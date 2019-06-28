Dota Underlords guide - beginner's tips, how to play

Dota Underlords is based on a popular mod for Dota 2 called Auto Chess, and it’s a kind of automated strategy game in which you place your heroes before a round starts and have no direct control over how they perform while in combat. The aim in 8-player matches is to build up your forces to dominate against your opponents before your life total runs out. But there’s quite a few further details that new players should know going in, and these guides will aim to give you the tips you need.

Dota Underlords guide

This guide will go over all the basics for Dota Underlords, as well as have links to more in-depth guides on some of the more complicated strategies, and top tier heroes.

Dota Underlords alliances Learn about Alliances and which ones you should invest in. Dota Underlords items A list of all the items and which ones you should pick. Dota Underlords heroes The complete list of heroes and which ones are the best. Dota Underlords gold Strategies for accumulating gold quickly in the early game.

How to play Dota Underlords

In order to play Dota Underlords, you’ll need to know the aim of the game. Each one of the eight players in a match begins with a 100 health life total. The aim is to be the last person alive in a match. You’ll do this by gathering gold and items to invest in a team of upgradeable heroes that you purchase in the shop.

Each hero has at least one unique skill, as well as up to three alliances. These alliances grant the player bonuses depending on how many heroes of that same alliance are on the board simultaneously. For example, having at least two Druids on the battlefield will grant you the first level ability for the Druid alliance, while having at least four will grant you the second level ability. Heroes are also sorted into tiers, with higher tiers being harder to come by in the shop but being generally stronger than lower tier heroes. You also need to increase your own player level to gain access to better heroes to buy in the shop.

The general strategy is to buy duplicates of units you own until you have three of the same unit. This will automatically upgrade your invested unit to Rank 2, which in turn increases their stats and improves their skill. You will need to balance this with your player level, and items you have equipped to your heroes, as well as positioning your heroes in order to win the game.

Dota Underlords has a rather complicated round structure where each round has two phases that can happen out of a possible three. The phases that happen depend on which round number you are currently on.

Shop phase

The first thing you do is buy heroes from the shop. At the beginning of the game, you’ll have a single gold piece, which increases by one for the first 4 rounds. From that point onwards, accumulated gold is earned based on your performance. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards:

Base gold reward: 5G

Bonus gold for winning a round: 1G

Bonus gold for a win/lose streak: 1G for 3 & 4 in a row, 2G for 5 & 6 in a row, 3G for 7+ in a row

Bonus gold for Interest: 0G-5G

One gold of interest is earned for every 10G stored. This bonus stacks and goes all the way to 50G which earns you 5G. Interest is calculated based on your total gold in your coffers when an attack or loot phase begins, so after this point you can spend money on things during the fighting, while still accumulating the interest you would have gotten if you didn’t spend anything at all. It’s unclear if this is intentional or a bug, but for now this is a way to get a few extra gold per turn.

You can then buy heroes to fill your side of the battlefield. The maximum number of heroes that can be deployed corresponds with your player level. This goes all the way up to level 10, meaning you can place a maximum of 10 heroes onto the battlefield. You’ll gain one experience towards the next player level every round, but you can pay five gold to add four experience points towards the next level.

You can then purchase extra heroes to fill your bench of eight spaces. To put heroes from the bench into play, you drag them from the bench and onto a cell on the battlefield. Since you can only purchase from a selection of five heroes at a time, you do have some options to either spend two gold to “reroll” your selection to choose from, or lock the choices down for the next round for free. This is also where you can move your heroes around, equip items onto them, and make any roster changes.

In a multiplayer game, you only have 25 seconds per round to make your decisions before the next phase of combat begins, whether it is the loot phase or the attack phase. If you’d like to learn more about the best strategies for gold accumulation and when to spend it, head to our Dota Underlords gold guide.

