only 50% off, so you’re saving yourself a pretty princely (sorry) sum there.

There are also bigger savings to be found on Tropico 5, which is 75% off on GamesPlanet compared to 50% off on Steam, as well as some slightly smaller savings on Little Nightmares, which has 71% off shaved off its complete edition, which includes the Secrets of the Maw expansion pass compared to 70% off Steam.

You can also nab a tiny extra saving on XCOM: Enemy Unknown‘s Complete Edition, too – 81% (or 82% off for those in the US), compared to the regular 80% discount you’ll find on Steam.

To beat the heat from Steam, Fanatical are running their own Red Hot Sale at the moment, where you can get an extra 10% off their already low deal prices by using the promo code FANATICAL10 at checkout. Highlights include 21% off Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (which only has 10% knocked off its price on Steam), 15% off Yakuza Kiwami 2 (which has no Steam discount whatsoever), and 12% off Total War: Three Kingdoms (which, like Bloodstained, is only 10% off on Steam).

If it’s picking lots of fights with ugly mug orcs you’re after, then Fanatical are also currently offering 60% off Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which is a whole 10% more than what you’ll find on Steam. Alternatively, those looking to punch loads of anime aliens in the face while doing lots of shouting should cast their eyes to Dragonball Xenoverse 2, which is 76% off (on Steam it’s 75% off), or Dragonball Fighter Z, which is also 76% off and once again beats Steam’s 75% discount by the skin of its teeth.

Humble are also doing 25% off Metro Exodus, which can be redeemed either on the Epic Games Store, or Microsoft’s Windows Store. 4A Games’ post-apocalyptic train jaunt still isn’t available on Steam at the moment, but if you can get past the idea of clicking on a different launcher in order to play it then this is a pretty decent saving. Indeed, Humble are actually doing an entire Metro franchise sale at the moment, but the rest of their deals are either the same as Steam, or slightly worse, making Exodus the only real highlight.

UK deals:

AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics card prices just keep getting better and better, with Gigabyte’s Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC card now down to just £270, and Gigabyte’s Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC card down to £370. I mean, a large factor behind those deals is almost certainly because AMD are about to release their new AMD Navi graphics cards in just over a week’s time on July 7th, but as you’ll see in our best graphics card article, they’re still pretty decent choices for those after a good 1440p experience and even a teensy bit of 4K gaming as well – and at those prices, they’re a pretty great steal.

Ebuyer have also sliced £100 off Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2080 Amp! Extreme card, taking it down to £690 (which also comes with a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood), but those after the absolute cheapest RTX 2080 (or at least the one that still comes with a dual fan design) should cast their eyes to Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2080 AMP Maxx, which is now down to £645.

There are some pretty great deals going on various Intel Coffee Lake CPUs at the moment as well. Overclockers, for instance, have knocked around £20 off the Core i7-9700K, taking its price down to £380, while Ebuyer have the slightly older (but still very nippy) Core i7-8700 for £290. The latter can’t be overclocked, sadly, but it’s still a highly capable CPU that will stand you in good stead for many years to come.

US deals:

The graphics card deals continue in the US as well, with the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming going for $320 on Newegg when you apply the promo code 625SAC85 at checkout. And if that one doesn’t quite take your fancy, you can also get $30 off MSI’s GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus card with the promo code VGASAV32B, which takes it price down to $330.

You can also get a free 250GB HP EX900 NVMe SSD when you buy Intel’s Core i5-9600KF CPU at the moment, too, which isn’t half bad for $240. I should note, though, that while the K part of this CPU’s name means it’s overclockable, the F signifies that it doesn’t come with any integrated graphics, so you will need to pair this with a graphics card if you’re planning on getting it. Which you probably are, but it’s worth pointing out all the same.

And if you’re planning on upgrading your motherboard at the same time as buying a new Coffee Lake processor, then why not pair it with Asus ROG Strix X390-E Gaming board for $232 instead of its usual price of $260?

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!