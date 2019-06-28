Dota Underlords heroes tier list - best heroes stats and abilities
You need heroes to get on by in Dota Underlords. But is it worth holding out for a hero to appear in a shop and sell weaker ones to afford them, or do you upgrade the ones you already have? It largely depends on how they survive the later stages of the game and we have all the rankings for each hero in Dota Underlords.
Dota Underlords heroes guide
This guide will go through all of the heroes, explain all of their abilities and tiers, and determine which ones are the best picks.
Dota Underlords best heroes
You’ll likely be wondering which are the absolute best heroes in the game to be upgrading and which ones you should sell as soon as better options arise. The results, especially when you see who is languishing in C Tier, may shock you. Use the contents below to take you directly to the tier you wish to look at.
|Best heroes
|Decent heroes
|Mediocre heroes
|Poor heroes
Best heroes
The S Tier heroes are the ones that you’ll likely want on any team. Mages and Hunters seem to have the bulk of the best ones in the current meta.
- Kunkka: Extremely versatile and is the best Warrior in the game. The Ghostship ability is ridiculously powerful and paired with Crystal Maiden, he’s hitting like a truck constantly.
- Drow Ranger: Makes all the other Hunters much better with her aura, as long as she’s placed next to other ranged heroes. She also has great alliances worth building up.
- Crystal Maiden: Her aura helps mages generate mana at a ridiculous level, but combined with Kunkka and Tidehinter, they can hold the fort and cast spells.
- Medusa: Making enemies turn into stone and giving her a multi-shot makes Medusa a top ranged unit. Great with Mages.
- Keeper of the Light: Terrible stats and he needs to power up. But as long as other heroes are getting in the way and giving him magical resistances, he can annihilate enemies when he’s fully charged up.
- Tidehunter: Great crowd control, an absolute unit when it comes to his defence, and he’s great for hunter teams. Tidehunter also helps deal with magic users with Scaled. The only drawback is that you’ll have a hard time having him appear in the shop.
Decent heroes
These heroes are not as essential as the S Tier heroes, but they generally are decent to have on teams that are focused on certain strategies.
- Lich: Chain Frost works wonders and Lich is the final piece of the Mage strategy. Has decent bulk and anything to get his ability off faster will make him a nightmare.
- Queen of Pain: A great early game unit to help Assassins, who can stun units with the scream, which makes or breaks fights.
- Templar Assassin: Important for Elusive and Assassin teams. Refraction enables her to survive Mage onslaughts, but trolls and hunters give her problems.
- Doom: If you don’t have Kunkka, Doom is the second best Warrior and can snipe a high-level unit before they can use their ability.
- Bloodseeker: Slap on items that make him survive longer, and have him in a team with Warlocks, and suddenly his drawback becomes less of a problem.
- Sniper: As long as he’s protected, he can fire massively damaging shots to take out big threats.
- Enigma: A Primordial unit that’s good against melee focused teams, but the lifesteal from being a Warlock also helps a lot. Has the highest damage potential in the game.
- Windranger: Has a narrow AoE but packs a punch. It’s also another Hunter and they’re all working strongly together.
- Disruptor: Great for running in Mages teams as the AoE silence ability gives your team the advantage. Also a shaman
- Slark: If you’re running an Assassin team, Slark is a natural fit to those teams trying to combat Mages.
- Arc Warden: The key Primordial unit for those wanting the maximum bonus the alliance can offer. Equip Dagon or Bloodthorn for increased DPS, or Refresher Orb to make multiple copies in a single round.
- Lycan: Has three alliances, making him very useful in lots of decks. Also has a really nice ability and works especially well with Tooth and Claw item. Not great once you enter the late game stage.
- Troll Warlord: The strongest troll and will work well with Troll and Warrior based strategies. They’re not the best in the meta currently, but he’s the best.
- Tiny: Primordial units are generally great for countering melee focused teams if you’re a long-range team. Tiny’s a great opener.
- Lone Druid: Paired with Treant Protector, this guy is a beast. The bear is incredibly strong and adding Savage or Elusive strategies helps a lot.
- Pudge: A tank that can draw enemies in, which is great if he’s drawing in the right ones. Give him Radiance and Blade Mail to make attackers fall over.
- Treant Protector: His ability is great, and stats are generally decent. Pair him with Enchantress or Lone Druid to get the most out of him.
- Techies: Incidental, but if you have built up the Scrappy alliance before drawing him, this is the one to take it over the edge.
