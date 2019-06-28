Dota Underlords alliances - best alliance combinations

Alliances are one of Dota Underlords’s key strategies. You’ll need to build a team that can not only hold its own in battle, but also use combinations of alliance bonuses to make short work of your enemies. While only one alliance is objectively bad, the rest are either very situational or have some lethal combinations that you’ll likely want to know.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of Dota Underlords, you can head over to our Dota Underlords guide. It also includes tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. The stats for individual heroes can be found in Dota Underlords heroes guide.

Dota Underlords alliances guide

This guide will go through all of the alliance combinations and explain which ones to focus on drafting to your team, which ones are the best, and includes a table showing all of the abilities and current members of each alliance.

Dota Underlords Alliance combinations, tier list

The thing is, and I realise that I may have baited you a little with the header – having a tier list for single alliances without considering combinations is a bit like wielding a great sword when everyone else is dual-wielding pistols. Yes, you may get a few good swings in, but without the support of another alliance there’s only so far you can take it.

To that end, it’s better to instead consider combinations and how well they work with each other. For now, here are the alliances and the combinations you should consider drafting into your team when buying them from the shop:

Mage

Pairs well with Brawny, Demon, Primordial, and Human

The best class in the current meta. This class is mostly about throwing AoE spells at enemies, while reducing their magic resistance. If you’re going to go this route, make sure that Kunkka, Disruptor, and Shadow Fiend are in your mind as possible candidates for assistance as their skills also have magical AoE ranges. Just beware of the Black King Bar as that item makes one unit immune to magic for seven seconds. This can be more than enough to hack down the entire team.

Scaled

Pairs well with Assassin, Elusive, Scrappy, Warrior, and Hunter

If your enemies have a lot of magic on their side, then slotting in a couple of scaled units to give you a small buff to Magic Resistance could be a decent option. It’s better to consider these as a reaction to knowing if players are using magic-based teams and with the sheer amount of Kunkka’s throwing ships at each other, this seems like a decent option.

Hunter

Pairs well with Heartless, Scaled, Deadeye, Elusive, and Brawny

This is still one of the stronger alliances thanks to its rather brilliant perks. They’re fragile on their own, but when paired with units that can take the brunt of a frontal assault they can be a nightmare to deal with. Scaled Hunters give them a bit of a magic defence boost, but it’s assassins will be your main problem if you go with this alliance.

Assassin

Pairs well with Elusive, Scaled, Primordial and Savage

For those that want to take out ranged units, but also want a significant damage buff for everyone, then Savage is the other alliance to focus on. You’ll need some bulk to act as a barrier to tankier heroes, but it has been very effective. Scaled may also be handy for those pesky magic users, while Primordial gives you the chance to disarm melee units.

Savage

Pairs well with Warrior, Druid, Elusive, and Assassin

I’d say that while Savage isn’t the flashiest Alliance, it’s one of the more essential. Paired with Assassin, your heroes can jump behind and annihilate the rear flank of your enemies’ formation. It can also provide a big bonus for Warrior, while more defensive alliances such as Druids can get a bit of a buff to deal with their threats more quickly.

Warrior

Pairs well with Brawny, Demon, Heartless, Human, Savage, Scaled, Troll, and Warlock

When coupled with the Scaled bonus, this makes your roster a defensive wall that’s not to be underestimated. Their damage output is minimal, so having Savage, Troll, or Heartless heroes to compensate is a good idea. As for the Warrior’s abilities, just three of them will grant your Warriors a huge defensive boost. There is a case where you don’t get much beyond that as you’ll need six to gain just five more armour, while a full set of nine gives you an extra ten armour on top of all of that. For the effort it would take, you may want to focus on having other alliances to boost your team instead.

Elusive

Pairs well with Assassin, Druid, Hunter, and Demon Hunter

This is also a strong defensive choice as your units will get up to 75% evasion per auto-hit. Assassin and Hunter are great pairings for these units as they’re a tad more vulnerable with Elusive being a common link between the two types.

Heartless

Pairs very well with Humans if you have the Fall from Grace item.

