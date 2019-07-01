The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

It's summer in Routine Feat, from the maker of It's Winter

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

1st July 2019 / 12:15PM

There’s a piece of paper by my desk that reads, “My work does not bring joy and is not so important for me and the people around me, but I cannot quit it. Otherwise, what will I eat?”

Alright, Routine Feat, I know it’s Monday but take it easy. This is the latest first-person prod-about by Alexandre “Sad3D” Ignatov, who earlier this year made Alice O’s beloved Russian apartment ’em up It’s Winter. The best thing about it is that it’s set in the same set of apartment blocks, only now… it’s summer. But there are other nice things about it, too.

It’s Winter gained a lot of atmosphere from its snowfall, its fog, and its perma-night setting. Routine Feat feels more ordinary by comparison, as its pixellated trees can’t help but evoke Minecraft more than any particular mood. That’s mostly made up for by the chance to explore a familiar environment in a radically different way, though. There are walls and buildings to find that were previously hidden by fog, and our old friend the snow-clearing tractor can be seen hiding from the sunlight in a garage nearby. Plus a lot more I won’t spoil.

There’s also more direction for what to do, if you’re into that. But first, here’s a tiny trailer that captures the feel of the thing:

All the simulation-y bits from It’s Winter are still present – I won’t spoil them, because finding the limits of what objects you can interact with is part of the fun – but Routine Feat also introduces a story structure. You’re controlling a character who longs to write a novel and so spends their early mornings and late evenings bashing away at a typewriter, and in between catches the bus to work so they can bash away at a computer for a few hours instead. Doing something “not so important,” as per the quote above. These actions are as tactile as everything else:

There are more surprises which I’ll leave for you to find. You can find Routine Feat on Itch and on Game Jolt for a name-your-own price.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam Charts: Summer Sale Silliness sEdition

It's all in bad fun

4

Ninja murderfest Shadowlings is now free, mandatory

7

Star Wars: Battlefront 3 exists as a fan-made mod for the original Battlefront 2

4

Hitchhiker still exists; is still good

Get out of my dreams and into my car

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steam Charts: Summer Sale Silliness sEdition

It's all in bad fun

4

Ninja murderfest Shadowlings is now free, mandatory

7

Star Wars: Battlefront 3 exists as a fan-made mod for the original Battlefront 2

4

Hitchhiker still exists; is still good

Get out of my dreams and into my car

4