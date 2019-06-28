Dota Underlords heroes tier list - best heroes stats and abilities

You need heroes to get on by in Dota Underlords. But is it worth holding out for a hero to appear in a shop and sell weaker ones to afford them, or do you upgrade the ones you already have? It largely depends on how they survive the later stages of the game and we have all the rankings for each hero in Dota Underlords.

Dota Underlords heroes guide

This guide will go through all of the heroes, explain all of their abilities and tiers, and determine which ones are the best picks.

Dota Underlords best heroes

You’ll likely be wondering which are the absolute best heroes in the game to be upgrading and which ones you should sell as soon as better options arise. The results, especially when you see who is languishing in C Tier, may shock you. Use the contents below to take you directly to the tier you wish to look at.

Best heroes

The S Tier heroes are the ones that you’ll likely want on any team. Mages and Hunters seem to have the bulk of the best ones in the current meta.

Kunkka: Extremely versatile and is the best Warrior in the game. The Ghostship ability is ridiculously powerful and paired with Crystal Maiden, he’s hitting like a truck constantly.

Extremely versatile and is the best Warrior in the game. The Ghostship ability is ridiculously powerful and paired with Crystal Maiden, he’s hitting like a truck constantly. Drow Ranger: Makes all the other Hunters much better with her aura, as long as she’s placed next to other ranged heroes. She also has great alliances worth building up.

Makes all the other Hunters much better with her aura, as long as she’s placed next to other ranged heroes. She also has great alliances worth building up. Crystal Maiden: Her aura helps mages generate mana at a ridiculous level, but combined with Kunkka and Tidehinter, they can hold the fort and cast spells.

Her aura helps mages generate mana at a ridiculous level, but combined with Kunkka and Tidehinter, they can hold the fort and cast spells. Medusa: Making enemies turn into stone and giving her a multi-shot makes Medusa a top ranged unit. Great with Mages.

Making enemies turn into stone and giving her a multi-shot makes Medusa a top ranged unit. Great with Mages. Keeper of the Light: Terrible stats and he needs to power up. But as long as other heroes are getting in the way and giving him magical resistances, he can annihilate enemies when he’s fully charged up.

Terrible stats and he needs to power up. But as long as other heroes are getting in the way and giving him magical resistances, he can annihilate enemies when he’s fully charged up. Tidehunter: Great crowd control, an absolute unit when it comes to his defence, and he’s great for hunter teams. Tidehunter also helps deal with magic users with Scaled. The only drawback is that you’ll have a hard time having him appear in the shop.

Decent heroes

These heroes are not as essential as the S Tier heroes, but they generally are decent to have on teams that are focused on certain strategies.

Lich: Chain Frost works wonders and Lich is the final piece of the Mage strategy. Has decent bulk and anything to get his ability off faster will make him a nightmare.

Chain Frost works wonders and Lich is the final piece of the Mage strategy. Has decent bulk and anything to get his ability off faster will make him a nightmare. Queen of Pain: A great early game unit to help Assassins, who can stun units with the scream, which makes or breaks fights.

A great early game unit to help Assassins, who can stun units with the scream, which makes or breaks fights. Templar Assassin: Important for Elusive and Assassin teams. Refraction enables her to survive Mage onslaughts, but trolls and hunters give her problems.

Important for Elusive and Assassin teams. Refraction enables her to survive Mage onslaughts, but trolls and hunters give her problems. Doom: If you don’t have Kunkka, Doom is the second best Warrior and can snipe a high-level unit before they can use their ability.

If you don’t have Kunkka, Doom is the second best Warrior and can snipe a high-level unit before they can use their ability. Bloodseeker: Slap on items that make him survive longer, and have him in a team with Warlocks, and suddenly his drawback becomes less of a problem.

Slap on items that make him survive longer, and have him in a team with Warlocks, and suddenly his drawback becomes less of a problem. Sniper: As long as he’s protected, he can fire massively damaging shots to take out big threats.

As long as he’s protected, he can fire massively damaging shots to take out big threats. Enigma: A Primordial unit that’s good against melee focused teams, but the lifesteal from being a Warlock also helps a lot. Has the highest damage potential in the game.

A Primordial unit that’s good against melee focused teams, but the lifesteal from being a Warlock also helps a lot. Has the highest damage potential in the game. Windranger: Has a narrow AoE but packs a punch. It’s also another Hunter and they’re all working strongly together.

Has a narrow AoE but packs a punch. It’s also another Hunter and they’re all working strongly together. Disruptor: Great for running in Mages teams as the AoE silence ability gives your team the advantage. Also a shaman

Great for running in Mages teams as the AoE silence ability gives your team the advantage. Also a shaman Slark: If you’re running an Assassin team, Slark is a natural fit to those teams trying to combat Mages.

If you’re running an Assassin team, Slark is a natural fit to those teams trying to combat Mages. Arc Warden: The key Primordial unit for those wanting the maximum bonus the alliance can offer. Equip Dagon or Bloodthorn for increased DPS, or Refresher Orb to make multiple copies in a single round.

