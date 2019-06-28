The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Dota Underlords best items - best builds for heroes

28th June 2019

Heroes and alliances are important in Dota Underlords, but having the right items can make the difference between having a winning combination and being decimated every round. Some items have great synergy with certain heroes and we’ll be telling you which items are winning combinations.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of Dota Underlords, you can head over to our Dota Underlords guide. It also includes tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. If you would rather look to see which heroes are the best picks for your team, head on to our  Dota Underlords heroes guide.

Dota Underlords items guide

This guide will go through all of the items, explain all of their abilities and tiers, and give you tips on which ones are the best picks for your heroes.

Items selectable at the end of the loot phase. This round was lost so two options will be unselectable.

Dota Underlords best items

Winning a round of the loot phase will give you the choice of a minimum of three items, while losing a loot phase will only give you a minimum of one choice out of the list. Generally speaking, the higher the tier of item, the better it is. There are a few exceptions that are worth noting however and some combinations that are worth considering when building your team.

If you have either Kunkka or Tidehunter on your team, you’ll want to slap Shiva’s Guard onto them as soon as you can. It buffs their defence and the AoE wave’s debuffs may even allow a second use of their skills. Blade Mail is a good backup option as it only costs two gold and has a powerful ability to reflect damage taken back to your attackers. It can also be put on other powerful tanks for added utility. Finally, Vanguard also benefits tanks with the chance to block 70 damage for each attack.

For Hunters, Skull Basher is a great option as there’s a damage boost and the chance to stun is great for keeping off pressure. Sniper and Wind Ranger benefit from this well, as does Troll Warlord. Anything of

Black King Bar is also worth mentioning as if you know an enemy is running Mages, this is a hard counter to that strategy. Slap it on an Assassin with high attack speed and you’ll rinse your way through Mages before they can get off their attacks.

As for ones to avoid, particular in the later game, Vitality Booster, Gloves of Haste, Cloak, Claymore, and Chainmail are just outclassed by everything else in the game.

A choice of some early game items in Dota Underlords

Dota Underlords item list

For those that wish to carve out their own strategies, here is the full list of items available in the game so far. To search, you can either stick the item name or the tier of items you want to look at in the search bar to the top-right of the table.