- Necrophos: Versatile only really because of his alliances as his spell damage doesn’t give him mana.
- Beastmaster: Has decent health and is a good hunter to have on the team. His ability is brilliant if you place him to the side.
- Timbersaw: The only real Scrappy/Inventor hero that can survive the mid-game well. Has a great area of effect skill and casts it multiple times.
- Phantom Assassin: She’s got Assassin and Elusive alliances, but her stats aren’t as high as before. Still effective in the right team.
- Razor: Primordial is still great, but otherwise not phenomenal.
- Slardar: A hard-counter to the Mages builds that dominate the current meta, but otherwise not outstanding.
Medicore heroes
- Morphing: Just misses out on A Tier as he can fit in both Assassin and Mage teams. The only downside is that he’s definitely not a tank as the Assassin side makes him leap behind the frontlines.
- Nature’s Prophet: Very similar to Treant Protector, but the Treants he creates are just not as useful as a bear.
- Abaddon: You’ll want this phantom for his heartless ability, combining well with Drow Ranger for Hunter strategies. Otherwise he’s not all that great.
- Terrorblade: Neither Demon or Demon-Hunter are viable alliances for the time being, but if the alliances see a buff, this hero will rise in the rankings along with it.
- Lina: Has useful alliances, including the on-form mage, but her magic only hits one taget.
- Mirana: Another one with useful alliances, but her power is a bit under the Tier level (4) that she appears in. Medusa outclasses her. Is useful when paired with Windranger though.
- Gyrocopter: You’ll only really want this if your Hunter includes a Sniper, so that the Deadeye triggers, but it’s not essential to win. Has a good magic-based AoE skill, but there are better alliances to pair with Mages.
- Witch Doctor: If it wasn’t for the fact the meta is dominated by Mages, Witch Doctor would be a very useful member of a Troll/Warlock team.
- Luna: Knights aren’t all that good at the moment, but this is one of the better ones. Has an AoE that can be buffed with the right items.
- Tusk: A good early option and helps trigger Warrior and Savage bonuses, but very replaceable in the late-game.
- Chaos Knight: Until Knights become higher tier, the Chaos Knight is… alright. Worth selling in the mid-game for better stuff, unless Demons are your strategy.
- Venomancer: If you have Savage heroes, this one allows for you to tap into Warlock for one more mana. His wards are vulnerable to magic though, and Warriors/Druids are more natural combinations for Savage.
- Anti-Mage: Another good early-option that helps with both elusive and demon hunter, but outclassed by stronger heroes later on.
- Enchantress: The early-game combination of Savage and Druid can bring up the tempo, but she’s vulnerable as the game progresses.
- Sand King: His AoE skill is a little on the narrow side, meaning that you won’t get the most out of the debuff that it inflicts. Some useful alliances, but he’s not essential for Assassins.
- Shadow Fiend: Just not as useful as Queen of Pain as far as demons go. His ability isn’t as good and unless you run alongside some mages, you’ll have a hard time getting the most out of him.
- Bounty Hunter: Another fantastic early-game option, but is just too frail to keep unless you need Assassins.
- Alchemist: A good tank and unlocks potential for Warlock in Scrappy drafts, but Scrappy isn’t great in the meta.
- Tinker: Similarly to Bounty Hunter, Tinker’s got decent skills for the early game but is outclassed very quickly.
- Clockwerk: Replace him mid-game if you draw him initially, as he’s definitely worse than Bounty Hunter unless you really want Scrappy.
- Ogre Mage: A tanky Mage is decent, but Blood-bound just isn’t useful at all. Only keep him on if you absolutely need six Mages.
Poor heroes
- Omniknight: His healing can be useful, but Knights are just not great. Can be a useful Human, so he borders on the cusp of B Tier.
- Juggernaut: Better than Axe in every way, but is outclassed by better Warriors.
- Dragon Knight: Dragons and Knights are just not viable in the current meta, so his usefulness is limited.
- Batrider: He got the short straw in the alliances field and his napalm is a bit underwhelming. Knights just hold him back too much.
- Shadow Shaman: Until Trolls get a buff, Shadow Shaman languishes in the bottom tier. He also needs a fellow Shaman to get things running and sadly they’re too uncommon.
- Puck: Severely hampered by the fact that Mages don’t get mana from spell damage. This means you only get one orb. Only really useful when running Mage or Elusive strategies.
- Viper: Dragons just aren’t a viable strategy at all in Dota Underlords and there are plenty of other Assassins to fill the roster.
- Axe: How the mighty have fallen. He’s an okay starting unit, but is drastically outclassed by higher damage that higher tier units give. Sell him as soon as possible.
- Warlock: Blood-bound is useless in top play and is only good for getting the Warlock alliance to level up early. Absolute trash!
Dota Underlords tier list – stats and abilities
Perhaps you’d rather see the stats and the abilities for yourself, all in one page? We’ve got you covered for that too. Heroes have been split into their associated in-game “Tiers”, which are when you can expect to see them in the shop. Tiers 1 and 2 are early game picks, while Tiers 3 & 4 are for the mid game – sort of around Player Level 6-7. Tier 5 are very rare to come by, but are more commonly found when you’ve progressed to Player Level 10, which is the late game.
If you’re confused by the stats, there will be three numbers besides each one. So the left-hand side one will be Rank 1’s stats, the middle one will be Rank 2’s stats, and the right-hand side is Rank 3’s stats for that unit. Some units won’t see an increase in certain stats, so they will be listed as the same number for each of them.
For example, Axe’s health starts at 700 HP, increases to 1400 by Rank 2, and gets to 2800 at Rank 3. Therefore we will be listing it as “700/1400/2800”. His health regen is always zero, so that will be listed as “0/0/0”. For each tier, there is a separate table, and I recommend searching for a particular hero or alliance in the search bar on the top-right hand corner of each one. We’ve even put a contents below to warp to the Tier you wish to explore, so make full use of all of these.
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Tier 4
|Tier 5
Tier 1 heroes
|Hero name
|Alliances
|Stats
|Skill
|Anti-Mage
|Elusive
Demon Hunter
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 42/83/167
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed:1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 310/310/310
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 30/40/50
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Mana Break
(Passive)
The Anti-Mage burns [30/60/90] of the opponent's mana on each attack, dealing 50% of the mana burned as damage to the target.
|Axe
|Brawny
Warrior
|Health: 700/1400/2800
Mana: 50/50/50
DPS: 35/70/140
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 295/295/295
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Berserker's Call
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Axe taunts enemy units 1 cell away, forcing them to attack him. While Berserker's Call is active, Axe gains [15/25/35] bonus armor.
|Batrider
|Troll
Knight
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 20/20/20
DPS: 37/73/146
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Sticky Napalm
Cooldown: 2.00 seconds
Batrider throws sticky oil, coating the ground 2 cells away from point of impact. The oil adds [20/40/80] damage per stack to Batrider's attacks, and slows movement and attack speed of enemies by -5%. Additional casts of Sticky Napalm continue to increase damage and slow percentages, up to 10 stacks.
|Bloodseeker
|Human
Assassin
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 29/65/103
Regular damage: 40/100/160
Critical hit damage: 60/120/190
Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70
Move Speed: 850/850/850
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 20/20/20
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Bloodrage
(Passive)
Every second Bloodseeker takes damage equal to 7% of his max health. For every % of health missing, he gains 5% attack speed. On a kill, he regains 35% of his max health.
|Bounty Hunter
|Scrappy
Assassin
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 52/105/210
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00
Move Speed: 315/315/315
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Shruiken Toss
Cooldown: 2.00 seconds
Bounty Hunter hurls a deadly shruiken at an enemy unit, dealing [300/500/700] damage and mini-stunning the target.
|Clockwerk
|Scrappy
Inventor
|Health: 700/1400/2800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 36/71/143
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 310/310/310
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/7/9
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Battery Assault
Cooldown: [12.00/10.00/8.00] seconds
Clockwerk discharges high-powered shrapnel at random enemy units 1 cell away for 5 seconds, dealing [50/75/100] magical damage and mini-stunning them.
|Drow Ranger
|Heartless
Hunter
|Health: 400/800/1600
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 37/73/146
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 285/285/285
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Precision Aura
(Passive)
Drow Ranger adds a [10/20/30]% bonus to attack speed to all allies 1 cell away.
|Enchantress
|Savage
Druid
|Health: 400/800/1500
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 43/80/153
Regular damage: 60/110/210
Critical hit damage: 70/130/250
Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 315/315/315
Attack Range: 2/2/2
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Nature's Attendants
Cooldown: 15.00 seconds
Enchantress summons a cloud of [3/5/7] wisps that heal all allies up to 4 cells away. For 11 seconds, allies heal 25 health every 1.5 seconds.