The key Primordial unit for those wanting the maximum bonus the alliance can offer. Equip Dagon or Bloodthorn for increased DPS, or Refresher Orb to make multiple copies in a single round. Lycan: Has three alliances, making him very useful in lots of decks. Also has a really nice ability and works especially well with Tooth and Claw item. Not great once you enter the late game stage.

Has three alliances, making him very useful in lots of decks. Also has a really nice ability and works especially well with Tooth and Claw item. Not great once you enter the late game stage. Troll Warlord: The strongest troll and will work well with Troll and Warrior based strategies. They’re not the best in the meta currently, but he’s the best.

The strongest troll and will work well with Troll and Warrior based strategies. They’re not the best in the meta currently, but he’s the best. Tiny: Primordial units are generally great for countering melee focused teams if you’re a long-range team. Tiny’s a great opener.

Primordial units are generally great for countering melee focused teams if you’re a long-range team. Tiny’s a great opener. Lone Druid: Paired with Treant Protector, this guy is a beast. The bear is incredibly strong and adding Savage or Elusive strategies helps a lot.

Paired with Treant Protector, this guy is a beast. The bear is incredibly strong and adding Savage or Elusive strategies helps a lot. Pudge : A tank that can draw enemies in, which is great if he’s drawing in the right ones. Give him Radiance and Blade Mail to make attackers fall over.

: A tank that can draw enemies in, which is great if he’s drawing in the right ones. Give him Radiance and Blade Mail to make attackers fall over. Treant Protector: His ability is great, and stats are generally decent. Pair him with Enchantress or Lone Druid to get the most out of him.

His ability is great, and stats are generally decent. Pair him with Enchantress or Lone Druid to get the most out of him. Techies: Incidental, but if you have built up the Scrappy alliance before drawing him, this is the one to take it over the edge.

Incidental, but if you have built up the Scrappy alliance before drawing him, this is the one to take it over the edge. Necrophos: Versatile only really because of his alliances as his spell damage doesn’t give him mana.

Versatile only really because of his alliances as his spell damage doesn’t give him mana. Beastmaster: Has decent health and is a good hunter to have on the team. His ability is brilliant if you place him to the side.

Has decent health and is a good hunter to have on the team. His ability is brilliant if you place him to the side. Timbersaw: The only real Scrappy/Inventor hero that can survive the mid-game well. Has a great area of effect skill and casts it multiple times.

The only real Scrappy/Inventor hero that can survive the mid-game well. Has a great area of effect skill and casts it multiple times. Phantom Assassin: She’s got Assassin and Elusive alliances, but her stats aren’t as high as before. Still effective in the right team.

She’s got Assassin and Elusive alliances, but her stats aren’t as high as before. Still effective in the right team. Razor: Primordial is still great, but otherwise not phenomenal.

Primordial is still great, but otherwise not phenomenal. Slardar: A hard-counter to the Mages builds that dominate the current meta, but otherwise not outstanding.

Medicore heroes

Morphing: Just misses out on A Tier as he can fit in both Assassin and Mage teams. The only downside is that he’s definitely not a tank as the Assassin side makes him leap behind the frontlines.

Just misses out on A Tier as he can fit in both Assassin and Mage teams. The only downside is that he’s definitely not a tank as the Assassin side makes him leap behind the frontlines. Nature’s Prophet: Very similar to Treant Protector, but the Treants he creates are just not as useful as a bear.

Very similar to Treant Protector, but the Treants he creates are just not as useful as a bear. Abaddon: You’ll want this phantom for his heartless ability, combining well with Drow Ranger for Hunter strategies. Otherwise he’s not all that great.

You’ll want this phantom for his heartless ability, combining well with Drow Ranger for Hunter strategies. Otherwise he’s not all that great. Terrorblade: Neither Demon or Demon-Hunter are viable alliances for the time being, but if the alliances see a buff, this hero will rise in the rankings along with it.

Neither Demon or Demon-Hunter are viable alliances for the time being, but if the alliances see a buff, this hero will rise in the rankings along with it. Lina: Has useful alliances, including the on-form mage, but her magic only hits one taget.

Has useful alliances, including the on-form mage, but her magic only hits one taget. Mirana: Another one with useful alliances, but her power is a bit under the Tier level (4) that she appears in. Medusa outclasses her. Is useful when paired with Windranger though.

Another one with useful alliances, but her power is a bit under the Tier level (4) that she appears in. Medusa outclasses her. Is useful when paired with Windranger though. Gyrocopter: You’ll only really want this if your Hunter includes a Sniper, so that the Deadeye triggers, but it’s not essential to win. Has a good magic-based AoE skill, but there are better alliances to pair with Mages.

You’ll only really want this if your Hunter includes a Sniper, so that the Deadeye triggers, but it’s not essential to win. Has a good magic-based AoE skill, but there are better alliances to pair with Mages. Witch Doctor: If it wasn’t for the fact the meta is dominated by Mages, Witch Doctor would be a very useful member of a Troll/Warlock team.

If it wasn’t for the fact the meta is dominated by Mages, Witch Doctor would be a very useful member of a Troll/Warlock team. Luna: Knights aren’t all that good at the moment, but this is one of the better ones. Has an AoE that can be buffed with the right items.

