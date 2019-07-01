Star Wars: Battlefront 3 exists as a fan-made mod for the original Battlefront 2

Before we get to the lasers, you must wade with me through the ridiculous murk of stupid video game names. This is a mod for 2005’s Star Wars: Battlefront 2, as opposed to 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront 2. That makes it far more interesting to anyone who devoted several of their formative years to colonified Battlefront but bounced off its modern incarnation. Especially so once you remember Star Wars: Battlefront 3 was nearly a thing, and that this mod is chasing what was planned for that – along with much else besides.

It’s been playable for years now, but the modders only recently got multiplayer working. You know. The good bit.

That’s a tad ungenerous, considering how much modders “El_Fabricio”, “[GT]Anakin”, “jedimoose32” and “Luke Landwalker” have packed into their baby. Star Wars: Battlefront 3 Legacy brings in maps from The Galactic Civil War and whatever era of Star War we’re currently in. The mod also includes converted Battlefield 1 maps, which strikes me as a bit like waving a red flag at a monstrously powerful corporate bull that could shut your project down faster than the Falcon can do the Kessel Run.

There’s also a good chance any famous Star Warrer you care to name has been added as a playable character, based on this list. Some of the assets are from (now bust) developer Free Radical’s scrapped sequel. The one that looked like this, and whose death makes me sad.

They’re calling this latest release a “pre-demo”, which is a silly enough term that I’m just going to gloss over it.

You can download it here, though note you’ll need to jump through some more hoops if you want to get the multiplayer up and running. It looks like a right faff, at least to my heavily faff-averse eyes. This tutorial should help. If and when you get it working, look to the community Discord for planned gas sphere battles.