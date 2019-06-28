The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

28th June 2019 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

30 things wot you might find in Ireland

1. CRNNG – CRANNOG (ylla)
2. THBR NB RH RP – THE BRIAN BORU HARP (ylla)
3. CLRCHN – CLURICHAUN (AFKAMC)
4. LG HNGH – LOUGH NEAGH (hitcherland, Gothnak)
5. GDFR DYGR MNT – GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT (Stugle)
6. PTSTL L – POT STILL (Dr. Breen)
7. SLN – ASLAN (hitcherland) or SLEAN [turfcutting spade]
8. PHYTP HTHRNFSTNS – PHYTOPHTHORA INFESTANS (Gothnak, phlebas)
9. B KFK LLS – BOOK OF KELLS (Stugle)
10. RL NG SRBS – AER LINGUS AIRBUS (hitcherland, phlebas)

11. RN DTWR – ROUND TOWER (Stugle, Gothnak)
12. TSCH – TAOISEACH (Stugle, phlebas)
13. FRGRCH – FRAGARACH (Dr. Breen)
14. SLTR – SLIOTAR (hitcherland)
15. GLLWGLSS – GALLOWGLASS (Gothnak)
16. BXTY – BOXTY (hitcherland)
17. CRG NG – CAIRO GANG (a_monk)
18. GHM – OGHAM (hitcherland)
19. FN GTHD LPHN – FUNGI THE DOLPHIN (Gothnak)
20. NLS NSPLLR – NELSON’S PILLAR (Gothnak)

21. FMRNS – FOMORIANS (Gothnak)
22. SHRGR – SHERGAR (Gothnak, ylla)
23. NRBR NCL – NORA BARNACLE (phlebas)
24. LPCR D – LEAP CARD (hitcherland)
25. BLN KTBG – BLANKET BOG (Gothnak, Stugle)
26. WL LMBTL RYTS – WILLIAM BUTLER YEATS (Gothnak, hitcherland, Stugle)
27. NWM D LRMY – NEW MODEL ARMY (Gothnak)
28. BRG DFK LDR – BRIGID OF KILDARE (hitcherland)
29. FTH RDG LMCGR – FATHER DOUGAL MCGUIRE (Gothnak)
30. LLN NPPS – UILLEANN PIPES (phlebas)

