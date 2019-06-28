Dota Underlords gold strategy - tips to make gold quickly

Even with all the knowledge of heroes and items in Dota Underlords, there’s one more key element in any game of Dota Underlords you need to have a firm grasp on: Gold management. You’ll notice that some players have upwards of 50 gold in their coffers by the end game and are accumulating more per turn. With our help, you’ll be able to stay competitive and have some more gold in your coin purse.

Dota Underlords gold strategy guide

This guide will go through the best times to save gold, the best times to purchase heroes, and strategies for managing your team and coffers.

Dota Underlords streaks

While you always get five gold for every round in Dota Underlords, there are bonuses that are applied to your rewards at the end of a round. You can tell the win streaks by the colour and intensity of the flame besides their name. If it’s a losing streak, the flame is grey but gets larger the bigger their losing streak. The gold rewarded is as follows:

Win streak gold bonuses

(Blue flame) Win streak 3-4: 1 gold rewarded

(Purple flame) Win streak 5-6: 2 gold rewarded

(Gold flame) Win streak 7+: 3 gold rewarded

Lose streak gold bonuses

(Grey small flame) Lose streak 3-4: 1 gold rewarded

(Grey medium flame) Lose streak 5-6: 2 gold rewarded

(Grey large flame)Lose streak: 7+: 3 gold rewarded

If you’re already winning and winning consistently, then going for win streaks is the easier of the two options. However, you don’t want any losses to break up win streaks as your bonus will be stripped from you like a disgraced athlete. Once you begin to lose, you’ll likely want to carry on losing to maximise the amount of gold you can obtain per round.

You can’t be eliminated before round 20, so use your player life total as a resource. The only time when you should be clawing back to win is when you’re around the 30 life mark. Enemies can wipe health quickly from your life total in the late game, so try to ensure that you’re in a winning position.

Dota Underlords Interest

Making interest in Dota Underlords is the most important part of the early game. You’ll need to maximise the amount of gold that you make each round and interest is the most reliable way of doing so. For every 10 gold in your coin purse at the end of the shop phase as it transitions into either the loot or attacking phase, you’ll make an extra gold piece when the coin rewards are dished out to each player at the end of the round. This stacks and accumulates in the following pattern:

10 gold in coin purse: 1 gold rewarded

20 gold in coin purse: 2 gold rewarded

30 gold in coin purse: 3 gold rewarded

40 gold in coin purse: 4 gold rewarded

50+ gold in coin purse: 5 gold rewarded

The sweet spot is 50 gold and you’ll want to always be above 50 gold before going into the combat-based phase of any round. Treat any gold that you make in the early-mid game after this point as your wallet and don’t spend a penny of it on rerolls for the optimal strategy – unless you’re really unlucky with your heroes.

Dota Underlords gold tips

In the early game, you’ll want to ensure that your gold is saved as much as possible. Winning streaks are ideal, but should you lose, aim to lose more often to get the losing streak bonus. You should not be spending any money on rerolls early on as you’ll want to save money where you can.

By the time you reach round 20, you’ll either want at least one level 2 hero, or have the required number of heroes from one alliance built up to the maximum number – I’d recommend either Warriors, Hunters, Mages, or Assassins to focus on here. As for player levels, you’ll want to be about level 7 by round 20, but don’t haemorrhage your coffers just to make it happen.

Late game

Past round 20, you can begin to spend money on rerolls more often with the focus being to find the duplicate heroes to upgrade your team. Don’t go too crazy at this point and spend only the money that you can afford to spend. You should find that you’re earning roughly 10-12 gold per turn if you stick above the 50 gold threshold, which should be enough to find at least one copy of what you’re looking for. Only lock the selection if you find multiple heroes that you need copies of.

Player levels should only be increased if you feel you’re safe enough to do so, since experience costs are quite high. Don’t try to go beyond level 8 unless you’re really focusing on putting bomb Tier 5 heroes such as Kunkka, Medusa, Tidehunter, or Disruptor onto the battlefield.

Instead, you should be working out which heroes aren’t pulling their weight. The tab on the right hand side will give you a live report of the damage output each hero is doing and will allow you to make an informed decision as to who to sell. Money that you invest in a hero will be taken into account when selling them, so a level 2 hero will be worth more than a level 1 version of the same hero.

When it comes down to you and maybe one or two others, that’s when you go all in with your cash. Find the heroes you need to attempt to rank up your entire team to level 3, bolster your roster with counters (such as Scaled heroes to deal with Mages and AoE magic users) against the enemy team if you can, and just generally splash the cash. By the late game, when they’re down to at most 20 health, you should be aiming to wipe them out in a couple of rounds at most.

That's all the tips we have for managing gold in Dota Underlords.