Can also pair with Warrior, Hunter, Warlock, Knight, and Troll

The “Fall from Grace” tier 6 item is how you get to have the second level bonus and it counts Humans as Heartless. Even without it, reducing armour is very good for most units that aren’t Mages. Try to combine with other combinations depending on which Heartless units you have on your team.

Demons

Pair with either Knight, Warrior, Mage, Warlock, or Demon Hunter

Strong on their own and each one has a different alliance to combine them with. They’re effective against melee-based Knight and Warrior units, but a single Demon Hunter can scupper your plans.

Druid

Pairs well with Elusive, Savage, and Warrior

Begin by getting two on the board as soon as possible before investing in better units later on from one of the three other families. Lone Druid and Treant Protector are very good Druid units as a start.

Warlock

Pairs well with Assassin, Heartless, Savage, Hunter, and Troll

Warlocks have a surprising amount of flexibility. You can use them to bolster your attackers so that they can fight for longer, but their main use is be a defensive bolster for those scraps that last longer than you’d like. It’s all dependent on the heroes being able to use their auto-attack, so ensure that your heroes can do so before including the Warlocks into your team. While six of them is hard to accomplish, two is easily achievable and may even save you in the long run.

Demon Hunter

Pairs well with Demon, Warriors, and Elusive

Decent early game units to prevent Demon owners from taking off beyond your grasp, but the second ability is somewhat situational. If you do get both, ensure you also invest a bit in Warriors and Elusive as you’ll highly be wanting a decent front line.

Troll

Pairs well with Knight, Warrior, Heartless, Warlock, and Savage

Attack speed is a stat that I’m becoming more enamoured with as anything that increases how fast you attack opponents will increase their overall damage output. You’ll unfortunately need all four trolls to make this work, but paired with a defensive class like Knights to reduce damage, or Warrior to increase damage output, their auto-attacks soon become a force to be reckoned with. Heartless and Savage also have the added benefit of working with the troll’s increased attack speed, but just watch out for any pesky Elusive opponents that duck and weave through your Troll’s blows. Their increased attack rate also improves the lifesteal that Warlocks offer too.

Primordial

Pairs well with Assassin, Mage, and Warrior

Primordial units are essentially hard counters to melee units, provided you have enough of them to disarm your opponents. They also tend to be defensive tanks to distract the front line, meaning that your Assassins and Mages can attack relatively unimpeded. They’re situational, but they’re a little less situational than most.

Brawny

Pairs well with Shaman, Hunter, and Warrior

Brawny units are a little tankier than other melee units if properly paired as their health drastically increases. This bulk doesn’t do much beyond the early game so don’t stick with this one.

Human

Pairs well with Knight, Mage, and Warrior.

Has an incidental use with Heartless.

This one can be quite good if you’re scouting out positions for late-game abilities you want to disrupt – Kunkka’s ship is a particularly juicy target for this one, but it doesn’t provide much of a buff to your team besides this effect. You’re better off using it as a secondary focus outside of one of the three classes it pairs well with.

Knight

Pairs well with Dragon, Heartless, Human, and Troll

Knights aren’t the best in the current meta, but can be a defensive wall as long as you remember where you place them. More than any other alliance, they’re dependent on being a close knit formation, which makes them extremely vulnerable to any hero that uses skills with an AoE effect. Demons also cackle as they hack them down. Pair them with high damage alliances to get the most out of their defensive wall.

Dragon

Pairs very well with Knight. Can also pair nicely with Human and Warlock

Not very viable in the current meta, but can do damage when Dragon Knight is active and having a Knight-based wall defending him like a shogun is crucial for melee combat.

Scrappy

Pairs well with Inventor, Mage, Scaled, and Warlock

When you do have all six Scrappy heroes on the battlefield, these can be destructive monsters as everyone gains the armor and health regeneration buffs. It pairs well with Inventor as there’s a lot of overlap, but defensive/ranged alliances also do well with regeneration bonuses. The main issue though is that there are only six Scrappy hero types and since you need every single one without duplicate heroes on the battlefield, that means that you need to be extremely lucky to have Techies and Alchemist show up in the shop during the shop phase. Don’t stuck with this in the mid to late game if you don’t have all six, but if you do, Mages will still be a problem.

