The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

SOLUTIONS

30 things wot you might find in Ireland

1. CRNNG – CRANNOG (ylla)

2. THBR NB RH RP – THE BRIAN BORU HARP (ylla)

3. CLRCHN – CLURICHAUN (AFKAMC)

4. LG HNGH – LOUGH NEAGH (hitcherland, Gothnak)

5. GDFR DYGR MNT – GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT (Stugle)

6. PTSTL L – POT STILL (Dr. Breen)

7. SLN – ASLAN (hitcherland) or SLEAN [turfcutting spade]

8. PHYTP HTHRNFSTNS – PHYTOPHTHORA INFESTANS (Gothnak, phlebas)

9. B KFK LLS – BOOK OF KELLS (Stugle)

10. RL NG SRBS – AER LINGUS AIRBUS (hitcherland, phlebas)

11. RN DTWR – ROUND TOWER (Stugle, Gothnak)

12. TSCH – TAOISEACH (Stugle, phlebas)

13. FRGRCH – FRAGARACH (Dr. Breen)

14. SLTR – SLIOTAR (hitcherland)

15. GLLWGLSS – GALLOWGLASS (Gothnak)

16. BXTY – BOXTY (hitcherland)

17. CRG NG – CAIRO GANG (a_monk)

18. GHM – OGHAM (hitcherland)

19. FN GTHD LPHN – FUNGI THE DOLPHIN (Gothnak)

20. NLS NSPLLR – NELSON’S PILLAR (Gothnak)

21. FMRNS – FOMORIANS (Gothnak)

22. SHRGR – SHERGAR (Gothnak, ylla)

23. NRBR NCL – NORA BARNACLE (phlebas)

24. LPCR D – LEAP CARD (hitcherland)

25. BLN KTBG – BLANKET BOG (Gothnak, Stugle)

26. WL LMBTL RYTS – WILLIAM BUTLER YEATS (Gothnak, hitcherland, Stugle)

27. NWM D LRMY – NEW MODEL ARMY (Gothnak)

28. BRG DFK LDR – BRIGID OF KILDARE (hitcherland)

29. FTH RDG LMCGR – FATHER DOUGAL MCGUIRE (Gothnak)

30. LLN NPPS – UILLEANN PIPES (phlebas)