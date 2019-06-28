Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards break cover on Amazon, release date confirmed as July 9th

Just before E3, Nvidia teased that something ‘Super‘ was coming in the form of a cryptic YouTube teaser, but now thanks to some very leaky pipes over at Amazon.com, we now know exactly what that actually means. Say hello to the Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards.

Right now, Amazon only seem to be listing EVGA’s RTX Super cards as opposed to other third party manufacturers (you can tell they’re proper Nvidia RTX Super cards as opposed to just having ‘Super’ in their model name thanks to the little Super logo on their respective boxes, click to enlarge the pics below), but there are still a few interesting things to note nonetheless.

The RTX 2060 Super graphics card, for instance, will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, giving it another 2GB over the regular RTX 2060. It also looks like it will have a higher boost clock speed as well, as EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2060 Super XC Ultra Gaming is currently listed at 1695MHz, which is ever so slightly higher than the non-Super RTX 2060’s reference boost speed of 1680MHz.

No other technical details are mentioned on Amazon’s product page at time of writing, but the other big takeaway here is the fact that EVGA’s RTX 2060 Super is set to cost a whopping $499, which is another $150 more than Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Founders Edition. It’s highly possible that this is just a placeholder price, of course, but that’s still a fair bit steeper than regular RTX 2060 prices that are currently hovering around the $350 mark.

As for the RTX 2070 Super card, EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Gaming will also have 8GB of GDDR6 memory like its RTX 2060 Super cousin, and will be able to hit a boost clock speed of 1800MHz. Once again, that’s quite a bit faster than both Nvidia’s regular reference spec for the RTX 2070 (1620MHz) and their own Founders Edition boost spec (1710MHz). It is, however, set to cost an even pricier $599, which is a heck of a lot more expensive than the $450-odd dollars you can currently pay for a non Super RTX 2070.

Finally, there’s a second RTX 2070 Super variant from EVGA in the form of the GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra Gaming. Once again, this will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a boost clock speed of 1800MHz, and a price of $599.

As I mentioned above, it’s entirely possible these prices aren’t final yet, as they do seem rather steep compared to their non Super siblings. To be honest, I’d be surprised if they did end up being this expensive, unless of course Nvidia’s planning to replace their current RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 cards with these new Super variants. Still, with an apparent release date of July 9th, which is a little over a week away (and just two days after the launch of the new AMD Navi cards!), at least we won’t have to wait too long to find out. Watch this space.

Update: and in a move that’s almost like this was all perfectly timed, Nvidia have just tweeted another RTX Super teaser, saying ‘the wait is almost over’: