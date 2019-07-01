The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Have You Played... Beckett?

Grubby cool

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

1st July 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Beckett is weeeeeeird. It’s a story-driven sort of adventure, except what it really is, is a scuttling little cockroach, and the cockroach smokes 40 Lambert & Butler a day and hasn’t washed in a week. And has depression, probably.

The pitch: you’re a washed up detective, and take on a job to find a woman’s missing son. Everything is top-down, and in shades of brown and grey – your mood board is old concrete, wet cardboard, and a newspaper that’s been pissed on.

Your investigation involves going to places and talking to people, but everyone is represented by a marker rather than being a person. Sort of like a board game but the pieces are whatever you can find around the house or cut from magazines. A sexy lady in a bar is a cupid’s bow mouth with a pair of legs. The mother is a brooch. Shopkeepers are pennies. When you have conversations with these people, you don’t hear dialogue, you hear a sound uncomfortably close in your ear. Kissy noises, or lip-smacking. The bartender sounds like a cocktail-shaker. I found it all pretty horrible. But in a good way.

Sometimes the writing goes a bit “I’m a third year in your creative writing class, I own a typewriter, and I want to write the great American novel but, like, the great English novel, y’know?” BUT it has also won a Scottish BAFTA, which means it’s probably worth a gander, innit?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Beckett is an extraordinary multimedia collage of terror

Waiting For God Knows What

7

Farm and flirt to the rhythm in Seeds Of Love

Payday 2 gets free visual novel spinoff

1

Screenshot Saturday: cute cottages, feisty felines, and bleak buildings

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Farm and flirt to the rhythm in Seeds Of Love

Payday 2 gets free visual novel spinoff

1

Screenshot Saturday: cute cottages, feisty felines, and bleak buildings

1

The Sunday Papers

Read more

74