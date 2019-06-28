Dota Underlords best items - best builds for heroes
Heroes and alliances are important in Dota Underlords, but having the right items can make the difference between having a winning combination and being decimated every round. Some items have great synergy with certain heroes and we’ll be telling you which items are winning combinations.
Dota Underlords items guide
This guide will go through all of the items, explain all of their abilities and tiers, and give you tips on which ones are the best picks for your heroes.
Dota Underlords best items
Winning a round of the loot phase will give you the choice of a minimum of three items, while losing a loot phase will only give you a minimum of one choice out of the list. Generally speaking, the higher the tier of item, the better it is. There are a few exceptions that are worth noting however and some combinations that are worth considering when building your team.
If you have either Kunkka or Tidehunter on your team, you’ll want to slap Shiva’s Guard onto them as soon as you can. It buffs their defence and the AoE wave’s debuffs may even allow a second use of their skills. Blade Mail is a good backup option as it only costs two gold and has a powerful ability to reflect damage taken back to your attackers. It can also be put on other powerful tanks for added utility. Finally, Vanguard also benefits tanks with the chance to block 70 damage for each attack.
For Hunters, Skull Basher is a great option as there’s a damage boost and the chance to stun is great for keeping off pressure. Sniper and Wind Ranger benefit from this well, as does Troll Warlord. Anything of
Black King Bar is also worth mentioning as if you know an enemy is running Mages, this is a hard counter to that strategy. Slap it on an Assassin with high attack speed and you’ll rinse your way through Mages before they can get off their attacks.
As for ones to avoid, particular in the later game, Vitality Booster, Gloves of Haste, Cloak, Claymore, and Chainmail are just outclassed by everything else in the game.
Dota Underlords item list
For those that wish to carve out their own strategies, here is the full list of items available in the game so far. To search, you can either stick the item name or the tier of items you want to look at in the search bar to the top-right of the table.
|Item name
|Item tier
|Equipment type
|Item effect
|Blight Stone
|Tier 1
|Offensive (Equip)
|Target gets -3 Armor.
|Brooch of the Martyr
|Tier 1
|Support (Equip)
|+50% Mana gained from receiving damage.
|Chainmail
|Tier 1
|Defensive (Equip)
|+10 Armor.
|Claymore
|Tier 1
|Offensive (Equip)
|+21 Attack Damage.
|Cloak
|Tier 1
|Defensive (Equip)
|+15% Magic Resistance.
|Embarrassment of Riches
|Tier 1
|Global
|Neutral rounds offer one additional item choice.
|Gloves of Haste
|Tier 1
|Offensive (Equip)
|+20 Attack Speed
|Soul Sucking Syphon
|Tier 1
|Global
|Allied units 1 cell away from Warlocks heal for 25% of all damage caused by abilities and items.
|Strange Bedfellows
|Tier 1
|Global
|Demon Hunters gain +30% Pure Damage for each unique allied Demon unit.
|Tranquil Boots
|Tier 1
|Support (Equip)
|+100% Move Speed.
+16 Health Regen.
|Unstable Reactor
|Tier 1
|Global
|Allied Inventors explode on death dealing 20% of their Max Health to all enemies 1 cell away.
|Vitality Booster
|Tier 1
|Defensive (Equip)
|+250 Health.
|Aegis of the Immortal
|Tier 2
|Global
|Prevent your next loss of life and destroy Aegis. Win streaks are preserved.
|Age of Chivalry
|Tier 2
|Global
|Non-Knight units gain +10% damage reduction for each allied Knight unit 1 cell away.
|Arcane Boots
|Tier 2
|Support (Equip)
|When equipped hero has greater than 50% mana, restore 25 mana to all allies 1 cell away. (Once per battle).
|Blade Mail
|Tier 2
|Defensive (Equip)
|Reflects 30% of damage taken back to the attacker.
|Blink Dagger
|Tier 2
|Support (Equip)
|At the start of battle, teleport behind enemy lines to the enemy farthest away from equipped hero.
|Brooch of the Aggressor
|Tier 2
|Support (Equip)
|+100% Mana gained from attacks.
|Completing the Cycle
|Tier 2
|Global
|When a Druid dies, it heals allies 1 cell away over time for 30% of its total health for 6 seconds.
|Coordinated Assault
|Tier 2
|Global
|Troll units give +25 Attack Speed to allies 1 cell away.
|Fall from Grace
|Tier 2
|Global
|Human units count as Heartless when counting alliances.
|Forged in Battle
|Tier 2
|Global
|Brawny units start the round with +50 Max Health for every unit they have killed.
|Indomitable Will
|Tier 2
|Global
|Debuffs last 50% as long on Human units.
|Mask of Madness
|Tier 2
|Offensive (Equip)
|Hero is silenced. +10% Lifesteal, +40% Attack Speed.
|Octarine Essence
|Tier 2
|Support (Equip)
|Reduces ability cooldown by 50%.
|Silver Lining
|Tier 2
|Global
|Get 1 gold when you lose a fight.
|Smuggler
|Tier 2
|Global
|Quality of items from neutral rounds are offered from 1 wave higher.
|Summoning Stone,/b>
|Tier 2
|Global
|Allied summoned units have +150 Health and +30 Attack Speed.
|Tooth and Claw
|Tier 2
|Global
|Savage units apply a stackable 10 damage/s bleed on attack.
