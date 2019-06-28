Dota Underlords best items - best builds for heroes

Heroes and alliances are important in Dota Underlords, but having the right items can make the difference between having a winning combination and being decimated every round. Some items have great synergy with certain heroes and we’ll be telling you which items are winning combinations.

Dota Underlords items guide

This guide will go through all of the items, explain all of their abilities and tiers, and give you tips on which ones are the best picks for your heroes.

Dota Underlords best items

Winning a round of the loot phase will give you the choice of a minimum of three items, while losing a loot phase will only give you a minimum of one choice out of the list. Generally speaking, the higher the tier of item, the better it is. There are a few exceptions that are worth noting however and some combinations that are worth considering when building your team.

If you have either Kunkka or Tidehunter on your team, you’ll want to slap Shiva’s Guard onto them as soon as you can. It buffs their defence and the AoE wave’s debuffs may even allow a second use of their skills. Blade Mail is a good backup option as it only costs two gold and has a powerful ability to reflect damage taken back to your attackers. It can also be put on other powerful tanks for added utility. Finally, Vanguard also benefits tanks with the chance to block 70 damage for each attack.

For Hunters, Skull Basher is a great option as there’s a damage boost and the chance to stun is great for keeping off pressure. Sniper and Wind Ranger benefit from this well, as does Troll Warlord. Anything of

Black King Bar is also worth mentioning as if you know an enemy is running Mages, this is a hard counter to that strategy. Slap it on an Assassin with high attack speed and you’ll rinse your way through Mages before they can get off their attacks.

As for ones to avoid, particular in the later game, Vitality Booster, Gloves of Haste, Cloak, Claymore, and Chainmail are just outclassed by everything else in the game.

Dota Underlords item list

For those that wish to carve out their own strategies, here is the full list of items available in the game so far. To search, you can either stick the item name or the tier of items you want to look at in the search bar to the top-right of the table.

Item name Item tier Equipment type Item effect Blight Stone Tier 1 Offensive (Equip) Target gets -3 Armor. Brooch of the Martyr Tier 1 Support (Equip) +50% Mana gained from receiving damage. Chainmail Tier 1 Defensive (Equip) +10 Armor. Claymore Tier 1 Offensive (Equip) +21 Attack Damage. Cloak Tier 1 Defensive (Equip) +15% Magic Resistance. Embarrassment of Riches Tier 1 Global Neutral rounds offer one additional item choice. Gloves of Haste Tier 1 Offensive (Equip) +20 Attack Speed Soul Sucking Syphon Tier 1 Global Allied units 1 cell away from Warlocks heal for 25% of all damage caused by abilities and items. Strange Bedfellows Tier 1 Global Demon Hunters gain +30% Pure Damage for each unique allied Demon unit. Tranquil Boots Tier 1 Support (Equip) +100% Move Speed.