Loot phase

The loot phase happens from round 1-3, then every five rounds starting from round 10. The loot phase presents you with a squad of creeps to fight, and each loot phase introduces harder creeps, meaning you’ll be wanting to upgrade your heroes as you progress. If you win the loot phase by defeating all of the creeps, you get the choice between all available items after bonus items are applied. If you lose, two of your potential choices are eliminated from the selection.

Items can either have global effects that affect all of your deployed heroes, or can only be equipped onto one hero. To equip an item, open the chest via the tab on the right-hand side, and drag the icon over a compatible hero. Some items have restrictions that need to be taken into consideration, such as whether or not your hero is the correct attacking type.

You’ll also want to pay attention to the item tier of the upgrades that you’re getting. Higher tier items are objectively better than lower ones, so you’ll want to have as many of those as possible. Some items will allow you to increase the tier of loot you receive in loot phases, which in turn makes the available loot a lot more enticing. Just make sure you actually choose something in the 15 seconds you have to choose your item, as it is entirely possible to miss out on loot through inactivity. As for items, you’ll want to learn more about which ones to equip to which hero, so check out our Dota Underlords items guide for some extra tips.

Attack phase

Once the Shop phase has been completed and provided it isn’t any of the rounds where the loot phase will take place, you’ll instead fight another player chosen at random. Remember: you don’t directly control combat, and so the fighting takes place based on your squad of heroes, their items, and their positioning, against your opponent’s own equivalent choices.

Every fight lost will incur damage to your life total based on how badly you were defeated. If any units – heroes and any creeps that are summoned via skills such as Venomancer’s Plague Ward – survived from the enemy team, you’ll incur damage. Damage to your life is calculated based on how many enemies survived and which round number you are on.

You can’t directly influence combat and you can’t give orders, so all the placement of your heroes needs to be done before the round starts. You can however still use the shop after the fighting begins, though it will not have any immediate effect on the fight should you upgrade a hero to level 2 or 3 at this time. Instead they happen at the beginning of the next round.

Heroes and alliances are vital in Dota Underlords to get to grips with so look at our Dota Underlords heroes and our Dota Underlords alliances guides respectively for more information.

Dota Underlords beginner’s tips

Finally, we will leave you with some beginner’s tips that you should take into consideration before and while playing your first game online against real players.

Before even considering playing against human players, try your hand against the bots to get the basics down.

You can click a person’s name in the left-side of the screen at any time. If they have a sword next to their name, you are attacking them. If they have a shield, you’re defending against them.

You can also click on the alliances to highlight which units on the board have which alliances.

The tab with the lines on the right hand side will show you how much damage your units are doing, so you can effectively choose which units to swap out.

In the early game, if you can’t find the unit you’re looking for, don’t spend money on a reroll.

Adapt your strategy to suit your current situation. If you lose the earliest attack phase, you may wish to carry on losing to increase the amount of gold you accumulate via the lose streak.

Some units, such as Axe and Juggernaut, have both Brawny and Warriors, while some Inventor units tend to also have Scrappy.

Drow Ranger and Pudge are great for the early game as if both are drafted, they inflict Heartless – which reduces overall armour on foes. Drow Ranger is great for mid-game hunter strategies, while Pudge has a great ability to use against ranged units where he throws his hooks and drags them into close-range fight.

Some units are just great picks for early-mid game on their own thanks to great skills and synergy with alliances you may wish to build up. These are: Beastmaster, Timbersaw, Queen of Pain, Drow Ranger, and Shadow Fiend. Kunkka is also ridiculously strong in the late game thanks to his AoE ship of doom wrecking tight formations.

A hero’s rank is more important early on than levelling up your player level, but consider paying for player levels in turns 5 and 9.

Your level affects which units you can draft. If you want better tier units, spend some cash into levels.

Unit placement is also very important. Bunching up units may make you vulnerable to area of effect attacks.

Don’t be afraid to sell upgraded units if it means you’re one step closer to having a higher tier unit of rank 2, but don’t go mad on this. The new unit’s stats may be lower.

As the game is still quite new, optimised strategies and new tech are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the tips may change. If you have any big tips that have helped you in your games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future.