Knights aren’t all that good at the moment, but this is one of the better ones. Has an AoE that can be buffed with the right items. Tusk: A good early option and helps trigger Warrior and Savage bonuses, but very replaceable in the late-game.

A good early option and helps trigger Warrior and Savage bonuses, but very replaceable in the late-game. Chaos Knight: Until Knights become higher tier, the Chaos Knight is… alright. Worth selling in the mid-game for better stuff, unless Demons are your strategy.

Until Knights become higher tier, the Chaos Knight is… alright. Worth selling in the mid-game for better stuff, unless Demons are your strategy. Venomancer: If you have Savage heroes, this one allows for you to tap into Warlock for one more mana. His wards are vulnerable to magic though, and Warriors/Druids are more natural combinations for Savage.

If you have Savage heroes, this one allows for you to tap into Warlock for one more mana. His wards are vulnerable to magic though, and Warriors/Druids are more natural combinations for Savage. Anti-Mage: Another good early-option that helps with both elusive and demon hunter, but outclassed by stronger heroes later on.

Another good early-option that helps with both elusive and demon hunter, but outclassed by stronger heroes later on. Enchantress: The early-game combination of Savage and Druid can bring up the tempo, but she’s vulnerable as the game progresses.

The early-game combination of Savage and Druid can bring up the tempo, but she’s vulnerable as the game progresses. Sand King: His AoE skill is a little on the narrow side, meaning that you won’t get the most out of the debuff that it inflicts. Some useful alliances, but he’s not essential for Assassins.

His AoE skill is a little on the narrow side, meaning that you won’t get the most out of the debuff that it inflicts. Some useful alliances, but he’s not essential for Assassins. Shadow Fiend: Just not as useful as Queen of Pain as far as demons go. His ability isn’t as good and unless you run alongside some mages, you’ll have a hard time getting the most out of him.

Just not as useful as Queen of Pain as far as demons go. His ability isn’t as good and unless you run alongside some mages, you’ll have a hard time getting the most out of him. Bounty Hunter: Another fantastic early-game option, but is just too frail to keep unless you need Assassins.

Another fantastic early-game option, but is just too frail to keep unless you need Assassins. Alchemist: A good tank and unlocks potential for Warlock in Scrappy drafts, but Scrappy isn’t great in the meta.

A good tank and unlocks potential for Warlock in Scrappy drafts, but Scrappy isn’t great in the meta. Tinker: Similarly to Bounty Hunter, Tinker’s got decent skills for the early game but is outclassed very quickly.

Similarly to Bounty Hunter, Tinker’s got decent skills for the early game but is outclassed very quickly. Clockwerk: Replace him mid-game if you draw him initially, as he’s definitely worse than Bounty Hunter unless you really want Scrappy.

Replace him mid-game if you draw him initially, as he’s definitely worse than Bounty Hunter unless you really want Scrappy. Ogre Mage: A tanky Mage is decent, but Blood-bound just isn’t useful at all. Only keep him on if you absolutely need six Mages.

Poor heroes

Omniknight: His healing can be useful, but Knights are just not great. Can be a useful Human, so he borders on the cusp of B Tier.

His healing can be useful, but Knights are just not great. Can be a useful Human, so he borders on the cusp of B Tier. Juggernaut: Better than Axe in every way, but is outclassed by better Warriors.

Better than Axe in every way, but is outclassed by better Warriors. Dragon Knight: Dragons and Knights are just not viable in the current meta, so his usefulness is limited.

Dragons and Knights are just not viable in the current meta, so his usefulness is limited. Batrider: He got the short straw in the alliances field and his napalm is a bit underwhelming. Knights just hold him back too much.

He got the short straw in the alliances field and his napalm is a bit underwhelming. Knights just hold him back too much. Shadow Shaman: Until Trolls get a buff, Shadow Shaman languishes in the bottom tier. He also needs a fellow Shaman to get things running and sadly they’re too uncommon.

Until Trolls get a buff, Shadow Shaman languishes in the bottom tier. He also needs a fellow Shaman to get things running and sadly they’re too uncommon. Puck: Severely hampered by the fact that Mages don’t get mana from spell damage. This means you only get one orb. Only really useful when running Mage or Elusive strategies.

Severely hampered by the fact that Mages don’t get mana from spell damage. This means you only get one orb. Only really useful when running Mage or Elusive strategies. Viper: Dragons just aren’t a viable strategy at all in Dota Underlords and there are plenty of other Assassins to fill the roster.

Dragons just aren’t a viable strategy at all in Dota Underlords and there are plenty of other Assassins to fill the roster. Axe: How the mighty have fallen. He’s an okay starting unit, but is drastically outclassed by higher damage that higher tier units give. Sell him as soon as possible.

How the mighty have fallen. He’s an okay starting unit, but is drastically outclassed by higher damage that higher tier units give. Sell him as soon as possible. Warlock: Blood-bound is useless in top play and is only good for getting the Warlock alliance to level up early. Absolute trash!