|Ogre Magi
|Blood-bound
Mage
|Health: 800/1600/3000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 43/86/171
Regular damage: 55/110/220
Critical hit damage: 65/130/260
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Bloodlust
Cooldown: 5.00 seconds
Ogre Magi incites a frenzy in a friendly unit, increasing its movement speed by [8/10/12]% and attack speed by [30/40/50]%. If cast on Ogre Magic itself, the attack speed bonus is [35/55/75]% instead.
|Shadow Shaman
|Troll
Shaman
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 28/56/112
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.60/1.60/1.60
Move Speed: 285/285/285
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Hex
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Shadow Shaman transforms an enemy unit into a harmless creature, disabling their attacks and abilities for [4/6/8] seconds.
|Tinker
|Scrappy
Inventor
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 30/60/120
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 10/10/10
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Heat-Seeking Missile
Cooldown: [8.00/6.00/4.00] seconds
Tinker fires a salvo of rockets at 3 random enemies dealing [250/350/450] damage on impact.
|Tiny
|Primordial
Warrior
|Health: 650/1300/2600
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 42/84/168
Regular damage: 60/120/240
Critical hit damage: 100/200/400
Attack Speed: 1.90/1.90/1.90
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Toss
Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds
Tiny picks up a random adjacent enemy, and launches it at the farthest enemy target. At impact, the target deals [100/200/300] damage to all enemies 1 cell away and stuns them for [1.5/2/2.5] seconds.
|Tusk
|Savage
Warrior
|Health: 650/1300/2600
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 44/88/175
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 300/300/300
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Walrus Punch!
Cooldown: 7.00 seconds
Tusk connects with his mighty Walrus Punch, a critical strike so powerful it launches its victim into the air. Upon landing, the victim is slowed by 40%.
|Warlock
|Blood-bound
Warlock
|Health: 650/1450/2850
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 29/59/112
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 60/120/220
Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 0/0/0
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Shadow Word
Cooldown: 20.00 seconds
Warlock whispers an incantation, restoring [75/150/200] health to a friendly unit, or damaging an enemy unit for [100/150/200], every second for 6 seconds.
Tier 2 heroes
|Hero name
|Alliances
|Stats
|Skill
|Beastmaster
|Brawny
Hunter
|Health: 600/1200/2400
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 59/11/236
Regular damage: 60/120/240
Critical hit damage: 70/140/280
Attack Speed:1.10/1.10/1.10
Move Speed: 305/305/305
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Wild Axes
Cooldown: 7.00 seconds
Beastmaster sends his axes flying and calls them home again, slicing through enemy units along their path for [60/100/140] damage. Each axe can hit an enemy once, and amplifies subsequent damage from Beastmaster by [10/20/30]%.
|Chaos Knight
|Demon
Knight
|Health: 750/1500/3000
Mana: 50/50/50
DPS: 71/135/262
Regular damage: 55/110/200
Critical hit damage: 130/240/480
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 320/320/320
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Chaos Bolt
Cooldown: 5.00 seconds
Chaos Knight throws a mysterious bolt of energy that stuns an enemy unit for a random duration as well as dealing a random amount of damage.
|Crystal Maiden
|Human
Mage
|Health: 450/900/1800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 25/50/100
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 45/90/180
Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70
Move Speed: 275/275/275
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Sticky Napalm
(Passive)
Every 2 seconds, Crystal Maiden grants [8/14/20] mana to all friendly units.
|Juggernaut
|Human
Assassin
|Health: 600/1200/2400
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 61/123/245
Regular damage: 65/130/260
Critical hit damage: 70/140/280
Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10
Move Speed: 300/300/300
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Blade Fury
Cooldown: 12.00 seconds
Juggernaut spins with his blade, rendering him immune to magic and dealing [50/100/150] damage per second to enemy units 1 cell away for 5 seconds.
|Luna
|Elusive
Knight
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 42/85/169
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 325/325/325
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Moon Glaives
(Passive)
Luna's glaives bounce between enemies 2 cells away. Glaives deal 30% less damage with each bounce.
|Morphling
|Primordial
Assassin
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 40/81/162
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 280/280/280
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Waveform
Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds
Morphling dissolves into liquid and surges forward, damaging enemy units in his path for [150/250/350] damage. Morphling is invulnerable during Waveform.
|Nature's Prophet
|Elusive
Druid
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 50/50/50
DPS: 34/68/136
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 0/0/0
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Nature's Call
Cooldown: 6.00
Nature's Prophet summons a Treant from the edge of the board. This Treant is considered a druid.
|Puck
|Elusive
Dragon
Mage
|Health: 450/900/1800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 26/53/106
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Illusory Orb
Cooldown: [5.00/4.00/3.00] seconds
Puck launches a magic orb that floats in a straight path, damaging enemy units along the way for [150/200/250] damage.
