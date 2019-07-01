Investi-Gator: The Case Of The Big Crime tips the scales of justice today

By all accounts, Investi-Gator is somewhere on the bottom rung as far as animal detectives go. Still, I reckon we should give his debut game – Investi-Gator: The Case Of The Big Crime — a fair shake, on account of him being adorably doofy looking, and the game containing a cute-as-a-button Pangolin too. Developed by Games By Bees, it’s a short, silly detective adventure where solving the crime is the easy part. Getting the scaly detective to understand what’s going on? That’s a bit trickier. Below, a trailer featuring scenes not in the game, and some puppets which hopefully are.

There’s been a weird uptick in animal detective adventures recently. Clearly the best is Frog Detective, although Lord Winklebottom is no slouch. Still, when you need a crime solved on a budget and don’t really care whether they get the right culprit or not, Investi-Gator is your reptile. His big crime-case is broken up into three episodes, and the whole thing is maybe two hours long, estimate the developers. Not very challenging, but that’s because it’s a tribute to Humungous Entertainment’s point-and-click adventures for kids, such as Putt-Putt and Spy Fox.

While Investi-Gator officially works alone, he has regular help from his brother Insti-Gator, who always seems to be present at the scene of crimes that needs solving. He seems like a helpful chap, and trustworthy too. You should probably listen to him. It’s just gleefully daft stuff. It’s a pity that the game’s Kickstarter didn’t hit the stretch goal required to add a bonus adventures with puppets and one set on the high seas, but at least it gives them something for the sequel. If they have to pick one, then my vote goes to puppet adventures, just so you know.

Investi-Gator: The Case Of The Big Crime is out now on Steam and Itch for £4/€4/$5.