Dota Underlords tier list – stats and abilities

Perhaps you’d rather see the stats and the abilities for yourself, all in one page? We’ve got you covered for that too. Heroes have been split into their associated in-game “Tiers”, which are when you can expect to see them in the shop. Tiers 1 and 2 are early game picks, while Tiers 3 & 4 are for the mid game – sort of around Player Level 6-7. Tier 5 are very rare to come by, but are more commonly found when you’ve progressed to Player Level 10, which is the late game.

If you’re confused by the stats, there will be three numbers besides each one. So the left-hand side one will be Rank 1’s stats, the middle one will be Rank 2’s stats, and the right-hand side is Rank 3’s stats for that unit. Some units won’t see an increase in certain stats, so they will be listed as the same number for each of them.

For example, Axe’s health starts at 700 HP, increases to 1400 by Rank 2, and gets to 2800 at Rank 3. Therefore we will be listing it as “700/1400/2800”. His health regen is always zero, so that will be listed as “0/0/0”. For each tier, there is a separate table, and I recommend searching for a particular hero or alliance in the search bar on the top-right hand corner of each one. We’ve even put a contents below to warp to the Tier you wish to explore, so make full use of all of these.

Tier 1 heroes

Hero name Alliances Stats Skill Anti-Mage Elusive

Demon Hunter Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 42/83/167

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed:1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 310/310/310

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 30/40/50

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Mana Break

(Passive)

The Anti-Mage burns [30/60/90] of the opponent's mana on each attack, dealing 50% of the mana burned as damage to the target. Axe Brawny

Warrior Health: 700/1400/2800

Mana: 50/50/50

DPS: 35/70/140

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 295/295/295

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Berserker's Call

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Axe taunts enemy units 1 cell away, forcing them to attack him. While Berserker's Call is active, Axe gains [15/25/35] bonus armor. Batrider Troll

Knight Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 20/20/20

DPS: 37/73/146

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Sticky Napalm

Cooldown: 2.00 seconds

Batrider throws sticky oil, coating the ground 2 cells away from point of impact. The oil adds [20/40/80] damage per stack to Batrider's attacks, and slows movement and attack speed of enemies by -5%. Additional casts of Sticky Napalm continue to increase damage and slow percentages, up to 10 stacks. Bloodseeker Human

Assassin Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 29/65/103

Regular damage: 40/100/160

Critical hit damage: 60/120/190

Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70

Move Speed: 850/850/850

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 20/20/20

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Bloodrage

(Passive)

Every second Bloodseeker takes damage equal to 7% of his max health. For every % of health missing, he gains 5% attack speed. On a kill, he regains 35% of his max health. Bounty Hunter Scrappy

Assassin Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 52/105/210

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00

Move Speed: 315/315/315

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Shruiken Toss

Cooldown: 2.00 seconds

Bounty Hunter hurls a deadly shruiken at an enemy unit, dealing [300/500/700] damage and mini-stunning the target. Clockwerk Scrappy

Inventor Health: 700/1400/2800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 36/71/143

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 310/310/310

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/7/9

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Battery Assault

Cooldown: [12.00/10.00/8.00] seconds

Clockwerk discharges high-powered shrapnel at random enemy units 1 cell away for 5 seconds, dealing [50/75/100] magical damage and mini-stunning them. Drow Ranger Heartless

Hunter Health: 400/800/1600

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 37/73/146

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 285/285/285

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Precision Aura

(Passive)

Drow Ranger adds a [10/20/30]% bonus to attack speed to all allies 1 cell away. Enchantress Savage

Druid Health: 400/800/1500

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 43/80/153

Regular damage: 60/110/210

Critical hit damage: 70/130/250

Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 315/315/315

Attack Range: 2/2/2

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Nature's Attendants

Cooldown: 15.00 seconds

Enchantress summons a cloud of [3/5/7] wisps that heal all allies up to 4 cells away. For 11 seconds, allies heal 25 health every 1.5 seconds. Ogre Magi Blood-bound

Mage Health: 800/1600/3000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 43/86/171

Regular damage: 55/110/220

Critical hit damage: 65/130/260

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Bloodlust

Cooldown: 5.00 seconds

Ogre Magi incites a frenzy in a friendly unit, increasing its movement speed by [8/10/12]% and attack speed by [30/40/50]%. If cast on Ogre Magic itself, the attack speed bonus is [35/55/75]% instead. Shadow Shaman Troll

Shaman Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 28/56/112

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.60/1.60/1.60

Move Speed: 285/285/285

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Hex

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Shadow Shaman transforms an enemy unit into a harmless creature, disabling their attacks and abilities for [4/6/8] seconds. Tinker Scrappy

Inventor Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 30/60/120

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 10/10/10

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Heat-Seeking Missile

Cooldown: [8.00/6.00/4.00] seconds

Tinker fires a salvo of rockets at 3 random enemies dealing [250/350/450] damage on impact. Tiny Primordial

Warrior Health: 650/1300/2600

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 42/84/168

Regular damage: 60/120/240

Critical hit damage: 100/200/400

Attack Speed: 1.90/1.90/1.90

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Toss

Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds

Tiny picks up a random adjacent enemy, and launches it at the farthest enemy target. At impact, the target deals [100/200/300] damage to all enemies 1 cell away and stuns them for [1.5/2/2.5] seconds. Tusk Savage

Warrior Health: 650/1300/2600

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 44/88/175

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 300/300/300

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Walrus Punch!

