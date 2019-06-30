The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Farm and flirt to the rhythm in Seeds Of Love

Jay Castello

Contributor

30th June 2019 / 9:00PM

As its name might suggest, free game Seeds Of Love is a hybrid farming-romance sim. What the name doesn’t give away is that it also sneaks in some rhythm game elements, and how well you’re able to keep time with the tunes will affect protagonist María’s emotions. And it turns out that it’s difficult to make friends if you’re always grumpy over your lack of groove. Take a look at María’s many moods in the trailer below, including some truly inspired pun-based flirtation.

One of the things the game addresses is that actually, uprooting your boring city life and heading out to till the fields à la Stardew Valley isn’t necessarily all it’s cracked up to be. María seems to be easy going about the whole affair, though, which is the right attitude. And the way she bounces back from saying embarrassing things to cute girls is inspirational.

The rhythm sections might be symbolising anything from picking carrots to chatting up the sweet girl at the bar, and they’re not super tricky to do well enough that María isn’t feeling horribly awkward afterwards. You can also practice in jukebox mode if you really want that perfect run. The music itself is suitably catchy, and has a nice variety for the different kinds of things you might be getting up to while tapping your way through.

The whole thing is not especially long, but it’s nice to spend some time in such a cheerful outdoors-y space – even if it’s digging crops isn’t quite as glamorous as imagined.

You can download Seeds Of Love for free on itch.io.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Payday 2 gets free visual novel spinoff

1

Screenshot Saturday: cute cottages, feisty felines, and bleak buildings

The Sunday Papers

Read more

67

Summer Games Done Quick raises over $3 million for charity

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Payday 2 gets free visual novel spinoff

1

Screenshot Saturday: cute cottages, feisty felines, and bleak buildings

The Sunday Papers

Read more

67

Summer Games Done Quick raises over $3 million for charity

4