Phase Shift
Cooldown: [6.00/4.00/2.00]
Passive
UNLOCKED BY THE DRAGON ALLIANCE
Just before taking damage, Puck briefly shifts into another dimension where it is immune from harm for 0.5 seconds.
|Pudge
|Heartless
Warrior
|Health: 1000/2500/5500
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 29/59/88
Regular damage: 45/90/135
Critical hit damage: 55/110/165
Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70
Move Speed: 280/280/280
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 5/5/5
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Meat Hook
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Pudge launches a bloody hook towards his farthest enemy, dragging the victim back and dealing [150/220/290] damage. Pudge and allies 1 cell away will direct their attacks to the victim until it dies.
|Queen of Pain
|Demon
Assassin
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 48/96/192
Regular damage: 55/110/220
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 0/0/0
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Scream of Pain
Cooldown: 6.00 seconds
The Queen of Pain lets loose a piercing scream around her, damaging all enemies up to 3 cells away for [200/300/400] damage.
|Slardar
|Scaled
Warrior
|Health: 650/1300/2600
Mana: 75/75/75
DPS: 71/142/283
Regular damage: 70/140/280
Critical hit damage: 100/200/400
Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Corrosive Haze
Cooldown: 3.00 seconds
Slardar reduces enemy armor by [-15/-30/-45] for 20 seconds.
|Timbersaw
|Scrappy
Inventor
|Health: 800/1600/3200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 41/82/164
Regular damage: 55/110/220
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 6/8/10
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Whirling Death
Cooldown: [6.00/5.00/4.00] seconds
The sharp edges of Timbersaw's suit of armor whirl about, damaging enemies up to 2 cells away for [150/200/250] damage.
|Treant Protector
|Elusive
Druid
|Health: 650/1300/2300
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 38/75/150
Regular damage: 60/120/240
Critical hit damage: 90/180/360
Attack Speed: 2.00/2.00/2.00
Move Speed: 270/270/270
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Leech Seed
Cooldown: 7.00 seconds
Treant Protector plants a life-sapping seed in an enemy unit, draining its health by [60/90/120] every 1.5 seconds, while simultaneously slowing its attack and movement speed by -50%. The seed heals friendly units up to 3 cells away from the target. Lasts 5 seconds.
|Witch Doctor
|Troll
Warlock
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 29/59/112
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 300/300/300
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Paralyzing Cask
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Witch Doctor throws a cask of paralyzing powder that bounces [5/7/9] times between enemy units, stunning and dealing [50/75/100] damage to those it hits.
Tier 3 heroes
|Hero name
|Alliances
|Stats
|Skill
|Abaddon
|Heartless
Knight
|Health: 750/1500/3000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 33/67/133
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed:1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 325/325/325
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 10/10/10
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Aphotic Shield
Cooldown: 12.00 seconds
Abaddon protects a friendly unit with a shield that absorbs [100/300/500] damage for 10 seconds. When the shield is destroyed it bursts and deals [100/300/500] damage to enemies up to 2 cells away. Removes certain types of negative buffs and stuns on cast.
|Arc Warden
|Primordial
Shaman
|Health: 750/1500/3000
Mana: 50/50/50
DPS: 71/135/262
Regular damage: 55/110/200
Critical hit damage: 130/240/480
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 320/320/320
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Tempest Double
Cooldown: 5.00 seconds
Arc Warden creates a copy of himself. The duplicate can use all of Arc Warden's current items and spells and has separate cooldowns, but generates -50% mana from outgoing attacks, and no mana upon receiving damage.
|Lina
|Human
Mage
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 33/66/131
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed: 1.60/1.60/1.60
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Laguna Blade
Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds
Lina unleashes a bolt of lightning, dealing [500/750/1000] damage to a single unit.
|Lycan
|Human
Savage
Warrior
|Health: 750/1500/3000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 50/100/200
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10
Move Speed: 315/315/315
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Summon Wolves
Cooldown: 60.00 seconds
Lycan summons two wolves to fight alongside him. Lycan then transforms and gains [30/40/50]% to his max health, his move speed is boosted to 650 and gains 40% chance to critcally attack for [150/175/200]% bonus damage.