Inventor

Pairs well with Scrappy

This class is rather limited in scope, and only really has a synergy with one other alliance, but it is a monster to deal with in the early game. You don’t however want to invest in them beyond that as other alliances will trounce it in the mid and late game. Sell them off when you’re around round 17 or so and put your investment into changing your team accordingly.

Deadeye

Pairs well with Hunter, Inventor, and Mage

Don’t try to focus on this one, as Deadeye requires a five gold unit to complete the combination, but if you’re running Hunters anyway and have been building a Sniper as part of your team, then drawing a Gyrocopter makes for a decent late-game punch.

Shaman

Pairs well with Brawny, Primordial, and Troll

This is also a situational alliance as though you only need two to trigger the effect, the target is randomised per round. You may get lucky and turn the enemy’s key unit into a frog. You may get very unlucky and polymorph their weakest foe instead. Though they’re very good against individual units, they have no overall bonuses against other alliances, so it’s usefulness is only slightly better than Blood-bound.

Blood-bound

Pairs only with itself

Very situational and doesn’t even synchronise well with other units. You’re safe to avoid this ability unless you already have the other piece as part of your team.

Dota Underlords Alliances

As for the alliances themselves and the bonuses they offer, the table below shows every unit that is in the alliance, the bonuses the alliance can have, and the number of heroes of that alliance that need to be deployed onto the battlefield to trigger the increase in levels.

Alliance Heroes with Alliance Level requirements Ability descriptions Assassin Bloodseeker

Bounty Hunter

Morphling

Phantom Assassin

Queen of Pain

Sand King

Slark

Templar Assassin

Viper Lv1: Three heroes

Lv2: Six heroes

Lv3: Nine heroes Lv1: All Assassins gain a 10% chance to Critical Hit for 300% damage.

Lv2: All Assassins gain a 20% chance to Critical Hit for 400% damage.

Lv3: All Assassins gain a 30% chance to Critical Hit for 500% damage. Blood-bound Ogre Magi

Warlock Lv1: Two heroes Lv1: When a Blood-bound unit dies, all other Blood-bound units deal +100% Attack Damage for the rest of the battle. Brawny Axe

Beastmaster

Disruptor

Juggernaut Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes Lv1: All Brawny units have their maximum HP increased by 200.

Lv2: All Brawny units have their maximum HP increased by 500. Deadeye Gyrocopter

Sniper Lv1: Two heroes Lv1: All Deadeye units focus their attacks on the lowest-health enemy. Demon Chaos Knight

Doom

Queen of Pain

Shadow Fiend

Terrorblade Lv1: One hero Lv1: All Demon units gain +50% Pure Damage. Active when you have only one type of Demon unit on the board. Demon Hunter Anti-Mage

Terrorblade Lv1: One hero

Lv2: Two heroes Lv1: Invalidate your opponent's Demon Alliance bonus.

Lv2: Invalidate your opponent's Demon Alliance bonus. All Demon units gain +50% Pure Damage. Dragon Dragon Knight

Puck

Viper Lv1: Two heroes Lv1: All Dragon units unlock an additional draconic ability. Druid Enchantress

Lone Druid

Nature's Prophet

Treant Protector Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes Lv1: The lowest star ally Druid is upgraded a level.

Lv2: The 2 lowest star ally Druids are upgraded a level each. Elusive Anti-Mage

Luna

Mirana

Nature's Prophet

Phantom Assassin

Puck

Templar Assassin

Treant Protector

Windranger Lv1: Three heroes

Lv2: Six heroes

Lv3: Nine heroes Lv1: All Elusive units gain +20% Evasion.

Lv2: All Elusive units gain +45% Evasion.

Lv3: All Elusive units gain +75% Evasion. Heartless Abaddon

Drow Ranger

Lich

Necrophos

Pudge Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes

Lv3: Six heroes Lv1: All Enemies suffer -5 Armor.

Lv2: All Enemies suffer -10 Armor.