Cooldown: 7.00 seconds

Tusk connects with his mighty Walrus Punch, a critical strike so powerful it launches its victim into the air. Upon landing, the victim is slowed by 40%. Warlock Blood-bound

Warlock Health: 650/1450/2850

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 29/59/112

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 60/120/220

Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 0/0/0

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Shadow Word

Cooldown: 20.00 seconds

Warlock whispers an incantation, restoring [75/150/200] health to a friendly unit, or damaging an enemy unit for [100/150/200], every second for 6 seconds.

Tier 2 heroes

Hero name Alliances Stats Skill Beastmaster Brawny

Hunter Health: 600/1200/2400

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 59/11/236

Regular damage: 60/120/240

Critical hit damage: 70/140/280

Attack Speed:1.10/1.10/1.10

Move Speed: 305/305/305

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Wild Axes

Cooldown: 7.00 seconds

Beastmaster sends his axes flying and calls them home again, slicing through enemy units along their path for [60/100/140] damage. Each axe can hit an enemy once, and amplifies subsequent damage from Beastmaster by [10/20/30]%. Chaos Knight Demon

Knight Health: 750/1500/3000

Mana: 50/50/50

DPS: 71/135/262

Regular damage: 55/110/200

Critical hit damage: 130/240/480

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 320/320/320

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Chaos Bolt

Cooldown: 5.00 seconds

Chaos Knight throws a mysterious bolt of energy that stuns an enemy unit for a random duration as well as dealing a random amount of damage. Crystal Maiden Human

Mage Health: 450/900/1800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 25/50/100

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 45/90/180

Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70

Move Speed: 275/275/275

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Sticky Napalm

(Passive)

Every 2 seconds, Crystal Maiden grants [8/14/20] mana to all friendly units. Juggernaut Human

Assassin Health: 600/1200/2400

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 61/123/245

Regular damage: 65/130/260

Critical hit damage: 70/140/280

Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10

Move Speed: 300/300/300

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Blade Fury

Cooldown: 12.00 seconds

Juggernaut spins with his blade, rendering him immune to magic and dealing [50/100/150] damage per second to enemy units 1 cell away for 5 seconds. Luna Elusive

Knight Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 42/85/169

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 325/325/325

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Moon Glaives

(Passive)

Luna's glaives bounce between enemies 2 cells away. Glaives deal 30% less damage with each bounce. Morphling Primordial

Assassin Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 40/81/162

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 280/280/280

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Waveform

Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds

Morphling dissolves into liquid and surges forward, damaging enemy units in his path for [150/250/350] damage. Morphling is invulnerable during Waveform. Nature's Prophet Elusive

Druid Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 50/50/50

DPS: 34/68/136

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 0/0/0

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Nature's Call

Cooldown: 6.00

Nature's Prophet summons a Treant from the edge of the board. This Treant is considered a druid. Puck Elusive

Dragon

Mage Health: 450/900/1800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 26/53/106

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Illusory Orb

Cooldown: [5.00/4.00/3.00] seconds

Puck launches a magic orb that floats in a straight path, damaging enemy units along the way for [150/200/250] damage.



Phase Shift

Cooldown: [6.00/4.00/2.00]

Passive

UNLOCKED BY THE DRAGON ALLIANCE

Just before taking damage, Puck briefly shifts into another dimension where it is immune from harm for 0.5 seconds. Pudge Heartless

Warrior Health: 1000/2500/5500

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 29/59/88

Regular damage: 45/90/135

Critical hit damage: 55/110/165

Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70

Move Speed: 280/280/280

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 5/5/5

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Meat Hook

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Pudge launches a bloody hook towards his farthest enemy, dragging the victim back and dealing [150/220/290] damage. Pudge and allies 1 cell away will direct their attacks to the victim until it dies. Queen of Pain Demon

Assassin Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 48/96/192

Regular damage: 55/110/220

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 0/0/0

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Scream of Pain

Cooldown: 6.00 seconds

The Queen of Pain lets loose a piercing scream around her, damaging all enemies up to 3 cells away for [200/300/400] damage. Slardar Scaled

Warrior Health: 650/1300/2600

Mana: 75/75/75

DPS: 71/142/283

Regular damage: 70/140/280

Critical hit damage: 100/200/400

Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Corrosive Haze

Cooldown: 3.00 seconds

Slardar reduces enemy armor by [-15/-30/-45] for 20 seconds. Timbersaw Scrappy

Inventor Health: 800/1600/3200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 41/82/164

Regular damage: 55/110/220

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 6/8/10

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Whirling Death

Cooldown: [6.00/5.00/4.00] seconds

The sharp edges of Timbersaw's suit of armor whirl about, damaging enemies up to 2 cells away for [150/200/250] damage. Treant Protector Elusive