|Omniknight
|Human
Knight
|Health: 700/1400/2800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 32/64/129
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 300/300/300
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 10/10/10
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Purification
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Omniknight instantly heals a friendly unit for [200/400/600] and damages all enemy units 1 cell away.
|Phantom Assassin
|Elusive
Assassin
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 67/133/267
Regular damage: 70/140/280
Critical hit damage: 90/180/360
Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 280/280/280
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Waveform
(Passive)
Phantom Assassin has a 10% chance of delivering a devastating [300/450/600]% critical strike to enemy units.
|Razor
|Primordial
Mage
|Health: 750/1500/3000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 50/100/200
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10
Move Speed: 285/285/285
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Plasma Field
Cooldown: 10.00
Razor releases a ring of plasma that grows in power as it expands, but also zaps on contraction, slowing and dealing up to [100/175/250] damage to enemy units up to 3 cells away. Damage and slow increases with distance from Razor. The Plasma Field hits each unit twice, once in each direction.
|Sand King
|Savage
Assassin
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 38/75/150
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 10/10/10
Health Regen: 5/5/5
|Burrowstrike
Cooldown: [12.00/10.00/8.00] seconds
Sand King burrows into the ground and tunnels forward, hitting enemies for [150/250/250] damage and stunning them for 2 seconds. Applies a stack of Caustic Finale to all enemies hit.
Caustic Finale
Passive
Whenever Sand King hits an enemy he reduces his target's attack speed by -30 for 3 seconds. If a target dies while Caustic Finale is active it will explode, dealing [45/90/180] damage to its allies 1 cell away.
|Shadow Fiend
|Demon
Warlock
|Health: 450/900/1800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 68/136/273
Regular damage: 70/140/280
Critical hit damage: 80/160/320
Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10
Move Speed: 305/305/305
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Requiem of Souls
Cooldown: 20.00 seconds
Shadow Fiend channels the souls of the damned and unleashes demonic energy all around him, dealing [100/175/250 damage to anyone caught in the blast.
|Slark
|Scaled
Assassin
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 55/102/208
Regular damage: 50/72/105
Critical hit damage: 60/92/145
Attack Speed: 1.00/0.80/0.60
Move Speed: 300/300/300
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 5/5/5
|Essence Shift
(Passive)
Every attack by Slark lowers his target's damage by [3/4/5] and attack speed by [3/5/7]. Slark's damage and attack speed is increased by the same amount as drained from his target.
Pounce
(Passive)
After landing from a leap, Slark disarms his target for 3 seconds.
|Sniper
|Deadeye
Hunter
|Health: 450/900/1800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 86/122/216
Regular damage: 125/180/330
Critical hit damage: 150/210/360
Attack Speed: 1.60/1.60/1.60
Move Speed: 285/285/285
Attack Range: 7/7/7
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Assassinate
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Sniper takes aim at an enemy unit for 2 seconds, then fires a devastating shot that deals [1000/2000/3000] damage and mini-stuns the target.
|Terrorblade
|Demon
Demon Hunter
|Health: 650/1300/2600
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 39/79/157
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 65/130/260
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 310/310/310
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 10/20/30
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Metamorphosis
Cooldown: 60.00 seconds
Terrorblade transforms into a powerful demon, gaining a ranged attack of 4 cells as well as [50/100/200]% bonus to damage and attack speed. Terrorblade also exchanges health values with another ally when this ability starts.
|Venomancer
|Savage
Warlock
|Health: 500/1000/2000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 46/92/183
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 275/275/275
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 20/20/20
Armor: 0/0/0
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Plague Ward
Cooldown: 5.00 seconds
Venomancer summons a Plague Ward to fight alongside him.
|Viper
|Dragon
Assassin
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 55/110/195
Regular damage: 50/100/150
Critical hit damage: 60/100/240
Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00
Move Speed: 275/275/275
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 20/20/20
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Viper Strike
Cooldown: 3.00 seconds
Viper's acidic venom slows an enemy's unit movement and attack speed by [-40/-60/-80]% while also dealing [150/250/350] poison damage over time. The slowing effect fades over the duration of the poison.