Lv3: All Enemies suffer -20 Armor. Human Bloodseeker

Crystal Maiden

Dragon Knight

Keeper of the Light

Kunkka

Lina

Lycan

Omniknight Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes

Lv3: Six heroes Lv1: All Human units gain a 20% Chance to Silence target for 4 seconds when attacking.

Lv2: All Human units gain a 44% Chance to Silence target for 4 seconds when attacking.

Lv3: All Human units gain a 66% Chance to Silence target for 4 seconds when attacking. Hunter Beastmaster

Drow Ranger

Medusa

Mirana

Sniper

Tidehunter

Windranger Lv1: Three heroes

Lv2: Six heroes Lv1: All Hunters have a 20% chance of quickly performing 2 attacks.

Lv2: All Hunters have a 35% chance of quickly performing 2 attacks. Inventor Clockwerk

Gyrocopter

Techies

Timbersaw

Tinker Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes Lv1: All Inventors gain +15HP Regeneration.

Lv2: All Inventors gain +40HP Regeneration. Knight Abaddon

Batrider

Chaos Knight

Dragon Knight

Luna

Omniknight Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes

Lv3: Six heroes Lv1: Knight units take 15% less physical and magic damage and an additional 20% when standing 1 cell away from another Knight.

Lv2: Knight units take 25% less physical and magic damage and an additional 25% when standing 1 cell away from another Knight.

Lv3: Knight units take 35% less physical and magic damage and an additional 30% when standing 1 cell away from another Knight. Mage Crystal Maiden

Keeper of the Light

Lich

Lina

Ogre Magi

Puck

Razor Lv1: Three heroes

Lv2: Six heroes Lv1: Enemies suffer -40% Magic Resistance.

Lv2: Enemies suffer -100% Magic Resistance. Primordial Arc Warden

Enigma

Morphling

Razor

Tiny Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes Lv1: When hit, Primordial units have a 30% chance to disarm melee attackers for 4 seconds.

Lv2: When hit, Allies have a 30% chance to disarm melee attackers for 4 seconds. Savage Enchantress

Lone Druid

Lycan

Sand King

Tusk

Venomancer Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes

Lv3: Six heroes Lv1 Allies gain +10% Attack Damage.

Lv2 Allies gain +25% Attack Damage.

Lv3 Allies gain +45% Attack Damage. Scaled Medusa

Slardar

Slark

Tidehunter Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes Lv1: Allies gain +30% Magic Resistance.

Lv2: Allies gain +50% Magic Resistance. Scrappy Alchemist

Bounty Hunter

Clockwerk

Techies

Timbersaw

Tinker Lv1: Three heroes

Lv2: Six heroes Lv1: A Random Ally is granted +9 Armor and +8HP Regeneration. Armor and HP are doubled if you start the fight with less units than your opponent.

Lv2: Allies gain +9 Armor and +8HP Regeneration. Armor and HP are doubled if you start the fight with less units than your opponent. Shaman Arc Warden

Disruptor

Shadow Shaman Lv1: Two heroes Lv1: A Random Enemy is turned into a Frog for 6 seconds at the start of Combat. Troll Batrider

Shadow Shaman

Troll Warlord

Witch Doctor Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes Lv1: All Troll units gain +35 Attack Speed.

Lv2: All Troll units gain +65 Attack Speed and other Allies gain +30 Attack Speed. Warlock Alchemist

Enigma

Necrophos

Shadow Fiend

Venomancer

Warlock

Witch Doctor Lv1: Two heroes

Lv2: Four heroes

Lv3: Six heroes Lv1: Allies gain +15% Lifesteal

Lv2: Allies gain +30% Lifesteal

Lv3: Allies gain +50% Lifesteal Warrior Axe

Doom

Juggernaut

Kunkka

Lycan

Pudge

Slardar

Tiny

Troll Warlord

Tusk Lv1: Three heroes

Lv2: Six heroes

Lv3: Nine heroes Lv1: All Warriors gain +10 Armor.

Lv2: All Warriors gain +15 Armor.

Lv3: All Warriors gain +25 Armor.

That’s what we have about Alliances so far, but there are plenty of other guides for Dota Underlords. Learn the best times to make money and when to level up in our Dota Underlords gold guide, or which items you should be picking up in our Dota Underlords items guide.