Druid Health: 650/1300/2300

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 38/75/150

Regular damage: 60/120/240

Critical hit damage: 90/180/360

Attack Speed: 2.00/2.00/2.00

Move Speed: 270/270/270

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Leech Seed

Cooldown: 7.00 seconds

Treant Protector plants a life-sapping seed in an enemy unit, draining its health by [60/90/120] every 1.5 seconds, while simultaneously slowing its attack and movement speed by -50%. The seed heals friendly units up to 3 cells away from the target. Lasts 5 seconds. Witch Doctor Troll

Warlock Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 29/59/112

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 300/300/300

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Paralyzing Cask

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Witch Doctor throws a cask of paralyzing powder that bounces [5/7/9] times between enemy units, stunning and dealing [50/75/100] damage to those it hits.

Tier 3 heroes

Hero name Alliances Stats Skill Abaddon Heartless

Knight Health: 750/1500/3000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 33/67/133

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed:1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 325/325/325

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 10/10/10

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Aphotic Shield

Cooldown: 12.00 seconds

Abaddon protects a friendly unit with a shield that absorbs [100/300/500] damage for 10 seconds. When the shield is destroyed it bursts and deals [100/300/500] damage to enemies up to 2 cells away. Removes certain types of negative buffs and stuns on cast. Arc Warden Primordial

Shaman Health: 750/1500/3000

Mana: 50/50/50

DPS: 71/135/262

Regular damage: 55/110/200

Critical hit damage: 130/240/480

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 320/320/320

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Tempest Double

Cooldown: 5.00 seconds

Arc Warden creates a copy of himself. The duplicate can use all of Arc Warden's current items and spells and has separate cooldowns, but generates -50% mana from outgoing attacks, and no mana upon receiving damage. Lina Human

Mage Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 33/66/131

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed: 1.60/1.60/1.60

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Laguna Blade

Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds

Lina unleashes a bolt of lightning, dealing [500/750/1000] damage to a single unit. Lycan Human

Savage

Warrior Health: 750/1500/3000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 50/100/200

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10

Move Speed: 315/315/315

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Summon Wolves

Cooldown: 60.00 seconds

Lycan summons two wolves to fight alongside him. Lycan then transforms and gains [30/40/50]% to his max health, his move speed is boosted to 650 and gains 40% chance to critcally attack for [150/175/200]% bonus damage. Omniknight Human

Knight Health: 700/1400/2800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 32/64/129

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 300/300/300

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 10/10/10

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Purification

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Omniknight instantly heals a friendly unit for [200/400/600] and damages all enemy units 1 cell away. Phantom Assassin Elusive

Assassin Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 67/133/267

Regular damage: 70/140/280

Critical hit damage: 90/180/360

Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 280/280/280

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Waveform

(Passive)

Phantom Assassin has a 10% chance of delivering a devastating [300/450/600]% critical strike to enemy units. Razor Primordial

Mage Health: 750/1500/3000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 50/100/200

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10

Move Speed: 285/285/285

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Plasma Field

Cooldown: 10.00

Razor releases a ring of plasma that grows in power as it expands, but also zaps on contraction, slowing and dealing up to [100/175/250] damage to enemy units up to 3 cells away. Damage and slow increases with distance from Razor. The Plasma Field hits each unit twice, once in each direction. Sand King Savage

Assassin Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 38/75/150

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 10/10/10

Health Regen: 5/5/5 Burrowstrike

Cooldown: [12.00/10.00/8.00] seconds

Sand King burrows into the ground and tunnels forward, hitting enemies for [150/250/250] damage and stunning them for 2 seconds. Applies a stack of Caustic Finale to all enemies hit.



Caustic Finale

Passive

Whenever Sand King hits an enemy he reduces his target's attack speed by -30 for 3 seconds. If a target dies while Caustic Finale is active it will explode, dealing [45/90/180] damage to its allies 1 cell away. Shadow Fiend Demon

Warlock Health: 450/900/1800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 68/136/273

Regular damage: 70/140/280

Critical hit damage: 80/160/320

Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10

Move Speed: 305/305/305

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Requiem of Souls

Cooldown: 20.00 seconds

Shadow Fiend channels the souls of the damned and unleashes demonic energy all around him, dealing [100/175/250 damage to anyone caught in the blast. Slark Scaled

Assassin Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 55/102/208

Regular damage: 50/72/105

Critical hit damage: 60/92/145

Attack Speed: 1.00/0.80/0.60

Move Speed: 300/300/300

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 5/5/5 Essence Shift

(Passive)

Every attack by Slark lowers his target's damage by [3/4/5] and attack speed by [3/5/7]. Slark's damage and attack speed is increased by the same amount as drained from his target.