+16 Health Regen. Unstable Reactor Tier 1 Global Allied Inventors explode on death dealing 20% of their Max Health to all enemies 1 cell away. Vitality Booster Tier 1 Defensive (Equip) +250 Health. Aegis of the Immortal Tier 2 Global Prevent your next loss of life and destroy Aegis. Win streaks are preserved. Age of Chivalry Tier 2 Global Non-Knight units gain +10% damage reduction for each allied Knight unit 1 cell away. Arcane Boots Tier 2 Support (Equip) When equipped hero has greater than 50% mana, restore 25 mana to all allies 1 cell away. (Once per battle). Blade Mail Tier 2 Defensive (Equip) Reflects 30% of damage taken back to the attacker. Blink Dagger Tier 2 Support (Equip) At the start of battle, teleport behind enemy lines to the enemy farthest away from equipped hero. Brooch of the Aggressor Tier 2 Support (Equip) +100% Mana gained from attacks. Completing the Cycle Tier 2 Global When a Druid dies, it heals allies 1 cell away over time for 30% of its total health for 6 seconds. Coordinated Assault Tier 2 Global Troll units give +25 Attack Speed to allies 1 cell away. Fall from Grace Tier 2 Global Human units count as Heartless when counting alliances. Forged in Battle Tier 2 Global Brawny units start the round with +50 Max Health for every unit they have killed. Indomitable Will Tier 2 Global Debuffs last 50% as long on Human units. Mask of Madness Tier 2 Offensive (Equip) Hero is silenced. +10% Lifesteal, +40% Attack Speed. Octarine Essence Tier 2 Support (Equip) Reduces ability cooldown by 50%. Silver Lining Tier 2 Global Get 1 gold when you lose a fight. Smuggler Tier 2 Global Quality of items from neutral rounds are offered from 1 wave higher. Summoning Stone,/b> Tier 2 Global Allied summoned units have +150 Health and +30 Attack Speed. Tooth and Claw Tier 2 Global Savage units apply a stackable 10 damage/s bleed on attack. Unstoppable Tier 2 Global Warriors survive for an extra 2 seconds after receiving a killing blow. A Higher Class of Criminal Tier 3 Global Units in shop offered as if you were 1 level higher. Check the Bodies Tier 3 Global Scrappy units have a 20% chance of producing 1 gold when they kill an enemy. Dragon's Hoard Tier 3 Global Dragon units gain 1% Attack damage for every gold you own at the beginning of combat. Elusive Targets Tier 3 Global Elusive units are invisible for the first 3 seconds of a fight. Eye of Skadi Tier 3 Offensive (Equip) +400 Health. Slows enemies on attack. Final Flash Tier 3 Global Mages reset their cooldown and get full mana when below 30% health. Font of Creation Tier 3 Global Primordial units spawn Eidolons on death. Eidolons are weak ranged Primordial units that don't spawn Eidolons. Hood of Defiance Tier 3 Defensive (Equip) +50% Magic Resistance. +10 Health Regen. Hunter's Focus Tier 3 Global Hunters deal 10% extra Attack Damage for each other Hunter attacking the same target. Mekansm Tier 3 Support (Equip) When equipped hero has less than 50% health, heal allies up to 3 cells away for 250 Health. (Once per battle) Pocket Sand Tier 3 Global Assassins blind enemies 1 cell away from where they land for 2 seconds (50% miss chance and 50% less mana when attacked). Retaliate Tier 3 Global Units attacking Scaled units take 80 damage/sec for 3 seconds. This timer resets each time the Scaled unit is attacked. Sacred Relic Tier 3 Offensive (Equip) +60 Attack Damage. Shaman Pluck Tier 3 Global Units attacking a Shaman have a 5% chance of being turned into a chicken. Skull Basher Tier 3 Offensive (Equip) +25 Attack Damage. 25% chance to stun targets for 1.5 seconds. Vanguard Tier 3 Defensive (Equip) +250 Health. 50% chance to block 70 damage when attacked. Wicked Intent Tier 3 Global Opponent's healing is reduced by 25% per unique Heartless unit you have. Battle Fury Tier 4 Offensive (Equip) MELEE ONLY.

Melee attacks cleave 30% damage to nearby units. Black King Bar Tier 4 Defensive (Equip) Equipped hero becomes Magic Immune for 7 seconds once the first enemy has 100% mana. (Once per battle) Daedalus Tier 4 Offensive (Equip) +80 Attack Damage. 30% chance to Critical Hit for 235% damage. Dagon Tier 4 Offensive (Equip) Deal 800 damage to a random enemy unit that has 50% or less Health. (Once per battle) Friends and Family Discount Tier 4 Global All units are 1 gold cheaper. Maelstrom Tier 4 Offensive (Equip) 25% chance on attack to cast chain lightning for 100 damage to 4 targets. Moon Shard Tier 4 Offensive (Equip) +80 Attack Speed. Pipe of Insight Tier 4 Defensive (Equip) +50% Magic Resistance. Once the first enemy has 100% mana, apply a shield that blocks 400 magic damage to allies up to 1 cell away. (Once per battle) Radiance Tier 4 Offensive (Equip) Burns enemies up to 2 cells away for 60 damage per second. Refresher Orb Tier 4 Support (Equip) Refresh all cooldowns and restore 50 mana after casting an ability. (Once per battle) Vicious Intent Tier 4 Global Each of your surviving units, including summons, deals 1 damage additional damage to opponents if they lose to you. Assault Cuirass Tier 5 Defensive (Equip) Equipped hero and adjacent allies have +15 Attack Speed and +10 Armor. Adjacent enemies have -15% Attack Speed and -10 Armor. Bloodthorn Tier 5 Offensive (Equip) +70 Attack Damage. When an enemy hero has more than 75% mana, silence them for 5 seconds. Attacks against the silenced hero can't miss and crit for 140%. (10 second cooldown) Desperate Measures Tier 5 Global Your units gain +1% Attack Damage and +1% Mana gain on damage taken/received per 5 points of damage your Underlord has taken. Divine Rapier Tier 5 Offensive (Equip) +330 Attack Damage. If Divine Rapier is in combat and you lose a round to another player, they get the Divine Rapier. Expanded Roster Tier 5 Global +1 Unit cap. Heart of Tarrasque Tier 5 Defensive (Equip) +1000 Health. Regenerate 2% of Max Health every 1 second. Recruiter Tier 5 Global The first reroll each round is free. Shiva's Guard Tier 5 Defensive (Equip) +10 Armor. Emits a freezing wave that deals 250 damage to enemies within 3 cells and slows their movement and attack speed for 4 seconds. (Once per battle)

