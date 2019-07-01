The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Star Wars: Battlefront 3 exists as a fan-made mod for the original Battlefront 2

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

1st July 2019 / 11:51AM

Before we get to the lasers, you must wade with me through the ridiculous murk of stupid video game names. This is a mod for 2005’s Star Wars: Battlefront 2, as opposed to 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront 2. That makes it far more interesting to anyone who devoted several of their formative years to colonified Battlefront but bounced off its modern incarnation. Especially so once you remember Star Wars: Battlefront 3 was nearly a thing, and that this mod is chasing what was planned for that – along with much else besides.

It’s been playable for years now, but the modders only recently got multiplayer working. You know. The good bit.

That’s a tad ungenerous, considering how much modders “El_Fabricio”, “[GT]Anakin”, “jedimoose32” and “Luke Landwalker” have packed into their baby. Star Wars: Battlefront 3 Legacy brings in maps from The Galactic Civil War and whatever era of Star War we’re currently in. The mod also includes converted Battlefield 1 maps, which strikes me as a bit like waving a red flag at a monstrously powerful corporate bull that could shut your project down faster than the Falcon can do the Kessel Run.

There’s also a good chance any famous Star Warrer you care to name has been added as a playable character, based on this list. Some of the assets are from (now bust) developer Free Radical’s scrapped sequel. The one that looked like this, and whose death makes me sad.

They’re calling this latest release a “pre-demo”, which is a silly enough term that I’m just going to gloss over it.

You can download it here, though note you’ll need to jump through some more hoops if you want to get the multiplayer up and running. It looks like a right faff, at least to my heavily faff-averse eyes. This tutorial should help. If and when you get it working, look to the community Discord for planned gas sphere battles.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Star Wars Battlefront 2 multiplayer

Falling behind

68

Wot I Think - Star Wars Battlefront 2 single player campaign

Astromech repair, Astromech replace

68

Star Wars Battlefront 2 rolls out Droidekas and a new map next week

10

EA: "We don't call them loot boxes", they're "surprise mechanics"

80

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steam Charts: Summer Sale Silliness sEdition

It's all in bad fun

5

It's summer in Routine Feat, from the maker of It's Winter

2

Ninja murderfest Shadowlings is now free, mandatory

7

Hitchhiker still exists; is still good

Get out of my dreams and into my car

4