Pounce

(Passive)

After landing from a leap, Slark disarms his target for 3 seconds. Sniper Deadeye

Hunter Health: 450/900/1800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 86/122/216

Regular damage: 125/180/330

Critical hit damage: 150/210/360

Attack Speed: 1.60/1.60/1.60

Move Speed: 285/285/285

Attack Range: 7/7/7

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Assassinate

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Sniper takes aim at an enemy unit for 2 seconds, then fires a devastating shot that deals [1000/2000/3000] damage and mini-stuns the target. Terrorblade Demon

Demon Hunter Health: 650/1300/2600

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 39/79/157

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 65/130/260

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 310/310/310

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 10/20/30

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Metamorphosis

Cooldown: 60.00 seconds

Terrorblade transforms into a powerful demon, gaining a ranged attack of 4 cells as well as [50/100/200]% bonus to damage and attack speed. Terrorblade also exchanges health values with another ally when this ability starts. Venomancer Savage

Warlock Health: 500/1000/2000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 46/92/183

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 275/275/275

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 20/20/20

Armor: 0/0/0

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Plague Ward

Cooldown: 5.00 seconds

Venomancer summons a Plague Ward to fight alongside him. Viper Dragon

Assassin Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 55/110/195

Regular damage: 50/100/150

Critical hit damage: 60/100/240

Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00

Move Speed: 275/275/275

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 20/20/20

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Viper Strike

Cooldown: 3.00 seconds

Viper's acidic venom slows an enemy's unit movement and attack speed by [-40/-60/-80]% while also dealing [150/250/350] poison damage over time. The slowing effect fades over the duration of the poison.



Corrosive Skin

(Passive)

Viper exudes an infectious toxin that deals [20/30/40] damage per second and slows the attack speed of any enemy that damages it for 2 seconds. The acid exudate also increases Viper's magic resistance by [30/50/70]. Windranger Elusive

Hunter Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 69/139/278

Regular damage: 60/120/240

Critical hit damage: 65/130/260

Attack Speed: 0.90/0.90/0.90

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Powershot

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Windranger charges her bow for up to 1.5 seconds for a single powerful shot, dealing up to [400/600/800] damage. For each enemy that Powershot hits, its damage is reduced by 10%.

Tier 4 heroes

Hero name Alliances Stats Skill Alchemist Scrappy

Warlock Health: 1000/2000/4000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 60/120/240

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 70/140/280

Attack Speed:1.00/1.00/1.00

Move Speed: 305/305/305

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 1/2/4 Acid Spray

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Alchemist sprays high-pressure acid, affecting enemies up to 3 cells away from the target. Enemy units who step across the contaminated terrain take [15/25/35] damage per second and have their armor reduced by [-5/-8/-11]. Disruptor Brawny

Shaman Health: 700/1400/2800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 32/63/127

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 50/100/200

Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 295/295/295

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Static Storm

Cooldown: [15.00/12.00/9.00] seconds

Disruptor creates a damaging static storm that also silences all enemy units up to 2 cells away from his target for [3/4/5] seconds. The damage starts off weak, but ramps up in power until reaching its maximum damage of [100/150/200]. Doom Demon

Warrior Health: 1050/2100/4200

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 88/177/354

Regular damage: 110/220/440

Critical hit damage: 120/240/480

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 285/285/285

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Doom

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Doom invokes a powerful curse that prevents an enemy from casting spells or using items, while also taking [60/90/120] damage per second. Lasts 20 seconds. Dragon Knight Human

Dragon

Knight Health: 1000/2000/4000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 46/92/183

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 295/295/295

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 10/10/10

Health Regen: 10/10/10 Breathe Fire

Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds

Unleashes a breath of fire in front of Dragon Knight that burns enemies for [200/350/500] damage and reduces the damage their attacks deal by [25/40/55] for 6 seconds.



Elder Dragon Form

Cooldown: 60.00 seconds

(Passive)

At the beginning of combat Dragon Knight takes the form of one of three powerful elder dragons, increasing his movement speed by 30% and granting him new powers.

Green Dragon: Attacks deal 30 poison damage per second for 5 seconds.

Red Dragon: In addition to poisoning enemies, attacks damage all enemy units 1 cell away from the target for 50% damage.

Blue Dragon: In addition to poisoning enemies, attacks slow movement speed by -30% and attack speed by -30% to enemy units 1 cell away from the target for 3 seconds. Keeper of the Light Human

Mage Health: 550/1100/2200

Mana: 150/150/150

DPS: 25/50/100

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 45/90/180

Attack Speed: 1.70/1.70/1.70

Move Speed: 330/330/330

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Illuminate

Cooldown: [10.00/9.00/6.00] seconds

The Keeper of the Light channels energy, building power the longer it's channeled. Once released, a wave is sent forth that deals [150/200/250] damage per second channelled. Kunkka Human

Warrior Health: 950/1900/3800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 59/118/236

Regular damage: 75/150/300

Critical hit damage: 90/180/360

Attack Speed: 1.40/1.40/1.40

Move Speed: 300/300/300

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 10/10/10

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Ghostship

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Kunkka summons a ghostly ship that sails through the battle before smashing apart, daling [150/250/350] damage and stunning all enemies up to [2/3/4] cells away from the wreckage for [1.4/1.7/2] seconds. Lone Druid Savage

Druid Health: 800/1600/3000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 42/85/169

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.30/1.30/1.30

Move Speed: 325/325/325

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 20/20/20

Armor: 0/0/0

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Summon Spirit Bear

Cooldown: 60.00

Summons a powerful Spirit Bear companion. Medusa Scaled

Hunter Health: 850/1700/3300

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 55/110/220

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00

Move Speed: 275/275/275

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 10/10/10

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Stone Gaze

Cooldown: 20.00 seconds

Any enemy unit up to 4 cells away looking at Medusa will have their movement and attack speed slowed by 30%. If 2 seconds of total time is accumulated looking at Medusa, that will turn to stone. Petrified units are stunned, and take bonus 20% physical damage.



