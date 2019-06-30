The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Payday 2 gets free visual novel spinoff

Jay Castello

Contributor

30th June 2019 / 6:00PM

Co-op heist ‘em up Payday 2 has escalated over its many years of swiping things, going from simple bank robbery to lifting your own presidential pardon out of the White House. Now, though, it’s ascended into its true form: a visual novel. Experience the thrill of theft as it was meant to be: in text, everything hinging on your mouse pointer hovering over two options, deciding which to explore.

It’s a neat little thing that works even though I don’t know who these boys are. My visual novel experience tells me they should be kissing, but I suppose that comes after the heisting.

You will have to be careful to ensure that there is an “after,” because there are multiple endings including bad ones. I first got chewed out by the game in just two decisions, because I refused to get involved with a dispute and accidentally getting a pal killed. Heisters don’t leave other heisters behind, apparently.

This is obviously advertising their Steam sale discounts (and developers Starbreeze apparently need that cash), and you can get some cosmetic-y doodads for pulling off a successful job. Mostly, though, I’m just glad they committed to the bit unlike every game that jokes about making a visual novel on April Fool’s Day. Next time I want to see real, playable spinoffs for a wider variety of games. Sonic navigating his way through a dialogue tree. A 2D sprite of Kassandra flirting in her new barista job. Joe Fortnite deciding which of the skins come to life he wants to pursue a romance with.

You can play Payday 2: The Text Adventure for free in your browser.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Payday 2

"Everyone report to the dancefloor."

56

Starbreeze might not last another year unless fortunes improve

20

Starbreeze searched in insider trading investigation

23

Starbreeze file for administration, replace CEO

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Screenshot Saturday: cute cottages, feisty felines, and bleak buildings

The Sunday Papers

Read more

44

Summer Games Done Quick raises over $3 million for charity

3

Stones Of Solace is an upcoming ritual game with a shifting cast of statue pals

1