|Unstoppable
|Tier 2
|Global
|Warriors survive for an extra 2 seconds after receiving a killing blow.
|A Higher Class of Criminal
|Tier 3
|Global
|Units in shop offered as if you were 1 level higher.
|Check the Bodies
|Tier 3
|Global
|Scrappy units have a 20% chance of producing 1 gold when they kill an enemy.
|Dragon's Hoard
|Tier 3
|Global
|Dragon units gain 1% Attack damage for every gold you own at the beginning of combat.
|Elusive Targets
|Tier 3
|Global
|Elusive units are invisible for the first 3 seconds of a fight.
|Eye of Skadi
|Tier 3
|Offensive (Equip)
|+400 Health. Slows enemies on attack.
|Final Flash
|Tier 3
|Global
|Mages reset their cooldown and get full mana when below 30% health.
|Font of Creation
|Tier 3
|Global
|Primordial units spawn Eidolons on death. Eidolons are weak ranged Primordial units that don't spawn Eidolons.
|Hood of Defiance
|Tier 3
|Defensive (Equip)
|+50% Magic Resistance. +10 Health Regen.
|Hunter's Focus
|Tier 3
|Global
|Hunters deal 10% extra Attack Damage for each other Hunter attacking the same target.
|Mekansm
|Tier 3
|Support (Equip)
|When equipped hero has less than 50% health, heal allies up to 3 cells away for 250 Health. (Once per battle)
|Pocket Sand
|Tier 3
|Global
|Assassins blind enemies 1 cell away from where they land for 2 seconds (50% miss chance and 50% less mana when attacked).
|Retaliate
|Tier 3
|Global
|Units attacking Scaled units take 80 damage/sec for 3 seconds. This timer resets each time the Scaled unit is attacked.
|Sacred Relic
|Tier 3
|Offensive (Equip)
|+60 Attack Damage.
|Shaman Pluck
|Tier 3
|Global
|Units attacking a Shaman have a 5% chance of being turned into a chicken.
|Skull Basher
|Tier 3
|Offensive (Equip)
|+25 Attack Damage. 25% chance to stun targets for 1.5 seconds.
|Vanguard
|Tier 3
|Defensive (Equip)
|+250 Health. 50% chance to block 70 damage when attacked.
|Wicked Intent
|Tier 3
|Global
|Opponent's healing is reduced by 25% per unique Heartless unit you have.
|Battle Fury
|Tier 4
|Offensive (Equip)
|MELEE ONLY.
Melee attacks cleave 30% damage to nearby units.
|Black King Bar
|Tier 4
|Defensive (Equip)
|Equipped hero becomes Magic Immune for 7 seconds once the first enemy has 100% mana. (Once per battle)
|Daedalus
|Tier 4
|Offensive (Equip)
|+80 Attack Damage. 30% chance to Critical Hit for 235% damage.
|Dagon
|Tier 4
|Offensive (Equip)
|Deal 800 damage to a random enemy unit that has 50% or less Health. (Once per battle)
|Friends and Family Discount
|Tier 4
|Global
|All units are 1 gold cheaper.
|Maelstrom
|Tier 4
|Offensive (Equip)
|25% chance on attack to cast chain lightning for 100 damage to 4 targets.
|Moon Shard
|Tier 4
|Offensive (Equip)
|+80 Attack Speed.
|Pipe of Insight
|Tier 4
|Defensive (Equip)
|+50% Magic Resistance. Once the first enemy has 100% mana, apply a shield that blocks 400 magic damage to allies up to 1 cell away. (Once per battle)
|Radiance
|Tier 4
|Offensive (Equip)
|Burns enemies up to 2 cells away for 60 damage per second.
|Refresher Orb
|Tier 4
|Support (Equip)
|Refresh all cooldowns and restore 50 mana after casting an ability. (Once per battle)
|Vicious Intent
|Tier 4
|Global
|Each of your surviving units, including summons, deals 1 damage additional damage to opponents if they lose to you.
|Assault Cuirass
|Tier 5
|Defensive (Equip)
|Equipped hero and adjacent allies have +15 Attack Speed and +10 Armor. Adjacent enemies have -15% Attack Speed and -10 Armor.
|Bloodthorn
|Tier 5
|Offensive (Equip)
|+70 Attack Damage. When an enemy hero has more than 75% mana, silence them for 5 seconds. Attacks against the silenced hero can't miss and crit for 140%. (10 second cooldown)
|Desperate Measures
|Tier 5
|Global
|Your units gain +1% Attack Damage and +1% Mana gain on damage taken/received per 5 points of damage your Underlord has taken.
|Divine Rapier
|Tier 5
|Offensive (Equip)
|+330 Attack Damage. If Divine Rapier is in combat and you lose a round to another player, they get the Divine Rapier.
|Expanded Roster
|Tier 5
|Global
|+1 Unit cap.
|Heart of Tarrasque
|Tier 5
|Defensive (Equip)
|+1000 Health. Regenerate 2% of Max Health every 1 second.
|Recruiter
|Tier 5
|Global
|The first reroll each round is free.
|Shiva's Guard
|Tier 5
|Defensive (Equip)
|+10 Armor. Emits a freezing wave that deals 250 damage to enemies within 3 cells and slows their movement and attack speed for 4 seconds. (Once per battle)