Split Shot

Passive

Medusa magically splits her shot into 3 arrows, hitting additional target within 1 cell of her primary target. These arrows deal [-40/-30/-20] percent of her normal damage. Mirana Elusive

Hunter Health: 750/1500/3000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 60/120/240

Regular damage: 55/110/220

Critical hit damage: 65/130/260

Attack Speed: 1.00/1.00/1.00

Move Speed: 310/310/310

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Sacred Arrow

Cooldown: 8.00 seconds

Mirana fires a long-range arrow with deadly precision, stunning her target for [3/5/7] seconds and dealing [400/800/1800] damage. Necrophos Heartless

Warlock Health: 850/1700/3400

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 46/92/183

Regular damage: 50/100/200

Critical hit damage: 60/120/240

Attack Speed: 1.20.1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 280/280/280

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Death Pulse

Cooldown: 5.00 seconds

Necrophos releases a wave of death around him affecting enemy and friendly units up to 3 cells away. Death Pulse [100/150/200] damage to enemies and heals allies for [100/175/250]. Templar Assassin Elusive

Assassin Health: 750/1500/3000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 83/167/333

Regular damage: 90/180/360

Critical hit damage: 110/220/440

Attack Speed: 1.20/1.20/1.20

Move Speed: 305/305/305

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Refraction

Cooldown: 6.00 seconds

Templar Assassin becomes elusive, avoiding damage and gaining [40/60/80]% bonus to her damage. The damage and avoidance effects are separate, and have [4/6/8] instances each.

Troll Warlord Troll

Warrior Health: 900/1800/3600

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 86/173/345

Regular damage: 90/180/360

Critical hit damage: 100/200/400

Attack Speed: 1.10/1.10/1.10

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Fervor

Passive

Troll Warlord rains blow after blow gaining [15/20/25]% bonus increased attack speed per stack. If Troll changes targets, the stacks drop to zero. This effect can only stack up to [6/9/12] times.

Tier 5 heroes

Hero name Alliances Stats Skill Enigma Primordial

Warlock Health: 1000/2000/4000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 33/67/133

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed:1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 290/290/290

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 40/40/40

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 5/5/5 Midnight Pulse

Cooldown: 20.00 seconds

Enigma steeps an area in dark resonance, dealing [5/7/9]% of an enemy's max health for 10 seconds to all enemy units up to [2/3/4] cells away from the target. Gyrocopter Deadeye

Inventor Health: 900/1800/3600

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 86/172/344

Regular damage: 75/150/300

Critical hit damage: 80/160/320

Attack Speed: 0.90/0.90/0.90

Move Speed: 315/315/315

Attack Range: 6/6/6

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 15/15/15

Health Regen: 0/0/0 Call Down

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

Gyrocopter launches a missile strike, hitting all the enemies up to 3 cells away from point of impact. Two missiles arrive in succession, the first one deals [200/300/400] damage and 60% slow for 4 seconds. Lich Heartless

Mager Health: 850/1700/3400

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 28/57/113

Regular damage: 40/80/160

Critical hit damage: 45/90/180

Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 295/295/295

Attack Range: 3/3/3

Magic Resist: 20/20/20

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 5/5/5 Chain Frost

Cooldown: [10.00/8.00/6.00] seconds

Lich releases an orb of frost that bounces beween nearby enemy units up to [6/9/12] times, slowing their attack and movement speed -65% for 2.5 seconds and dealing [200/3000/400] damage each time it hits. Techies Scrappy

Inventor Health: 1000/2000/4000

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 33/67/133

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed: 1.50/1.50/1.50

Move Speed: 310/310/310

Attack Range: 4/4/4

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 10/10/10

Health Regen: 5/5/5 Remotes Mines

Cooldown: 10.00 seconds

The gang plants an explosive that detonates after 3 seconds and deals [700/1100/1500] damage to targets 4 cells away. Does half-damage to enemies half the max distance away. Tidehunter Scaled

Hunter Health: 950/1900/3800

Mana: 100/100/100

DPS: 25/50/100

Regular damage: 45/90/180

Critical hit damage: 55/110/220

Attack Speed: 2.00/2.00/2.00

Move Speed: 330/330/330

Attack Range: 1/1/1

Magic Resist: 0/0/0

Armor: 5/5/5

Health Regen: 5/5/5 Ravage

Cooldown: 30.00 seconds

Tidehunter slams the ground, causing tentacles to erupt in all directions, dealing [150/250/350] damage and stunning all enemy units [2/3/4/] cells away for [2/2.5/3] seconds.