Item nameItem tierEquipment typeItem effect
Blight StoneTier 1Offensive (Equip)Target gets -3 Armor.
Brooch of the MartyrTier 1Support (Equip)+50% Mana gained from receiving damage.
ChainmailTier 1Defensive (Equip)+10 Armor.
ClaymoreTier 1Offensive (Equip)+21 Attack Damage.
CloakTier 1Defensive (Equip)+15% Magic Resistance.
Embarrassment of RichesTier 1GlobalNeutral rounds offer one additional item choice.
Gloves of HasteTier 1Offensive (Equip)+20 Attack Speed
Soul Sucking SyphonTier 1GlobalAllied units 1 cell away from Warlocks heal for 25% of all damage caused by abilities and items.
Strange BedfellowsTier 1GlobalDemon Hunters gain +30% Pure Damage for each unique allied Demon unit.
Tranquil BootsTier 1Support (Equip)+100% Move Speed.
+16 Health Regen.
Unstable ReactorTier 1GlobalAllied Inventors explode on death dealing 20% of their Max Health to all enemies 1 cell away.
Vitality BoosterTier 1Defensive (Equip)+250 Health.
Aegis of the ImmortalTier 2GlobalPrevent your next loss of life and destroy Aegis. Win streaks are preserved.
Age of ChivalryTier 2GlobalNon-Knight units gain +10% damage reduction for each allied Knight unit 1 cell away.
Arcane BootsTier 2Support (Equip)When equipped hero has greater than 50% mana, restore 25 mana to all allies 1 cell away. (Once per battle).
Blade MailTier 2Defensive (Equip)Reflects 30% of damage taken back to the attacker.
Blink DaggerTier 2Support (Equip)At the start of battle, teleport behind enemy lines to the enemy farthest away from equipped hero.
Brooch of the AggressorTier 2Support (Equip)+100% Mana gained from attacks.
Completing the CycleTier 2GlobalWhen a Druid dies, it heals allies 1 cell away over time for 30% of its total health for 6 seconds.
Coordinated AssaultTier 2GlobalTroll units give +25 Attack Speed to allies 1 cell away.
Fall from GraceTier 2GlobalHuman units count as Heartless when counting alliances.
Forged in BattleTier 2GlobalBrawny units start the round with +50 Max Health for every unit they have killed.
Indomitable WillTier 2GlobalDebuffs last 50% as long on Human units.
Mask of MadnessTier 2Offensive (Equip)Hero is silenced. +10% Lifesteal, +40% Attack Speed.
Octarine EssenceTier 2Support (Equip)Reduces ability cooldown by 50%.
Silver LiningTier 2GlobalGet 1 gold when you lose a fight.
SmugglerTier 2GlobalQuality of items from neutral rounds are offered from 1 wave higher.
Summoning Stone,/b>Tier 2GlobalAllied summoned units have +150 Health and +30 Attack Speed.
Tooth and ClawTier 2GlobalSavage units apply a stackable 10 damage/s bleed on attack.
UnstoppableTier 2GlobalWarriors survive for an extra 2 seconds after receiving a killing blow.
A Higher Class of CriminalTier 3GlobalUnits in shop offered as if you were 1 level higher.
Check the BodiesTier 3GlobalScrappy units have a 20% chance of producing 1 gold when they kill an enemy.
Dragon's HoardTier 3GlobalDragon units gain 1% Attack damage for every gold you own at the beginning of combat.
Elusive TargetsTier 3GlobalElusive units are invisible for the first 3 seconds of a fight.
Eye of SkadiTier 3Offensive (Equip)+400 Health. Slows enemies on attack.
Final FlashTier 3GlobalMages reset their cooldown and get full mana when below 30% health.
Font of CreationTier 3GlobalPrimordial units spawn Eidolons on death. Eidolons are weak ranged Primordial units that don't spawn Eidolons.
Hood of DefianceTier 3Defensive (Equip)+50% Magic Resistance. +10 Health Regen.
Hunter's FocusTier 3GlobalHunters deal 10% extra Attack Damage for each other Hunter attacking the same target.
MekansmTier 3Support (Equip)When equipped hero has less than 50% health, heal allies up to 3 cells away for 250 Health. (Once per battle)
Pocket SandTier 3GlobalAssassins blind enemies 1 cell away from where they land for 2 seconds (50% miss chance and 50% less mana when attacked).
RetaliateTier 3GlobalUnits attacking Scaled units take 80 damage/sec for 3 seconds. This timer resets each time the Scaled unit is attacked.
Sacred RelicTier 3Offensive (Equip)+60 Attack Damage.
Shaman PluckTier 3GlobalUnits attacking a Shaman have a 5% chance of being turned into a chicken.
Skull BasherTier 3Offensive (Equip)+25 Attack Damage. 25% chance to stun targets for 1.5 seconds.
VanguardTier 3Defensive (Equip)+250 Health. 50% chance to block 70 damage when attacked.
Wicked IntentTier 3GlobalOpponent's healing is reduced by 25% per unique Heartless unit you have.
Battle FuryTier 4Offensive (Equip)MELEE ONLY.
Melee attacks cleave 30% damage to nearby units.
Black King BarTier 4Defensive (Equip)Equipped hero becomes Magic Immune for 7 seconds once the first enemy has 100% mana. (Once per battle)
DaedalusTier 4Offensive (Equip)+80 Attack Damage. 30% chance to Critical Hit for 235% damage.
DagonTier 4Offensive (Equip)Deal 800 damage to a random enemy unit that has 50% or less Health. (Once per battle)
Friends and Family DiscountTier 4GlobalAll units are 1 gold cheaper.
MaelstromTier 4Offensive (Equip)25% chance on attack to cast chain lightning for 100 damage to 4 targets.
Moon ShardTier 4Offensive (Equip)+80 Attack Speed.
Pipe of InsightTier 4Defensive (Equip)+50% Magic Resistance. Once the first enemy has 100% mana, apply a shield that blocks 400 magic damage to allies up to 1 cell away. (Once per battle)
RadianceTier 4Offensive (Equip)Burns enemies up to 2 cells away for 60 damage per second.
Refresher OrbTier 4Support (Equip)Refresh all cooldowns and restore 50 mana after casting an ability. (Once per battle)
Vicious IntentTier 4GlobalEach of your surviving units, including summons, deals 1 damage additional damage to opponents if they lose to you.
Assault CuirassTier 5Defensive (Equip)Equipped hero and adjacent allies have +15 Attack Speed and +10 Armor. Adjacent enemies have -15% Attack Speed and -10 Armor.
BloodthornTier 5Offensive (Equip)+70 Attack Damage. When an enemy hero has more than 75% mana, silence them for 5 seconds. Attacks against the silenced hero can't miss and crit for 140%. (10 second cooldown)
Desperate MeasuresTier 5GlobalYour units gain +1% Attack Damage and +1% Mana gain on damage taken/received per 5 points of damage your Underlord has taken.
Divine RapierTier 5Offensive (Equip)+330 Attack Damage. If Divine Rapier is in combat and you lose a round to another player, they get the Divine Rapier.
Expanded RosterTier 5Global+1 Unit cap.
Heart of TarrasqueTier 5Defensive (Equip)+1000 Health. Regenerate 2% of Max Health every 1 second.
RecruiterTier 5GlobalThe first reroll each round is free.
Shiva's GuardTier 5Defensive (Equip)+10 Armor. Emits a freezing wave that deals 250 damage to enemies within 3 cells and slows their movement and attack speed for 4 seconds. (Once per battle)

That’s what we have about items, but these will be updated as players work out the meta and any updates are applied. In the meantime, there are plenty of other guides to discover. Learn the best times to make money and when to level up in our Dota Underlords gold guide, or check out our Dota Underlords alliances guide for more on the best alliances in the current meta.