Corrosive Skin
(Passive)
Viper exudes an infectious toxin that deals [20/30/40] damage per second and slows the attack speed of any enemy that damages it for 2 seconds. The acid exudate also increases Viper's magic resistance by [30/50/70].
|Windranger
|Elusive
Hunter
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 69/139/278
Regular damage: 60/120/240
Critical hit damage: 65/130/260
Attack Speed: 0.90/0.90/0.90
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Powershot
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Windranger charges her bow for up to 1.5 seconds for a single powerful shot, dealing up to [400/600/800] damage. For each enemy that Powershot hits, its damage is reduced by 10%.
Tier 4 heroes
|Hero name
|Alliances
|Stats
|Skill
|Alchemist
|Scrappy
Warlock
|Health: 1000/2000/4000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 60/120/240
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 70/140/280
Attack Speed:1.00/1.00/1.00
Move Speed: 305/305/305
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 1/2/4
|Acid Spray
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Alchemist sprays high-pressure acid, affecting enemies up to 3 cells away from the target. Enemy units who step across the contaminated terrain take [15/25/35] damage per second and have their armor reduced by [-5/-8/-11].
|Disruptor
|Brawny
Shaman
|Health: 700/1400/2800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 32/63/127
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 50/100/200
Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 295/295/295
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Static Storm
Cooldown: [15.00/12.00/9.00] seconds
Disruptor creates a damaging static storm that also silences all enemy units up to 2 cells away from his target for [3/4/5] seconds. The damage starts off weak, but ramps up in power until reaching its maximum damage of [100/150/200].
|Doom
|Demon
Warrior
|Health: 1050/2100/4200
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 88/177/354
Regular damage: 110/220/440
Critical hit damage: 120/240/480
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 285/285/285
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Doom
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Doom invokes a powerful curse that prevents an enemy from casting spells or using items, while also taking [60/90/120] damage per second. Lasts 20 seconds.
|Dragon Knight
|Human
Dragon
Knight
|Health: 1000/2000/4000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 46/92/183
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 295/295/295
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 10/10/10
Health Regen: 10/10/10
|Breathe Fire
Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds
Unleashes a breath of fire in front of Dragon Knight that burns enemies for [200/350/500] damage and reduces the damage their attacks deal by [25/40/55] for 6 seconds.
Elder Dragon Form
Cooldown: 60.00 seconds
(Passive)
At the beginning of combat Dragon Knight takes the form of one of three powerful elder dragons, increasing his movement speed by 30% and granting him new powers.
Green Dragon: Attacks deal 30 poison damage per second for 5 seconds.
Red Dragon: In addition to poisoning enemies, attacks damage all enemy units 1 cell away from the target for 50% damage.
Blue Dragon: In addition to poisoning enemies, attacks slow movement speed by -30% and attack speed by -30% to enemy units 1 cell away from the target for 3 seconds.
|Keeper of the Light
|Human
Mage
|Health: 550/1100/2200
Mana: 150/150/150
DPS: 25/50/100
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 45/90/180
Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70
Move Speed: 330/330/330
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Illuminate
Cooldown: [10.00/9.00/6.00] seconds
The Keeper of the Light channels energy, building power the longer it's channeled. Once released, a wave is sent forth that deals [150/200/250] damage per second channelled.
|Kunkka
|Human
Warrior
|Health: 950/1900/3800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 59/118/236
Regular damage: 75/150/300
Critical hit damage: 90/180/360
Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40
Move Speed: 300/300/300
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 10/10/10
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Ghostship
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Kunkka summons a ghostly ship that sails through the battle before smashing apart, daling [150/250/350] damage and stunning all enemies up to [2/3/4] cells away from the wreckage for [1.4/1.7/2] seconds.
|Lone Druid
|Savage
Druid
|Health: 800/1600/3000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 42/85/169
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30
Move Speed: 325/325/325
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 20/20/20
Armor: 0/0/0
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Summon Spirit Bear
Cooldown: 60.00
Summons a powerful Spirit Bear companion.
|Medusa
|Scaled
Hunter
|Health: 850/1700/3300
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 55/110/220
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00
Move Speed: 275/275/275
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 10/10/10
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Stone Gaze
Cooldown: 20.00 seconds
Any enemy unit up to 4 cells away looking at Medusa will have their movement and attack speed slowed by 30%. If 2 seconds of total time is accumulated looking at Medusa, that will turn to stone. Petrified units are stunned, and take bonus 20% physical damage.
Split Shot
Passive
Medusa magically splits her shot into 3 arrows, hitting additional target within 1 cell of her primary target. These arrows deal [-40/-30/-20] percent of her normal damage.
|Mirana
|Elusive
Hunter
|Health: 750/1500/3000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 60/120/240
Regular damage: 55/110/220
Critical hit damage: 65/130/260
Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00
Move Speed: 310/310/310
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Sacred Arrow
Cooldown: 8.00 seconds
Mirana fires a long-range arrow with deadly precision, stunning her target for [3/5/7] seconds and dealing [400/800/1800] damage.
|Necrophos
|Heartless
Warlock
|Health: 850/1700/3400
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 46/92/183
Regular damage: 50/100/200
Critical hit damage: 60/120/240
Attack Speed: 1.20.1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 280/280/280
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Death Pulse
Cooldown: 5.00 seconds
Necrophos releases a wave of death around him affecting enemy and friendly units up to 3 cells away. Death Pulse [100/150/200] damage to enemies and heals allies for [100/175/250].
|Templar Assassin
|Elusive
Assassin
|Health: 750/1500/3000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 83/167/333
Regular damage: 90/180/360
Critical hit damage: 110/220/440
Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20
Move Speed: 305/305/305
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Refraction
Cooldown: 6.00 seconds
Templar Assassin becomes elusive, avoiding damage and gaining [40/60/80]% bonus to her damage. The damage and avoidance effects are separate, and have [4/6/8] instances each.
|Troll Warlord
|Troll
Warrior
|Health: 900/1800/3600
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 86/173/345
Regular damage: 90/180/360
Critical hit damage: 100/200/400
Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Fervor
Passive
Troll Warlord rains blow after blow gaining [15/20/25]% bonus increased attack speed per stack. If Troll changes targets, the stacks drop to zero. This effect can only stack up to [6/9/12] times.
Tier 5 heroes
|Hero name
|Alliances
|Stats
|Skill
|Enigma
|Primordial
Warlock
|Health: 1000/2000/4000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 33/67/133
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed:1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 290/290/290
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 40/40/40
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 5/5/5
|Midnight Pulse
Cooldown: 20.00 seconds
Enigma steeps an area in dark resonance, dealing [5/7/9]% of an enemy's max health for 10 seconds to all enemy units up to [2/3/4] cells away from the target.
|Gyrocopter
|Deadeye
Inventor
|Health: 900/1800/3600
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 86/172/344
Regular damage: 75/150/300
Critical hit damage: 80/160/320
Attack Speed: 0.90/0.90/0.90
Move Speed: 315/315/315
Attack Range: 6/6/6
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 15/15/15
Health Regen: 0/0/0
|Call Down
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
Gyrocopter launches a missile strike, hitting all the enemies up to 3 cells away from point of impact. Two missiles arrive in succession, the first one deals [200/300/400] damage and 60% slow for 4 seconds.
|Lich
|Heartless
Mager
|Health: 850/1700/3400
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 28/57/113
Regular damage: 40/80/160
Critical hit damage: 45/90/180
Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 295/295/295
Attack Range: 3/3/3
Magic Resist: 20/20/20
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 5/5/5
|Chain Frost
Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds
Lich releases an orb of frost that bounces beween nearby enemy units up to [6/9/12] times, slowing their attack and movement speed -65% for 2.5 seconds and dealing [200/3000/400] damage each time it hits.
|Techies
|Scrappy
Inventor
|Health: 1000/2000/4000
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 33/67/133
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50
Move Speed: 310/310/310
Attack Range: 4/4/4
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 10/10/10
Health Regen: 5/5/5
|Remotes Mines
Cooldown: 10.00 seconds
The gang plants an explosive that detonates after 3 seconds and deals [700/1100/1500] damage to targets 4 cells away. Does half-damage to enemies half the max distance away.
|Tidehunter
|Scaled
Hunter
|Health: 950/1900/3800
Mana: 100/100/100
DPS: 25/50/100
Regular damage: 45/90/180
Critical hit damage: 55/110/220
Attack Speed: 2.00/2.00/2.00
Move Speed: 330/330/330
Attack Range: 1/1/1
Magic Resist: 0/0/0
Armor: 5/5/5
Health Regen: 5/5/5
|Ravage
Cooldown: 30.00 seconds
Tidehunter slams the ground, causing tentacles to erupt in all directions, dealing [150/250/350] damage and stunning all enemy units [2/3/4/] cells away for [2/2.5/3] seconds.
That’s what we have about Heroes, but these will be updated as players work out the meta and any updates are applied. In the meantime, there are plenty of other guides to discover. Learn the best times to make money and when to level up in our Dota Underlords gold guide, or which items you should be picking up in our Dota Underlords items guide.
